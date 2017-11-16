(YMMV) $15 Credit when purchasing $50 worth of Amazon Gift Cards

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:49 PM

Ha. So, an update and a bit of irony - the thing was kinda glitchy from the start, as when I was trying to fill out the gift card to send digitally via email, it wouldn't take any email because it said the email needed an @ symbol to be valid, apparently not recognizing the one I already had in it. So I did it via texting to phone number instead, which it took. Went to checkout, applied the promo code (which was accepted) and was going to complete the purchase, but got paranoid that I might have put in the wrong number (I definitely didn't want to send $50 to a random stranger after all) and just in general didn't trust sending it by text message, so I went back and tried the email delivery again. This time it worked, so I deleted out the text message version one and went to checkout, but the promo in...only for it to give me an error message telling me that it had already been used, despite me never finalizing the purchase the first time around. Apparently I had unknowingly burnt my one-time use of it, which is kinda cheap that it works that way in my opinion.



I tried remaking the text delivery one exactly as it was before in hopes that maybe Amazon would let the be reapplied to it. Now I'm just getting an error message simply saying that it can't be applied to my purchase. Aaaand the little advertisement that was showing up informing me of the promo is no longer appearing.



So yeah, that was fun. Especially in that not-really kind of way.







TL;DR: If you get it to work, do NOT cancel out of that transaction or else you'll lose it.



That, or Amazon reads these forums and didn't like me sharing.

