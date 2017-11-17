Jump to content

FFXIV Stormblood PC $14.22 (Amazon Warehouse Deals "Like New" "Factory Sealed")

By ZabaZu, Nov 17 2017 12:12 AM

#1 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted 17 November 2017 - 12:12 AM

11 in stock last I checked

https://www.amazon.c...ting/B01M3SP452


gospelman

Posted 17 November 2017 - 12:25 AM  

gospelman

Posted 17 November 2017 - 12:25 AM

11 in stock last I checked

https://www.amazon.c...ting/B01M3SP452

Just a warning:  I order a lot of factory sealed" items off awd and I'd estimate the chances of the key being valid around 50/50




#3 glitchhawk  

glitchhawk

Posted 17 November 2017 - 12:51 AM

Yeah buying media used that has cdkeys never ends well lol.

#4 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted 17 November 2017 - 01:44 AM

I figured if it doesn't work I could return it because it wasn't as advertised.  Not sure if that would work or not, but amazon is usually very flexible with returns.  Either way, it's super cheap and if I'm out of $14 it's not the end of the world.


#5 Mighty Beck  

Mighty Beck

Posted 17 November 2017 - 02:21 AM

Just a warning:  I order a lot of factory sealed" items off awd and I'd estimate the chances of the key being valid around 50/50

But how can the codes be used without the box ever being opened? Are they resealed? Some x-ray thing?


#6 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted 17 November 2017 - 02:32 AM

But how can the codes be used without the box ever being opened? Are they resealed? Some x-ray thing?

I think he was suggesting that not all copies will actually be factory sealed.  To qualify for like new, it's not a requirement to be factory sealed.  However, the specific listing for Stormblood says factory sealed.  Still though, it could happen.  It's a risk, but it's also a good deal.


#7 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted 18 November 2017 - 11:39 PM

In case anybody is wondering, my copy came in and the code worked.  Was indeed factory sealed, nothing visually wrong with it either.  Girlfriend ordered one too and it's the same case for her.  I'd say go for it if they pop up again.


