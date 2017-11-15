New Releases/Pre-Orders:
Injustice 2 - 25% Off
Standard Edition: $37.49
https://www.greenman...injustice-2-pc/
Deluxe Edition: $59.99
https://www.greenman...ate-edition-pc/
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - 20% Off
Standard Edition: $31.99
https://www.greenman...super-heroes-2/
Deluxe Edition: $43.99
https://www.greenman...deluxe-edition/
Star Wars Battlefront 2 - Up to 13% Off
https://www.greenman...efront-ii-2017/
Okami HD - 20% Off
Standard Edition: $15.99
https://www.greenman...es/okami-hd-pc/
Promotions & Offers:
New Customer Offer - 15% Off For New Customers
For the next 48 hours, new Green Man Gaming customers can get an extra 15% off all PC and Mac games (including already discounted games) when they use the code NEW15.
A couple of the best offers for new customers on new releases include:
Injustice 2 - 36% Off - $31.87
Star Wars Battlefront 2 - 26% Off - $45.04
Okami HD - 32% Off - $49.99
Voucher ends Friday 17th November at 11:00 am UTC
https://www.greenman...customer-offer/
Spotlight Promotion: DC Comics
This weekend, customers can grab VIP Deals of up to 27% off selected New and Upcoming games. They will need to hurry though as our VIP Deals will change every 6 hours!
Batman Arkham Origins - 80% Off - $4.00
Batman Arkham City GOTY - 80% Off - $4.00
Batman Arkham Asylum GOTY - 80% Off - $4.00
LEGO Batman The Videogame - 80% Off - $4.00
Injusice Gods Among Us: Ultimate Edition - 80% Off - $4.00
Promotion ends 21st November at 16:00 UTC
https://www.greenman...potlight-on-dc/
Green Man Gaming Sales/Promotions 11/15/17: Injustice 2 25% off + 15% bonus discount for new customers
Another good use for the 15% new customer coupon is the Destiny 2 Expansion Pass for $26.77, if that's your jam.
