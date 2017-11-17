Jump to content

* - - - - 4 votes

$10 psn credit free (ps4 notifications) YMMV

By Electroplasm, Nov 17 2017 05:26 AM
ps4

Electroplasm  

Electroplasm

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:26 AM

Let's get it! Thanks sony!

Go to notifications on dashboard of ps4.

"Press X for $10 to spend on your next purchase at Playstation Store! Save on the latest games, movies, and tv shows. Your voucher code expires November 30, 2017."

red3ds.gifg27-gaming-wheels-images.pngg27-gaming-wheels-images.png

Komentra  

Komentra

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:29 AM

Nothing here.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



 

doc_j88  

doc_j88

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:31 AM

????

awp  

awp

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:31 AM

Huh? Not seeing anything for me.

kingotnw  

kingotnw

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:33 AM

Nothing

WindyJ23  

WindyJ23

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:33 AM

Heavy YMMV*

ghettog  

ghettog

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:33 AM

Did you just buy a PS4 pro or something? Not sure if they still give you $10 for that.


Electroplasm  

Electroplasm

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:35 AM

Did you just buy a PS4 pro or something? Not sure if they still give you $10 for that.

no. I bought this ps4 pro black fri week last yr

red3ds.gifg27-gaming-wheels-images.pngg27-gaming-wheels-images.png

GamerSavage  

GamerSavage

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:36 AM

Let's get it! Thanks sony!

Go to notifications on dashboard of ps4.
Press X to redeem.
Voucher code expires 11/30.

Perhaps edit the title of the post with YMMV, as this seems to be a random thing. I think other CAGs have been talking about this since at least last week IIRC.


I'm just trying to keep it together over here...

Electroplasm  

Electroplasm

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:37 AM

Perhaps edit the title of the post with YMMV, as this seems to be a random thing. I think other CAGs have been talking about this since at least last week IIRC.

really? I have no idea what i may have done to suddenly trigger it. Anyone know? I'll add ymmv to op

red3ds.gifg27-gaming-wheels-images.pngg27-gaming-wheels-images.png

Deader2818  

Deader2818

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:39 AM

I didnt get one but my gf got one on her account.


Deader2818.png

kingotnw  

kingotnw

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:39 AM

Did you spend $100 on the PSN last month?

Electroplasm  

Electroplasm

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:41 AM

Did you spend $100 on the PSN last month?

no, just around $30-$40 i think. And i made the op a few minutes after i got the notification

red3ds.gifg27-gaming-wheels-images.pngg27-gaming-wheels-images.png

GamerSavage  

GamerSavage

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:41 AM

really? I have no idea what i may have done to suddenly trigger it. Anyone know? I'll add ymmv to op

As far as I can remember nobody knows what triggered it. CAGs just started reporting getting the free $10 added via notifications on their PS4. Reminds me that I should check mine again.

 

Edit: Nothing for me still.


I'm just trying to keep it together over here...

HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:15 AM

did anybody with multiple accounts on their ps4 check all of them?


Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:40 AM

This is usually sent to people that make new accounts, or buy new systems for the first time. I doubt that I will get it, but I will check my account in a second to see, and I will update this post if I got it.

sp0rklez  

sp0rklez

Posted 17 November 2017 - 07:07 AM

I've been hearing rumors about this sort of thing for awhile, however I've had my PS4 for about a year and a half or so and I've never gotten one. feelsbadman.


Jello1996  

Jello1996

Posted 17 November 2017 - 07:22 AM

Nothing here


EpicLootsCA  

EpicLootsCA

Posted 17 November 2017 - 07:37 AM

Did you sign up for 10 platinums with Sony Reward? 10 plats gt u 10$ PSN.


ERGOPROXY-DECAY.png

 

--- Click Above for something amazing ---

HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted 17 November 2017 - 07:39 AM

Did you sign up for 10 platinums with Sony Reward? 10 plats gt u 10$ PSN.

pretty sure u get that in your email a couple days after it is automatically completed


Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted 17 November 2017 - 07:44 AM

Yeah. I didn't get one. This is definitely YMMV.

DuoMaxwell003  

DuoMaxwell003

Posted 17 November 2017 - 11:17 AM

Screenshot or it didn’t happen

I’d rather have a free $10 than the free extra month of PS+ they gave me the other day

MR_E  

MR_E

Posted 17 November 2017 - 08:58 PM

Did you sign up for 10 platinums with Sony Reward? 10 plats gt u 10$ PSN.


That shouldn't come in the form of a $10 code to your psn account, anyway. It's 1,000 Sony rewards points.

Nothing here either, though. So looks like only two people here reported getting it?

Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted 17 November 2017 - 09:01 PM

194xjp9u0sae2jpg.jpg


gjDkeqL.gifv3llIct.gif

Spoiler

mitch079  

mitch079

Posted 17 November 2017 - 09:19 PM

I got a dirty sock.

I got a dirty sock.

shutterstock_36244156-201x300.jpg

 

Spoiler


Under Construction

 

spoiler.JPG

 

EpicLootsCA  

EpicLootsCA

Posted 17 November 2017 - 11:55 PM

That shouldn't come in the form of a $10 code to your psn account, anyway. It's 1,000 Sony rewards points.

Nothing here either, though. So looks like only two people here reported getting it?

Ah I guess that makes sense, since it's not 10$ psn code u get from the platinums but the 1,000 points which you then an redeem for 10$.


ERGOPROXY-DECAY.png

 

--- Click Above for something amazing ---

Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 18 November 2017 - 07:01 PM

Nothing for me but last year they did give me one roughly around Christmas morning I think? Might be going out in waves depending on how they do these.


JodouKastBizmuth.jpg

Shimrra  

Shimrra

Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:23 AM

Nothing yet.

A beautiful 35-year-old ain’t as as good lookin’ as an ugly 19-year-old. Women expect us to like them but they don’t even like each other” Patrice O’neal

x5e4xj.jpgShimrra74.png

IraBell  

IraBell

Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:37 AM

Bought a PS4 Pro within the last two weeks. Got the $10 yesterday.


