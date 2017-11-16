Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

* * * * - 5 votes

GameStop Black Friday 2017 Ad Scan

By ragingwookiee, Nov 16 2017 06:01 PM

#1 ragingwookiee  

ragingwookiee

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:01 PM

https://www.bfads.ne...ds/black-friday


#2 CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:05 PM

$15 Injustice 2. I paid too much for that game.

#3 Zenaphobe Zerj  

Zenaphobe Zerj

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:06 PM

It got taken down?


#4 Kaiser499  

Kaiser499

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:06 PM

Ad is down now.


NnZPC5V.png

#5 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:07 PM

Damn! That price for Injustice 2!

#6 FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:07 PM

looks like cease and desist

#7 dieselsoccer  

dieselsoccer

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:07 PM

They are winning with the PS4. $199 and a $50 gift card


#7 arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:07 PM

yea looks like they pulled it. 

 

I did see them pretty much matching all the best buy deals though which is encouraging.


#9 Waggles  

Waggles

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:07 PM

$15 Injustice 2. I paid too much for that game.

Try buying a loot box or some in-game currency. That always make me feel better :D


#10 labrat34  

labrat34

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:07 PM

dang it! only got to see page 1


#11 Commitment  

Commitment

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:08 PM

annd its down.


#12 ignition365  

ignition365

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:08 PM

Ad died around page 8 for me.


#13 Dijital  

Dijital

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:08 PM

Wow gamestop impressive black friday sales, never expected them to have some decent sales. Have to say I'm impressed.
#14 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:09 PM

FINALLY a sale for Yakuza 0!

Wario64 has a couple pages still up as of right now.

#15 Timezones  

Timezones

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:09 PM

I saw Evil Within 2, Shadow of War, and Wolfenstein 2 - $25 each.

#16 greenegt  

greenegt

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:09 PM

They are winning with the PS4. $199 and a $50 gift card

Oh damn. I was set to pick one up at Best Buy this Sunday. I'll have to wait and go GameStop.


#17 vic_x51  

vic_x51

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:09 PM

aww man it came back just now for a few seconds than dead again
saw witcher 3 complete $25, dirt 4 $25.

#18 arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:09 PM

its back up


#19 Zenaphobe Zerj  

Zenaphobe Zerj

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:09 PM

back up


#20 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:09 PM

lmao I was just on the site like 10 minutes ago
 
 
edit:

C'mon gamestop. You won't let us down!


I knew it all along.

 

Seriously though did they match/beat like every deal?

 

 

edit edit:

 

got too excited about Yakuza 0. Some aren't if I remember correctly now.

 

But why the heck is power pass in the ad if they had to destroy everything because of power pass in the ads?


#21 ignition365  

ignition365

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:10 PM

FINALLY a sale for Yakuza 0!

I know right?  I've been waiting for this to go on sale.


#22 pun123  

pun123

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:12 PM

great games in the 3 for $$ preowned section.


#23 ilg_andy  

ilg_andy

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:13 PM

I wonder if their "Toy bag" will include Lego Dimension stuff. It's 25% off the entire order, so maybe not that great of a deal, you can probably get single packs 50% off each elsewhere. Still, would be nice for packs that don't go on sale.


#24 bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:13 PM

People clamoring for a Pro deal have been rewarded lol

#25 bappt  

bappt

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:14 PM

http://www.ign.com/a...-rental-service

 

LOL the last page is promoting this.


#26 gogomo  

gogomo

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:15 PM

Hmmm...nothing for me.

 

The Witcher 3 Complete Edition is going to be $25.  It was available for $20 digitally in October (for XB1).  I was going to say that's a fail price by GS, but then I checked the TIV...it's around $23 at GS, $11 at Amazon (not sure why the huge discrepancy).  Physical wins again.


#27 bob330i  

bob330i

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:16 PM

some good stuff there.  Finally a PS4 pro deal, too bad they're not discounting any bundles that I saw.  Want that BF2 Pro bundle.


#28 hectorarizpe  

hectorarizpe

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:16 PM

Xbox 360 for $0! I want it! Mail in rebate.


#29 redd214  

redd214

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:18 PM

Still showing the Power pass thing on the last page. Strange


#30 Olengie  

Olengie

Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:19 PM

Still gunna wait for Ultimate Edition of Injustice 2. 


