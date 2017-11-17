Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Samsung 32" 2560 x 1440 HDR QLED Curved Gaming Monitor $545 AC at BuyDig

By CheapyD, Nov 17 2017 07:49 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17465 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 17 November 2017 - 07:49 PM

Use coupon code CAG to knock it down to $545:

http://www.anrdoezrs...nitor-144Hz-1ms

 

 


Follow CheapyD on Twitter!
Get CAG Game Deals on Twitter! (UK members)

#2 theking_13  

theking_13

Posted 18 November 2017 - 05:51 PM

Damn, this is a great price for a HDR monitor.


th3king_13.png

#3 oMega505   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

oMega505

Posted 18 November 2017 - 07:08 PM

Note, this is only FreeSync, not Gsync

#4 cficare   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   251 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

cficare

Posted 18 November 2017 - 07:15 PM

It's 499 at CostCo Online.


#5 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 18 November 2017 - 08:32 PM

So I guess there's at least one HDR monitor

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#6 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   6456 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted 18 November 2017 - 08:43 PM

This reminded me that there's a 49" version for $1200...Jesus

 

https://www.bestbuy....t=ref:212,loc:2


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy