CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

* * * - - 3 votes

Middle of Earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition Price Error $10 Walmart.com

By Deliciouspinto, Nov 17 2017 05:47 PM

#1 Deliciouspinto   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1349 Posts   Joined 2.6 Years Ago  

Deliciouspinto

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:47 PM

Just Saw this!

https://www.walmart....ivery/108464133


#2 aircobra   The Wind CAGiversary!   2340 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

aircobra

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:50 PM

Thanks! Placed an order. We'll see what happens.

 

Edit: Immediately got canceled.


644690.png

#3 MajorMullet   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   27 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

MajorMullet

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:51 PM

Just did one too, thanks!

#4 ElvinWasHere   Add Me! CAGiversary!   141 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

ElvinWasHere

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:51 PM

Jumped on this! Thanks!!


#5 blackopslady   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   46 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

blackopslady

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:51 PM

Got one...don't really need it, but Christmas is just a stone throw away


#6 hectorarizpe   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   987 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

hectorarizpe

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:51 PM

Whoa! And did you get the code?


#7 leylines   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1066 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

leylines

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:51 PM

Placed an order, let's see if it goes through!


#8 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6134 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:52 PM

Damn!!! Bought. Let’s see if it goes through.

#9 ElvinWasHere   Add Me! CAGiversary!   141 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

ElvinWasHere

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:52 PM

I also just realized - it's an e-mail delivery / game code.  Why is there tax?


#10 inkcil   This Baby Bomber go Boo Boo CAGiversary!   891 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

inkcil

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:52 PM

Ok I bit...


#11 ryano9929  

ryano9929

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:53 PM

got one in. waiting on email.


#12 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12179 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:53 PM

Doubt it'll happen, but hoping for a sorry gift card.


Posted Image

#13 scblueeyedguy   Future Gadget Laboratory Technician CAGiversary!   2720 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

scblueeyedguy

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:53 PM

In for one why not.


#14 blackopslady   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   46 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

blackopslady

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:53 PM

cancelled already lol


#15 mchittumjr  

mchittumjr

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:54 PM

Just got my code via email even though my Walmart.com order still says preparing. 


810225.png

#16 rhaas  

rhaas

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:55 PM

Don't even have an Xbox and still snagged it to flip online

#17 hectorarizpe   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   987 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

hectorarizpe

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:56 PM

Just got my code via email even though my Walmart.com order still says preparing.


And the code worked?


#18 TuscaloosaJohnny  

TuscaloosaJohnny

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:56 PM

Thanks for the heads up! We will see if it’s honoted.

#19 archibishopofBAH   Insidious and insipid. CAGiversary!   4213 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

archibishopofBAH

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:57 PM

Got it. Took less than 10 minutes from order to code received.


#20 AnonymousFriend   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

AnonymousFriend

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:58 PM

Says be it's sold out.

#21 kelo360   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1535 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

kelo360

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:58 PM

Xbox only? Sold out?

#22 PRrambo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   73 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

PRrambo

Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:59 PM

Lmao damn over in ten minutes

#23 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   1940 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:00 PM

Cool, got my code in like 10 minutes, awesome price error!
#24 krivas95  

krivas95

Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:00 PM

I GOT MY TWO CODES!!!
OMG IM SO GLAD IT WORKED LOL

#25 ElvinWasHere   Add Me! CAGiversary!   141 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

ElvinWasHere

Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:02 PM

I paid with PayPal - since it takes a while my guess is the PayPal orders will get cancelled (?).  Hopefully not though, haha.


#26 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6134 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:02 PM

Just got my code. Deal of the year!!! Thanks OP!

Now to see where to best trade my vanilla copy. :)

#27 archibishopofBAH   Insidious and insipid. CAGiversary!   4213 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

archibishopofBAH

Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:02 PM

I paid with PayPal - since it takes a while my guess is the PayPal orders will get cancelled (?).  Hopefully not though, haha.

I paid with PP as well. Went through.


#28 dcemantrades  

dcemantrades

Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:03 PM

got it thanks 

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gold (Xbox One & Windows 10) $99.99 (Downloadable Game)

#29 LoganDX   Set us up the bomb CAGiversary!   1291 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

LoganDX

Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:03 PM

Do we have an award for speediest killed deal?

#30 Boondock Saint   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   53 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Boondock Saint

Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:03 PM

Got a code! Huzzah!

 

Now to debate either trading it for a regular copy of the PS4 version or just redeeming it on my Xbox that I barely use. 


