$10 psn credit free (ps4 notifications) YMMV
#1 Destroy Erase Improve CAGiversary! 1438 Posts Joined 4.0 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:26 AM
Go to notifications on dashboard of ps4.
"Press X for $10 to spend on your next purchase at Playstation Store! Save on the latest games, movies, and tv shows. Your voucher code expires November 30, 2017."
#2 (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary! 2864 Posts Joined 5.7 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:29 AM
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
#3 CAG Vet CAGiversary! 1027 Posts Joined 5.4 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:31 AM
- Komentra likes this
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 6134 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:31 AM
#5 The Devil! CAGiversary! 186 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:33 AM
#6
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:33 AM
#7 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 15 Posts Joined 11.4 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:33 AM
Did you just buy a PS4 pro or something? Not sure if they still give you $10 for that.
#8 Destroy Erase Improve CAGiversary! 1438 Posts Joined 4.0 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:35 AM
no. I bought this ps4 pro black fri week last yr
Did you just buy a PS4 pro or something? Not sure if they still give you $10 for that.
#9 Just Being Myself CAGiversary! 422 Posts Joined 5.3 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:36 AM
Let's get it! Thanks sony!
Go to notifications on dashboard of ps4.
Press X to redeem.
Voucher code expires 11/30.
Perhaps edit the title of the post with YMMV, as this seems to be a random thing. I think other CAGs have been talking about this since at least last week IIRC.
I'm just trying to keep it together over here...
#10 Destroy Erase Improve CAGiversary! 1438 Posts Joined 4.0 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:37 AM
really? I have no idea what i may have done to suddenly trigger it. Anyone know? I'll add ymmv to op
Perhaps edit the title of the post with YMMV, as this seems to be a random thing. I think other CAGs have been talking about this since at least last week IIRC.
#11 Flipadelphia! CAGiversary! 11204 Posts Joined 5.7 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:39 AM
I didnt get one but my gf got one on her account.
#12 The Devil! CAGiversary! 186 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:39 AM
#13 Destroy Erase Improve CAGiversary! 1438 Posts Joined 4.0 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:41 AM
no, just around $30-$40 i think. And i made the op a few minutes after i got the notification
Did you spend $100 on the PSN last month?
#14 Just Being Myself CAGiversary! 422 Posts Joined 5.3 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:41 AM
really? I have no idea what i may have done to suddenly trigger it. Anyone know? I'll add ymmv to op
As far as I can remember nobody knows what triggered it. CAGs just started reporting getting the free $10 added via notifications on their PS4. Reminds me that I should check mine again.
Edit: Nothing for me still.
I'm just trying to keep it together over here...
#15
Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:15 AM
did anybody with multiple accounts on their ps4 check all of them?
#16
Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:40 AM
#17
Posted 17 November 2017 - 07:07 AM
I've been hearing rumors about this sort of thing for awhile, however I've had my PS4 for about a year and a half or so and I've never gotten one. feelsbadman.
- Dbo2700 likes this
#18 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 410 Posts Joined 8.6 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 07:22 AM
Nothing here
#19 "Basking in your hatred... Feels quite nice." CAGiversary! 74 Posts Joined 1.8 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 07:37 AM
Did you sign up for 10 platinums with Sony Reward? 10 plats gt u 10$ PSN.
#20
Posted 17 November 2017 - 07:39 AM
Did you sign up for 10 platinums with Sony Reward? 10 plats gt u 10$ PSN.
pretty sure u get that in your email a couple days after it is automatically completed
#21
Posted 17 November 2017 - 07:44 AM
#22
Posted 17 November 2017 - 11:17 AM
I’d rather have a free $10 than the free extra month of PS+ they gave me the other day
- EpicLootsCA likes this
#23 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1755 Posts Joined 12.0 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 08:58 PM
Did you sign up for 10 platinums with Sony Reward? 10 plats gt u 10$ PSN.
That shouldn't come in the form of a $10 code to your psn account, anyway. It's 1,000 Sony rewards points.
Nothing here either, though. So looks like only two people here reported getting it?
#24 Nyaa~ CAGiversary! 20499 Posts Joined 9.9 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 09:01 PM
- nixmahn, kburns10, CommanderShiro and 2 others like this
#25 Fun hurts my lungs. CAGiversary! 12535 Posts Joined 13.5 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 09:19 PM
I got a dirty sock.
#26 "Basking in your hatred... Feels quite nice." CAGiversary! 74 Posts Joined 1.8 Years Ago
Posted 17 November 2017 - 11:55 PM
That shouldn't come in the form of a $10 code to your psn account, anyway. It's 1,000 Sony rewards points.
Nothing here either, though. So looks like only two people here reported getting it?
Ah I guess that makes sense, since it's not 10$ psn code u get from the platinums but the 1,000 points which you then an redeem for 10$.
#27 Infamous CAGiversary! 12977 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted 18 November 2017 - 07:01 PM
Nothing for me but last year they did give me one roughly around Christmas morning I think? Might be going out in waves depending on how they do these.
#28 Alone on Vita island CAGiversary! 2812 Posts Joined 10.9 Years Ago
Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:23 AM
“A beautiful 35-year-old ain’t as as good lookin’ as an ugly 19-year-old. Women expect us to like them but they don’t even like each other” Patrice O’neal
#29 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 55 Posts Joined 7.4 Years Ago
Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:37 AM
Bought a PS4 Pro within the last two weeks. Got the $10 yesterday.
Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: ps4
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
H: Skyrim VR (PSVR) W: $40 PSN or XB credit
Started by JimmyBaileyy, 16 Nov 2017 skyrim, psvr, ps4
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
Sams Club Black Friday Deals
Started by JEarly85, 14 Nov 2017 Black Friday, Sams Club, PS4 and 2 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
[H] CoD WWII PS4 // [NEW ITEMS] // Turtle Beach Headset, Bluetooth Speaker, Digital Camera, 64GB microSD
Started by sfabo, 08 Nov 2017 PS4, Switch, XB1, electronics
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
[H] SNES Classic, Mario + Rabbids, Everybody's Golf, BF 1 Premium
Started by BearAntlers, 08 Nov 2017 ps4, switch
|
|
Video Game Discussions →
Video Game Reviews →
Assassin's Creed: Origins Game Review
Started by Tribsinia, 03 Nov 2017 Assassins Creed Origins, PS4, XB1 and 2 more...
|