GameStop Black Friday 2017 Ad Scan
#1
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:01 PM
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:05 PM
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:06 PM
It got taken down?
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:06 PM
Ad is down now.
#5
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:07 PM
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:07 PM
#7
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:07 PM
They are winning with the PS4. $199 and a $50 gift card
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:07 PM
yea looks like they pulled it.
I did see them pretty much matching all the best buy deals though which is encouraging.
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:07 PM
$15 Injustice 2. I paid too much for that game.
Try buying a loot box or some in-game currency. That always make me feel better
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:07 PM
dang it! only got to see page 1
#11
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:08 PM
annd its down.
#12
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:08 PM
Ad died around page 8 for me.
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:08 PM
#14
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:09 PM
Wario64 has a couple pages still up as of right now.
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:09 PM
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:09 PM
They are winning with the PS4. $199 and a $50 gift card
Oh damn. I was set to pick one up at Best Buy this Sunday. I'll have to wait and go GameStop.
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:09 PM
saw witcher 3 complete $25, dirt 4 $25.
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:09 PM
its back up
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:09 PM
back up
#20
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:09 PM
lmao I was just on the site like 10 minutes ago
edit:
C'mon gamestop. You won't let us down!
I knew it all along.
Seriously though did they match/beat like every deal?
edit edit:
got too excited about Yakuza 0. Some aren't if I remember correctly now.
But why the heck is power pass in the ad if they had to destroy everything because of power pass in the ads?
#21
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:10 PM
FINALLY a sale for Yakuza 0!
I know right? I've been waiting for this to go on sale.
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:12 PM
great games in the 3 for $$ preowned section.
#23
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:13 PM
I wonder if their "Toy bag" will include Lego Dimension stuff. It's 25% off the entire order, so maybe not that great of a deal, you can probably get single packs 50% off each elsewhere. Still, would be nice for packs that don't go on sale.
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:13 PM
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:14 PM
http://www.ign.com/a...-rental-service
LOL the last page is promoting this.
#26
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:15 PM
Hmmm...nothing for me.
The Witcher 3 Complete Edition is going to be $25. It was available for $20 digitally in October (for XB1). I was going to say that's a fail price by GS, but then I checked the TIV...it's around $23 at GS, $11 at Amazon (not sure why the huge discrepancy). Physical wins again.
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:16 PM
some good stuff there. Finally a PS4 pro deal, too bad they're not discounting any bundles that I saw. Want that BF2 Pro bundle.
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:16 PM
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:18 PM
Still showing the Power pass thing on the last page. Strange
Posted 16 November 2017 - 06:19 PM
Still gunna wait for Ultimate Edition of Injustice 2.