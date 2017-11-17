Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

BOGO 40% Off 3DS Games at TRU

By RT29, Nov 17 2017 02:15 PM

#1 RT29  

RT29

Posted 17 November 2017 - 02:15 PM

Upon browsing their site im seeing they're running a BOGO 40 off on their 3DS and Wii U games. 

 

https://www.toysrus....h?q=103453nov17


#2 luxuria   Memories of You CAGiversary!   5713 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

luxuria

Posted 17 November 2017 - 02:29 PM

Wonder if this works in-store. Would love to get Ultra Moon/Sun with this promotion.


#3 Ekim000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   454 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

Ekim000

Posted 17 November 2017 - 02:37 PM

Glitch in effect. Base price of games need to match, but it will ignore sale price.

e.g., add Just Dance 2014 (base $39.99) for $9.99 and Mario & Luigi Superstar for $39.99. Discount will be applied to Mario & Luigi

I think the item to be discounted needs to be added twice. If the discount applies to the wrong game try removing the game you want the discount on from the cart then re-add. 

 

Not sure if it's worth it regardless....


#4 dieselsoccer  

dieselsoccer

Posted 17 November 2017 - 02:42 PM

Glitch in effect. Base price of games need to match, but it will ignore sale price.

e.g., add Just Dance 2014 (base $39.99) for $9.99 and Mario & Luigi Superstar for $39.99. Discount will be applied to Mario & Luigi

I think the item to be discounted needs to be added twice. If the discount applies to the wrong game try removing the game you want the discount on from the cart then re-add. 

 

Not sure if it's worth it regardless....

TRU is known to charge you the correct price after the fact even if your order shows the glitched price.


#5 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:14 PM

Better to wait for Best Buy to do this promotion. That way you can stack GCU on top of it. 


#6 Ekim000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   454 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

Ekim000

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:35 PM

Better to wait for Best Buy to do this promotion. That way you can stack GCU on top of it. 

For 3DS, the promotion is usually limited to titles published by Nintendo.


#7 TheN8torious   Shhh...I'm Invisible CAGiversary!   16863 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

TheN8torious

Posted 17 November 2017 - 07:48 PM

Just curious, but why is this sale even appealing? B1G1 40% off is the same as 20% off each game...which is what GCU gives all the time. Am I missing something?


#8 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 17 November 2017 - 08:21 PM

For 3DS, the promotion is usually limited to titles published by Nintendo.


That's ok with me, only thing I don't have that I'm looking for is the new Pokemon releases

#9 maximumzero   Seriously, quit it. CAGiversary!   4110 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

maximumzero

Posted 17 November 2017 - 08:24 PM

For 3DS, the promotion is usually limited to titles published by Nintendo.

Any word on when this is coming? I've got six 3DS games I still want to pick up, all Nintendo published (Unfortunately one no longer appears to be carried by BB)


#10 Cangriman   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   340 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

Cangriman

Posted 17 November 2017 - 08:29 PM

Yeah almost all the 3ds games I want are all Nintendo published.


#11 xprototypej  

xprototypej

Posted 17 November 2017 - 10:26 PM

Gonna wait for the BB deal, GCU is basically the same thing and I will get points. Thanks for the heads up tho OP. 


#12 edny20  

edny20

Posted 18 November 2017 - 03:13 AM

I don't think i can remember the last time I got a really good deal on a Nintendo exclusive.  I was foolishly excited until I clicked the link :(


#13 GodOfUncharted   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   637 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

GodOfUncharted

Posted 18 November 2017 - 03:28 AM

Just curious, but why is this sale even appealing? B1G1 40% off is the same as 20% off each game...which is what GCU gives all the time. Am I missing something?

 

No you're not. People act like this is a deal all the time for no reason.


#14 fujishig   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   858 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

fujishig

Posted 18 November 2017 - 03:53 AM

Wonder if this works in-store. Would love to get Ultra Moon/Sun with this promotion.

This does work in store, I happened to be there today shopping for a bday present and saw it.  However I didn't even know the new Pokemon came out, and I didn't notice them on the shelves.

 

On the bright side, they're the only retailer around here that I've seen all four of the new BotW amiibos at (but of course, no deal on that)


#15 omegafinal   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   18 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

omegafinal

Posted 18 November 2017 - 04:08 AM

Just curious, but why is this sale even appealing? B1G1 40% off is the same as 20% off each game...which is what GCU gives all the time. Am I missing something?

Not really. Though it would also depend on your area's Best Buy and Toys R Us as well. In my case, I would see a wider selection of Switch/3DS/WiiU titles at Toys R Us than Best Buy. Though what titles worth playing is a different question.


#16 Tauro_Fc  

Tauro_Fc

Posted 18 November 2017 - 02:18 PM

I might actually jump on this deal. I want to get zelda: albw and stella glow and i don't see them on bb website. Thanks op!!!
