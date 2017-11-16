Jump to content

- - - - -

(YMMV) $15 Credit when purchasing $50 worth of Amazon Gift Cards

By Awkward Silence, Nov 16 2017 04:01 PM

#1 Awkward Silence  

Awkward Silence

Posted 16 November 2017 - 04:01 PM

I looked back a couple pages and didn't see it mentioned, so I figured that I'd make a post about it here.

https://www.amazon.c...ode=10867523011

In short, so long as you buy at least $50 worth of Amazon gift cards in the same transaction and apply the promo code NOV17PRIMEGC during checkout, you get a $15 credit applied to your account. So it's basically the same as the $150 Best Buy gift card promo currently going on, but a whole lot cheaper.

I do have a bit of a question related to Amazon and gift cards though. If you purchase a digital gift card, you can then turn around and use that same gift card on the same account, right? I assume that's the case, but I want to make sure that Amazon doesn't have some weird restriction in place preventing that. Can anyone confirm?

#2 ignition365  

ignition365

Posted 16 November 2017 - 04:03 PM

"Unfortunately, you are not eligible for this offer."


ignition365.jpg

#3 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4114 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted 16 November 2017 - 04:03 PM

Might want to slap a YMMV on the title.


#4 mlw   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   27 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

mlw

Posted 16 November 2017 - 04:06 PM

Also not eligible.
They've run other gift card offers in the past and they seem to have applied only to first time purchasers of Amazon gift cards. Not sure what the deal is here, but it could be that.

Anyway, seems clear to be a YMMV.

#5 Awkward Silence  

Awkward Silence

Posted 16 November 2017 - 04:17 PM

Ah, apologies. Was in the process of purchasing something else and saw an advertisement for it during checkout, and so I figured that I'd let people know.

I've edited the title...and then realized that it had already been edited so I re-edited it. Oops.

#6 Kotor15   Forum Content Cop CAGiversary!   2685 Posts   Joined 2.6 Years Ago  

Kotor15

Posted 16 November 2017 - 04:19 PM

Booooo

#7 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted 16 November 2017 - 04:22 PM

pretty sure 99% of us never ever qualify for this shit


#8 Awkward Silence  

Awkward Silence

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:49 PM

Ha. So, an update and a bit of irony - the thing was kinda glitchy from the start, as when I was trying to fill out the gift card to send digitally via email, it wouldn't take any email because it said the email needed an @ symbol to be valid, apparently not recognizing the one I already had in it. So I did it via texting to phone number instead, which it took. Went to checkout, applied the promo code (which was accepted) and was going to complete the purchase, but got paranoid that I might have put in the wrong number (I definitely didn't want to send $50 to a random stranger after all) and just in general didn't trust sending it by text message, so I went back and tried the email delivery again. This time it worked, so I deleted out the text message version one and went to checkout, but the promo in...only for it to give me an error message telling me that it had already been used, despite me never finalizing the purchase the first time around. Apparently I had unknowingly burnt my one-time use of it, which is kinda cheap that it works that way in my opinion.

I tried remaking the text delivery one exactly as it was before in hopes that maybe Amazon would let the be reapplied to it. Now I'm just getting an error message simply saying that it can't be applied to my purchase. Aaaand the little advertisement that was showing up informing me of the promo is no longer appearing.

So yeah, that was fun. Especially in that not-really kind of way.



TL;DR: If you get it to work, do NOT cancel out of that transaction or else you'll lose it.

That, or Amazon reads these forums and didn't like me sharing.
