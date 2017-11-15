NEWEGG- 40% off select games with code

Posted 15 November 2017 - 08:47 PM

Some good deals at Newegg right now if you are on their mailing list. With code there are several new-ish games that are 40% off. Many are at or near Black Friday prices. Some highlights would be:

South Park: TFBW

AC: Origins

Destiny 2

Wolfenstein 2

Evil Within 2

etc....

Code is BTEBBBH23. I got free shipping (shoprunner) and no tax so South Park was only $36. I'll take that now over trying to save a couple of dollars next week. As always, codes and links can be a little goofy at NEWEGG and stock goes fast. Good luck.