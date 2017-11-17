BOGO 40% Off 3DS Games at TRU

Posted 17 November 2017 - 02:37 PM

Glitch in effect. Base price of games need to match, but it will ignore sale price.

e.g., add Just Dance 2014 (base $39.99) for $9.99 and Mario & Luigi Superstar for $39.99. Discount will be applied to Mario & Luigi

I think the item to be discounted needs to be added twice. If the discount applies to the wrong game try removing the game you want the discount on from the cart then re-add.

Not sure if it's worth it regardless....