BOGO 40% Off 3DS Games at TRU

Upon browsing their site im seeing they're running a BOGO 40 off on their 3DS and Wii U games.
https://www.toysrus....h?q=103453nov17
Jump to content
Posted 17 November 2017 - 02:15 PM
Upon browsing their site im seeing they're running a BOGO 40 off on their 3DS and Wii U games.
https://www.toysrus....h?q=103453nov17
Posted 17 November 2017 - 02:29 PM
Wonder if this works in-store. Would love to get Ultra Moon/Sun with this promotion.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 02:37 PM
Glitch in effect. Base price of games need to match, but it will ignore sale price.
e.g., add Just Dance 2014 (base $39.99) for $9.99 and Mario & Luigi Superstar for $39.99. Discount will be applied to Mario & Luigi
I think the item to be discounted needs to be added twice. If the discount applies to the wrong game try removing the game you want the discount on from the cart then re-add.
Not sure if it's worth it regardless....
Posted 17 November 2017 - 02:42 PM
Glitch in effect. Base price of games need to match, but it will ignore sale price.
e.g., add Just Dance 2014 (base $39.99) for $9.99 and Mario & Luigi Superstar for $39.99. Discount will be applied to Mario & Luigi
I think the item to be discounted needs to be added twice. If the discount applies to the wrong game try removing the game you want the discount on from the cart then re-add.
Not sure if it's worth it regardless....
TRU is known to charge you the correct price after the fact even if your order shows the glitched price.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:14 PM
Better to wait for Best Buy to do this promotion. That way you can stack GCU on top of it.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:35 PM
Better to wait for Best Buy to do this promotion. That way you can stack GCU on top of it.
For 3DS, the promotion is usually limited to titles published by Nintendo.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 07:48 PM
Just curious, but why is this sale even appealing? B1G1 40% off is the same as 20% off each game...which is what GCU gives all the time. Am I missing something?
Posted 17 November 2017 - 08:21 PM
For 3DS, the promotion is usually limited to titles published by Nintendo.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 08:24 PM
For 3DS, the promotion is usually limited to titles published by Nintendo.
Any word on when this is coming? I've got six 3DS games I still want to pick up, all Nintendo published (Unfortunately one no longer appears to be carried by BB)
Wii U: maximumzero / 3DS: 0860-3352-3335 / eBay Shop
Posted 17 November 2017 - 08:29 PM
Yeah almost all the 3ds games I want are all Nintendo published.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 10:26 PM
Gonna wait for the BB deal, GCU is basically the same thing and I will get points. Thanks for the heads up tho OP.
______________________________________________________________________________________________
Posted 18 November 2017 - 03:13 AM
I don't think i can remember the last time I got a really good deal on a Nintendo exclusive. I was foolishly excited until I clicked the link :(
Posted 18 November 2017 - 03:28 AM
Just curious, but why is this sale even appealing? B1G1 40% off is the same as 20% off each game...which is what GCU gives all the time. Am I missing something?
No you're not. People act like this is a deal all the time for no reason.
Posted 18 November 2017 - 03:53 AM
Wonder if this works in-store. Would love to get Ultra Moon/Sun with this promotion.
This does work in store, I happened to be there today shopping for a bday present and saw it. However I didn't even know the new Pokemon came out, and I didn't notice them on the shelves.
On the bright side, they're the only retailer around here that I've seen all four of the new BotW amiibos at (but of course, no deal on that)
Posted 18 November 2017 - 04:08 AM
Just curious, but why is this sale even appealing? B1G1 40% off is the same as 20% off each game...which is what GCU gives all the time. Am I missing something?
Not really. Though it would also depend on your area's Best Buy and Toys R Us as well. In my case, I would see a wider selection of Switch/3DS/WiiU titles at Toys R Us than Best Buy. Though what titles worth playing is a different question.
Posted 18 November 2017 - 02:18 PM