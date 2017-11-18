Dropmix $59.99 at Amazon

Posted 20 November 2017 - 12:45 AM

I’m getting this delivered tomorrow. How easy is it to learn? I was just watching a gameplay video from Harmonix. Game looks complicated for my simple mind.

Its really not complicated. Basic rules involve playing cards that match the colored places on the board, with progressively higher levels (indicated on the cards). Beyond that strategy is invoked with wild cards, fx cards and the dropmix button (no whammy:-)

The goals is to score 21 points. The fun is making amazing mixes along the way and trying to make the best use of the cards in your deck.

VS mode is the most structured (1V1 or 2V1/2) and the hardest part is remembering what the puzzle cards do. Here is a nice cheat sheet.

Party and Freestyle are progressively more open, with freestyle just letting you, well, freestyle, placing cards on the board and experimenting.

The included instructions are vague, but the online forums are helpful as well as the guided tour from the DM app (IOS and Android)