* * * - - 5 votes

Best Buy Ad 11/19-11/22: PS4 1TB or PSVR $199.99 each

By Tyrok, Nov 15 2017 06:16 PM

#1 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1610 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:16 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :switch: Axiom Verge: Multiverse Edition $39.99
  • :switch: Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack $39.99
  • :switch: RiME $39.99
  • :switch: SUPERBEAT: XONiC $39.99

PlayStation:

  • PlayStation 4 1TB Console $199.99 Save $100
  • PlayStation VR $199.99 Save $100
  • Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers $39.99 each

Xbox:

  • Save $50 on select Xbox One S Consoles
  • Save $20 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on an Xbox Live 12-Month Gold Membership with purchase of an Xbox One Console

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets $19.99 Save $3
  • Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Only @ BB Steelbook $24.99 Save $5
  • Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets 4K $24.99 Save $5
  • The Hitman's Bodyguard $19.99 Save $5
  • The Hitman's Bodyguard Only @ BB Steelbook $24.99 Save $5
  • The Hitman's Bodyguard 4K $24.99 Save $5
  • Birth of the Dragon $19.99 Save $2
  • Good Time $19.99
  • Jungle $16.99
  • The Villainess $17.99

#2 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   1940 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:20 PM

Crazy - I probably should have waited to get PSVR instead of getting it at launch. Half price after only a year on the market seems pretty good.
Up the Gunners!!!!!
I am Cheap, therefore I buy Cheap.

#3 westcoaststyle   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   306 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

westcoaststyle

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:24 PM

Crazy - I probably should have waited to get PSVR instead of getting it at launch. Half price after only a year on the market seems pretty good.

My thoughts exactly just now. Mine has just been sitting in its box for the last few months lol. I just picked up Invisible Hours, though, so hopefully it's good.


#4 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5714 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:24 PM

Nice to see some early deals for those that need a cheap PS4.

#5 MoonBlossom  

MoonBlossom

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:24 PM

Does anyone knows if it is $199 for the new PS VR model?

#6 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:26 PM

Glad I waited to buy the PS VR. I'm guessing it's the older model? 


#7 greenegt   CAG Vet CAGiversary!   48 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

greenegt

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:27 PM

Cool. I'm in for a PS4 Slim.


#8 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6134 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:30 PM

How many PSVR games are playable with just the headset? Do you usually need Move controllers too?

#9 illatwill  

illatwill

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:31 PM

Might be time for me to get a PSVR.


#10 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1610 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:32 PM

Does anyone knows if it is $199 for the new PS VR model?

It's the old model. The new one comes in the Skyrim VR bundle.


#11 Super Sonic   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   496 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

Super Sonic

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:33 PM

I'm surprised Microsoft is phoning it in with the savings for Xbone considering how behind they are. Sony is killing it with the PS4 and they're pushing steeper hardware discounts when they don't even need to.


#12 GOTA   I'm.... CAGiversary!   191 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

GOTA

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:34 PM

Crazy - I probably should have waited to get PSVR instead of getting it at launch. Half price after only a year on the market seems pretty good.

Do you still use PSVR now that you've had it for a year?


#13 purbeast   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   129 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

purbeast

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:36 PM

There a scan of the ad by any chance?  Just curious if the PSVR stuff says $100 off all bundles or just that one.


#14 wintermute9001   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   14 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

wintermute9001

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:43 PM

There a scan of the ad by any chance?  Just curious if the PSVR stuff says $100 off all bundles or just that one.

According to the Playstation blog, all PSVR bundles will be on sale for $100 off starting Sunday.


#15 midloo   User No. 2 CAGiversary!   2000 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

midloo

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:44 PM

Crazy - I probably should have waited to get PSVR instead of getting it at launch. Half price after only a year on the market seems pretty good.

 

You missed out if you didn't get $200 worth of fun out of it in the last year! 


848734.png

#16 purbeast   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   129 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

purbeast

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:47 PM

According to the Playstation blog, all PSVR bundles will be on sale for $100 off starting Sunday.

