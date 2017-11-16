(YMMV) $15 Credit when purchasing $50 worth of Amazon Gift Cards
https://www.amazon.c...ode=10867523011
In short, so long as you buy at least $50 worth of Amazon gift cards in the same transaction and apply the promo code NOV17PRIMEGC during checkout, you get a $15 credit applied to your account. So it's basically the same as the $150 Best Buy gift card promo currently going on, but a whole lot cheaper.
I do have a bit of a question related to Amazon and gift cards though. If you purchase a digital gift card, you can then turn around and use that same gift card on the same account, right? I assume that's the case, but I want to make sure that Amazon doesn't have some weird restriction in place preventing that. Can anyone confirm?
"Unfortunately, you are not eligible for this offer."
Posted 16 November 2017 - 04:03 PM
Posted 16 November 2017 - 04:06 PM
They've run other gift card offers in the past and they seem to have applied only to first time purchasers of Amazon gift cards. Not sure what the deal is here, but it could be that.
Anyway, seems clear to be a YMMV.
Posted 16 November 2017 - 04:19 PM
pretty sure 99% of us never ever qualify for this shit
I tried remaking the text delivery one exactly as it was before in hopes that maybe Amazon would let the be reapplied to it. Now I'm just getting an error message simply saying that it can't be applied to my purchase. Aaaand the little advertisement that was showing up informing me of the promo is no longer appearing.
So yeah, that was fun. Especially in that not-really kind of way.
TL;DR: If you get it to work, do NOT cancel out of that transaction or else you'll lose it.
That, or Amazon reads these forums and didn't like me sharing.
