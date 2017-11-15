Jump to content

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

NEWEGG- 40% off select games with code

By EasyEducator, Nov 15 2017 08:47 PM

Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:47 PM

Some good deals at Newegg right now if you are on their mailing list.  With code there are several new-ish games that are 40% off. Many are at or near Black Friday prices. Some highlights would be:

South Park: TFBW

AC: Origins

Destiny 2

Wolfenstein 2

Evil Within 2

etc....

 

Code is BTEBBBH23.  I got free shipping (shoprunner) and no tax so South Park was only $36.  I'll take that now over trying to save a couple of dollars next week.  As always, codes and links can be a little goofy at NEWEGG and stock goes fast.  Good luck.


Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:51 PM

Enter PPSSJQKPLHUQBA in the Newegg search bar to bring up the list of games since the cag affiliate link still breaks the newegg links.


Posted 15 November 2017 - 09:35 PM

Did not work on AC: Origins for PS4 :(


Did not work on AC: Origins for PS4 :(

Damn, my bad.  I was trying to get the topic up before my next class and I typed the code wrong.  It should be BTEBBBH23 (now fixed in topic).  The ....H24 code was for accessories.  Sorry, Champ, try again with the new code.  


Tried it for South Park, The Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein 2 for X1 and wouldn’t work for any of them (and I am on the Newegg mailing list).

Edit: works with new code. Thanks!

Meh ... Newegg seems broken lately. Nothing here is so great.

ERROR Your email address is not valid for redemption of promo code BTEBBBH23.


ERROR [/size]Your email address is not valid for redemption of promo code[/size] BTEBBBH23[/size].[/size]


Did you make sure to sign up for their mailing list with the account you are using to make the purchase

Get the same error message. 

 

"ERROR Your email address is not valid for redemption of promo code BTEBBBH23."


meh just wait for the BF deals and order some games online


