Best Buy Ad 11/19-11/22: PS4 1TB or PSVR $199.99 each

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:47 PM

According to the Playstation blog, all PSVR bundles will be on sale for $100 off starting Sunday.

That's not quite what it said. It said all bundles will be on sale "at participating retailers" from the 19th through the 27th at various times. It didn't say they will all be on sale everywhere on the 19th. And I know that BB is having more sales on Thursday on PSVR so I wasn't sure if they were doing the other bundles prior as well.

According the the BF add at BB only the GT bundle is on sale for $300. I'm in the market for the Skyrim bundle and will be getting it from somewhere, however the earlier the better!