That's not quite what it said.  It said all bundles will be on sale "at participating retailers" from the 19th through the 27th at various times.  It didn't say they will all be on sale everywhere on the 19th.  And I know that BB is having more sales on Thursday on PSVR so I wasn't sure if they were doing the other bundles prior as well.

 

According the the BF add at BB only the GT bundle is on sale for $300.  I'm in the market for the Skyrim bundle and will be getting it from somewhere, however the earlier the better!


#17 Sanador   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

Sanador

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:51 PM

It's the old model. The new one comes in the Skyrim VR bundle.

And I believe that will be on sale for $350, and comes with camera and move controllers


#18 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1437 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:54 PM

Gonna pick up that transparent Red Dual Shock. Tempted on PSVR.

#19 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1610 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:56 PM

That's not quite what it said.  It said all bundles will be on sale "at participating retailers" from the 19th through the 27th at various times.  It didn't say they will all be on sale everywhere on the 19th.  And I know that BB is having more sales on Thursday on PSVR so I wasn't sure if they were doing the other bundles prior as well.

 

According the the BF add at BB only the GT bundle is on sale for $300.  I'm in the market for the Skyrim bundle and will be getting it from somewhere, however the earlier the better!

The ad specifies the sku as 5117500 which is the launch version. The launch bundle might also be $100 off but isn't being shipped to stores anymore.


#20 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2031 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:58 PM

Is $40 the lowest for the DualShock controllers for Black Friday because i will pick it up then instead of waiting?

#21 purbeast   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   129 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

purbeast

Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:01 PM

The ad specifies the sku as 5117500 which is the launch version. The launch bundle might also be $100 off but isn't being shipped to stores anymore.

Ah okay so the add doesn't say "other bundles will be $100 off" which is what I was wondering.  The GT Bundle is in their BF add and the Skyrim bundle comes out Friday.  The Target ad shows $100 off one of the bundles too but specifically says that "select other bundles will also be $100 off" so I wasn't sure if the BB one said that or not.  Thanks for clarifying.


#22 blackopslady   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   46 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

blackopslady

Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:04 PM

Time to return my vr to target before my 30 Days is up tomorrow and buy it here Sunday

#23 purbeast   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   129 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

purbeast

Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:08 PM

Since BB will price match itself after purchase, it's almost tempting to buy the Skyrim bundle Friday and cross fingers that it drops to $350 then PM it after the fact.  No need to go in over the mad rush and I can have it early!  But it's kind of a gamble I guess since that bundle may not drop price.


#24 Chuck Stank   Colts/Hawkeyes Fan CAGiversary!   913 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

Chuck Stank

Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:09 PM

Damn, think I'll wait until Black Friday of next year for PSVR. Hopefully it will be close to the $100 range.
Posted Image

#25 Holdmyown83   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   154 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

Holdmyown83

Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:10 PM

Is $40 the lowest for the DualShock controllers for Black Friday because i will pick it up then instead of waiting?


Yes! I've never seen them below 40

#26 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:11 PM

Is $40 the lowest for the DualShock controllers for Black Friday because i will pick it up then instead of waiting?

They will be $39 at Walmart for BF, but I rather spend the extra dollar and avoid Walmart. 


#27 srac84  

srac84

Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:18 PM

Not sure if PS VR deal is still going on at Meijer but Meijer also is giving 3 VR games free with VR purchase so minute wondering if they'll also have 100 of VR

#28 destinyruinedmylife  

destinyruinedmylife

Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:18 PM

Damn, think I'll wait until Black Friday of next year for PSVR. Hopefully it will be close to the $100 range.


I'm sure next year will just have this years model for $200. I'm personally waiting just for a larger, better catalogue. Too many stories of everyone getting bored of PSVR after a month and having it just sit in their living room unused.

#29 ohhsocrispy  

ohhsocrispy

Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:18 PM

Is the CoD PS4 bundle included at that sale price or is it the barebones 1tb system only?

#30 CaptainButtlord   bang bang what's the hang CAGiversary!   1182 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

CaptainButtlord

Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:23 PM

Is the CoD PS4 bundle included at that sale price or is it the barebones 1tb system only?

That’s what I’m wondering. Hoping to get the $299 Star Wars 1tb bundle

1053538.png

