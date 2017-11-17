Just Saw this!
Middle of Earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition Price Error $10 Walmart.com
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:47 PM
Just Saw this!
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:50 PM
Thanks! Placed an order. We'll see what happens.
Edit: Immediately got canceled.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:51 PM
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:51 PM
Jumped on this! Thanks!!
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:51 PM
Got one...don't really need it, but Christmas is just a stone throw away
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:51 PM
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:51 PM
Placed an order, let's see if it goes through!
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:52 PM
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:52 PM
I also just realized - it's an e-mail delivery / game code. Why is there tax?
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:52 PM
Ok I bit...
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:53 PM
got one in. waiting on email.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:53 PM
Doubt it'll happen, but hoping for a sorry gift card.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:53 PM
In for one why not.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:53 PM
cancelled already lol
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:54 PM
Just got my code via email even though my Walmart.com order still says preparing.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:55 PM
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:56 PM
Just got my code via email even though my Walmart.com order still says preparing.
And the code worked?
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:56 PM
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:57 PM
Got it. Took less than 10 minutes from order to code received.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:58 PM
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:58 PM
Posted 17 November 2017 - 05:59 PM
Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:00 PM
Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:00 PM
OMG IM SO GLAD IT WORKED LOL
Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:02 PM
I paid with PayPal - since it takes a while my guess is the PayPal orders will get cancelled (?). Hopefully not though, haha.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:02 PM
Now to see where to best trade my vanilla copy.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:02 PM
I paid with PayPal - since it takes a while my guess is the PayPal orders will get cancelled (?). Hopefully not though, haha.
I paid with PP as well. Went through.
Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:03 PM
got it thanksMiddle-earth: Shadow of War Gold (Xbox One & Windows 10) $99.99 (Downloadable Game)
Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:03 PM
Posted 17 November 2017 - 06:03 PM
Got a code! Huzzah!
Now to debate either trading it for a regular copy of the PS4 version or just redeeming it on my Xbox that I barely use.