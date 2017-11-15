Toys R us Black friday 2017 HORRIBLE
Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:53 PM
Posted 15 November 2017 - 06:54 PM
Man, what a brilliant fall.
Remember when the Sunday ad for Toy-R-Us was just as important as Target and Best Buy?
Those were the days.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:00 PM
TRU gonna surprise you all. They're gonna drop the prices down and then take an additional $30/20/15/10 off!
......Gotta have some hope.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:02 PM
And you knew where you were thennnnnnnnnnnn
Girls were girls and men were men
Mister, we could a man like Herbert Hoover again.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:04 PM
I was hoping for Hey Pikmin or Ever Oasis for $25-$20. Bummer.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:04 PM
GameStop just did that so it is possible.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:07 PM
I hope you are right!
Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:09 PM
Posted 15 November 2017 - 07:10 PM
what do you expect from a retailer that just filed bankruptcy?
Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:21 PM
All game prices knocked up to $60 each with a 10% discount from a liquidator!
Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:29 PM
i mean its not terrible.. a lot is the same price as many of the other retailers..
Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:33 PM
Yep, I don't know what people are comparing them to. It's literally the same pricing on the holiday bundles and many of the games are the same as other retailer ads. I mean I personally am not planning on going to TRU for video games, but some of the toy sales are of interest for the kids.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:35 PM
Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:39 PM
Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:47 PM
Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:49 PM
I wonder why GameStop is taking so long to leak.
Probably because they had to redo the ad due to them "temporarily" killing off the Powerpass program. The holiday catalog had to be pulled from stores according to the GS reddit.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:55 PM
Posted 15 November 2017 - 09:02 PM
Wondering which lego sets are 40% off. Could have potential for Star Wars ones. . .
Posted 15 November 2017 - 09:15 PM
Posted 15 November 2017 - 09:17 PM
Not bad. TRU price match is pretty liberal in my area compared to walmart and target who have stopped price matching in my area(they price match their own website but that's it).
I was told by tru that they wont price match any stores at all on black friday. Or do you mean in general?
Posted 15 November 2017 - 09:37 PM
Posted 15 November 2017 - 09:40 PM
Posted 15 November 2017 - 09:45 PM
You mean a company that just filed for bankruptcy isn't willing to risk massive losses to compete with financially solvent competitors?
Posted 15 November 2017 - 09:48 PM
I think this will be the las Xmas we will see a TRU!
Posted 15 November 2017 - 10:01 PM
You mean a company that just filed for bankruptcy isn't willing to risk massive losses to compete with financially solvent competitors?
Yes, but next quarter ala circuit city.
Gutter sewage fire sale
Posted 15 November 2017 - 10:12 PM
Yes, but next quarter ala circuit city.
Gutter sewage fire sale
Unlikely. TRU would actually be very healthy but for the bad debt that they incurred beginning over a decade ago. Assuming the bankruptcy goes smoothly, I wouldn't anticipate any major wave of store closings or liquidations.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 10:23 PM
Yep, even their b1g1 40% off that they used to do once or twice a month.
Remember the good old B2G1 free. Tru was the shit!
Posted 15 November 2017 - 10:30 PM
Of course the only thing that interests me (Persona 5 for $30) isn't even on their website and/or brings up an error.
Posted 15 November 2017 - 10:32 PM
The title actually made me laugh out loud before I opened the thread. +1
Posted 15 November 2017 - 11:14 PM