The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

* * - - - 3 votes

Toys R us Black friday 2017 HORRIBLE

By Coolkid1990, Nov 15 2017 06:53 PM

#1 Coolkid1990  

Coolkid1990

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:53 PM

https://bestblackfri...page-15#ad_view

#2 Zimmy  

Zimmy

Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:54 PM

Man, what a brilliant fall.

 

Remember when the Sunday ad for Toy-R-Us was just as important as Target and Best Buy?

 

Those were the days.


#3 Strider Turbulence  

Strider Turbulence

Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:00 PM

TRU gonna surprise you all. They're gonna drop the prices down and then take an additional $30/20/15/10 off!

 


......Gotta have some hope.


#4 mitch079  

mitch079

Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:02 PM

Man, what a brilliant fall.

 

Remember when the Sunday ad for Toy-R-Us was just as important as Target and Best Buy?

 

Those were the days.

And you knew where you were thennnnnnnnnnnn

Girls were girls and men were men

Mister, we could a man like Herbert Hoover again.


Under Construction

 

#5 marineal  

marineal

Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:04 PM

I was hoping for Hey Pikmin or Ever Oasis for $25-$20. Bummer. 


#6 dieselsoccer  

dieselsoccer

Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:04 PM

TRU gonna surprise you all. They're gonna drop the prices down and then take an additional $30/20/15/10 off!

 

......Gotta have some hope.

GameStop just did that so it is possible.


#7 RT29  

RT29

Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:07 PM

TRU gonna surprise you all. They're gonna drop the prices down and then take an additional $30/20/15/10 off!

 

......Gotta have some hope.

I hope you are right! 


#8 Captain N The Game Master  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:09 PM

Each game comes with limited edition trash bags cuz deez deals are garbage.

#9 boostlag  

boostlag

Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:10 PM

what do you expect from a retailer that just filed bankruptcy? 


#10 mitch079  

mitch079

Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:21 PM

what do you expect from a retailer that just filed bankruptcy? 

All game prices knocked up to $60 each with a 10% discount from a liquidator! 


Under Construction

 

#11 srac84  

srac84

Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:29 PM

i mean its not terrible.. a lot is the same price as many of the other retailers..


#12 bojay1997  

bojay1997

Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:33 PM

i mean its not terrible.. a lot is the same price as many of the other retailers..

Yep, I don't know what people are comparing them to.  It's literally the same pricing on the holiday bundles and many of the games are the same as other retailer ads.  I mean I personally am not planning on going to TRU for video games, but some of the toy sales are of interest for the kids.   


#13 Oscar Explosion  

Oscar Explosion

Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:35 PM

Looks pretty much identical to all the other BF deals.

#14 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:39 PM

The real sales will be their bankruptcy sales.

#15 Vap  

Vap

Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:47 PM

I wonder why GameStop is taking so long to leak.

#16 mitch079  

mitch079

Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:49 PM

I wonder why GameStop is taking so long to leak.

Probably because they had to redo the ad due to them "temporarily" killing off the Powerpass program.  The holiday catalog had to be pulled from stores according to the GS reddit.


#17 radiantchipmunk  

radiantchipmunk

Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:55 PM

Not bad. TRU price match is pretty liberal in my area compared to walmart and target who have stopped price matching in my area(they price match their own website but that's it).

#18 Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 15 November 2017 - 09:02 PM

Wondering which lego sets are 40% off. Could have potential for Star Wars ones. . .


#19 chelosera91  

chelosera91

Posted 15 November 2017 - 09:15 PM

Remember the good old B2G1 free. Tru was the shit!
#20 evil0108  

evil0108

Posted 15 November 2017 - 09:17 PM

Not bad. TRU price match is pretty liberal in my area compared to walmart and target who have stopped price matching in my area(they price match their own website but that's it).

I was told by tru that they wont price match any stores at all on black friday. Or do you mean in general?


#21 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 15 November 2017 - 09:37 PM

Were is GS ad

Plz tel me

#22 Staind204  

Staind204

Posted 15 November 2017 - 09:40 PM

I don’t understand this sale. A game like GTA V is a $20-30 game already. If you’re saving $30 does that mean it’s free?

#23 WarGames92  

WarGames92

Posted 15 November 2017 - 09:45 PM

You mean a company that just filed for bankruptcy isn't willing to risk massive losses to compete with financially solvent competitors?


#24 pun123  

pun123

Posted 15 November 2017 - 09:48 PM

I think this will be the las Xmas we will see a TRU!


#25 Dr0p119  

Dr0p119

Posted 15 November 2017 - 10:01 PM

You mean a company that just filed for bankruptcy isn't willing to risk massive losses to compete with financially solvent competitors?


Yes, but next quarter ala circuit city.

Gutter sewage fire sale

#26 bojay1997  

bojay1997

Posted 15 November 2017 - 10:12 PM

Yes, but next quarter ala circuit city.

Gutter sewage fire sale

Unlikely.  TRU would actually be very healthy but for the bad debt that they incurred beginning over a decade ago.  Assuming the bankruptcy goes smoothly, I wouldn't anticipate any major wave of store closings or liquidations.  


#27 Tauro_Fc  

Tauro_Fc

Posted 15 November 2017 - 10:23 PM

Remember the good old B2G1 free. Tru was the shit!

Yep, even their b1g1 40% off that they used to do once or twice a month.

#28 bouda  

bouda

Posted 15 November 2017 - 10:30 PM

Of course the only thing that interests me (Persona 5 for $30) isn't even on their website and/or brings up an error.


#29 zeldafanjtl  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 15 November 2017 - 10:32 PM

The title actually made me laugh out loud before I opened the thread. +1


#30 Zombie8  

Zombie8

Posted 15 November 2017 - 11:14 PM

I'm surprised that there's not marvel legends or dc multiverse figures for sale.
