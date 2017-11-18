Dropmix $59.99 at Amazon
Posted 18 November 2017 - 06:42 PM
https://www.amazon.c...m/dp/B06XKXMC5Q
FYI all the extra playlists on Amazon are well above the $15 msrp.
Posted 18 November 2017 - 06:54 PM
Love this game
ugh, paid $75 on Amazon a few weeks ago which isn't terrible I guess. That said I have most of the released cards and the game is just amazing. I thought the novelty would wear off but I have the time I'm just making my own mixes and just messing around.
Posted 18 November 2017 - 07:02 PM
I, too, paid $75 a few weeks ago, but Amazon sat on the order for the first time in history and gave me time to cancel once the BB BF ad came out.
Posted 18 November 2017 - 08:27 PM
Great game!
FYI, Hasbro often has 20% sales on their site for the card packs. I got the whole set there. Don't pay more
Posted 18 November 2017 - 08:59 PM
Hmmm, these are nice drops. How are the sales for this? I was going to wait for a drop below $50 but if this isn't selling well, there may be even bigger drops on the horizon.
Posted 18 November 2017 - 10:42 PM
Been watching videos of this for 30 minutes. I'm really digging this, might finally commit.
Posted 18 November 2017 - 10:56 PM
Everything I've seen of this game has been really good, but I feel like it's ultimately going to be a big money sink with the card collecting aspect. Has that been the case for those of you who have bought it?
Posted 18 November 2017 - 11:11 PM
I might be in on this. Tried it out at Target and was pleasantly surprised by how cool it was.
Posted 18 November 2017 - 11:32 PM
Everything I've seen of this game has been really good, but I feel like it's ultimately going to be a big money sink with the card collecting aspect. Has that been the case for those of you who have bought it?
Can't find cards on sale so yeah I've dumped about 100 bucks into cards with each card costing about a dollar. I am totally indifferent to dance/club music and I'm a classically trained guitarist. I've annoyed the hell out of my wife by spending the evening trying to build the perfect mix for The Final Countdown. The cards have NFC chips shoved into them and are a bit uneven, which accelerates wear and tear so I need sleeves for them. I'll absolutely be getting series 3 and 4 which fill out season 1 once they are not released. However, I totally regret spending 40 bucks on this:
Posted 18 November 2017 - 11:49 PM
Can't find cards on sale so yeah I've dumped about 100 bucks into cards with each card costing about a dollar. I am totally indifferent to dance/club music and I'm a classically trained guitarist. I've annoyed the hell out of my wife by spending the evening trying to build the perfect mix for The Final Countdown. The cards have NFC chips shoved into them and are a bit uneven, which accelerates wear and tear so I need sleeves for them. I'll absolutely be getting series 3 and 4 which fill out season 1 once they are not released. However, I totally regret spending 40 bucks on this:
Worth it for $60? Are the cards ever on sale?
Posted 19 November 2017 - 12:32 AM
Nice, was hoping to get it if it was part of Best Buy's early access, but this saved me the wait and hassle.
Now all that is left for my BF list is a 1TB PS4, and deciding if to just try getting it from Best Buy early or trying GameStop for a $50 gift card...
Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:05 AM
Worth it for $60? Are the cards ever on sale?
I'd emphatically say yes but the youtube videos work well enough to show what the game actually is. Game comes with 60 cards but unsurprisingly some of the best cards are in booster packs. It's hard to gauge if packs will go on sale because right now retailers are barely carrying any inventory. Hasbro had a 20% off coupon but shipping absolutely killed the savings. Secondly, boosters are not blind which is awesome but no retailer lets you buy specific packs and even worse most even sell the playlists blind (16 cards sets where you can see all but one card). Finally, one last thing that eases the card collecting pain is that ALL card packs are the same so once you identify the card on the front or playlist name you can know whether or not you have all cards in the pack.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:19 AM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:08 AM
Sign up for Hasbro's email notifications. They've had two site wide sales in the last month from 15-25% off, sometimes flash sales, sometimes for a weekend, but you can buy the cards on sale.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:18 AM
Edit: Looks like it's only available for shipping on best buy atm. Would like to get this by thanksgiving so I can play with the family. Amazon it is!
Posted 19 November 2017 - 10:54 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 12:45 AM
I’m getting this delivered tomorrow. How easy is it to learn? I was just watching a gameplay video from Harmonix. Game looks complicated for my simple mind.
Its really not complicated. Basic rules involve playing cards that match the colored places on the board, with progressively higher levels (indicated on the cards). Beyond that strategy is invoked with wild cards, fx cards and the dropmix button (no whammy:-)
The goals is to score 21 points. The fun is making amazing mixes along the way and trying to make the best use of the cards in your deck.
VS mode is the most structured (1V1 or 2V1/2) and the hardest part is remembering what the puzzle cards do. Here is a nice cheat sheet.
Party and Freestyle are progressively more open, with freestyle just letting you, well, freestyle, placing cards on the board and experimenting.
The included instructions are vague, but the online forums are helpful as well as the guided tour from the DM app (IOS and Android)
Posted 20 November 2017 - 12:48 AM
Is this game fun?
Posted 20 November 2017 - 12:14 PM
Yep, went up $10 to $69.99. Waiting on Best Buy, are they going $59 or $69?
Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:18 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:16 PM
This game would be fun if I had friends irl... I don’t.
This is probably why I haven't bought it up until now. Holidays are coming up, and I'll be able to play it with family.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:19 PM
So, I got my Dropmix game today.
Question with the cards. Looks like there are 2 discover card sets. Each has 6 packs and each pack comes with 5 cards.
There are also playlists. Looks like Hasbro's site shows 4 different playlists of 15 cards each. There are also other playlists mentioned in the app. I Googled the Flawless playlist, and it appears to be a Target exclusive, that they don't have in stock.
So, are there various exclusive playlists that can not be obtained anymore??
Posted 20 November 2017 - 11:50 PM
They are hard to find everywhere around me so I just opted to buying them all directly from hasbro site
Heres a link to the first series Discovery Set https://dropmix.hasb...C5-6649E7788AD4
And the Second https://dropmix.hasb...C0-AF6DA501C5F6
here's a spreadsheat that I found on reddit showing the different playlists and discovery packs. https://docs.google....4NH1Ig/htmlview
From the discovery packs there are 3 sets available now Puff, Hightower and Seer. With Playlists there are 4 available Astro, Derby, Mirrors and Ouroboros. Also the playlist packs include 15 cards + 1 card from a set called Baffler.
Posted Yesterday, 01:27 AM
Looking forward to playing it this week at thanksgiving witth family.
Posted Yesterday, 02:15 AM
it seems a little overwhelming at first, but we jumped in on the game at $60 and then I bought $70 in cards at Target. So I have a lot. Will need to start avoiding dupes.
From a purchasing standpoint, there are no dupes in discovery packs and play packs. From a deck building standpoint, the app has a built in deck builder that will ensure your deck meets the rules.
Posted Yesterday, 02:51 AM
Below is the Target playlist I'm talking about. The Dropmix app mentions a Flawless playlist, and that is the one below. Says it is Target exclusive. I did some Googling and I think Best Buy also had an exclusive playlist. I'm not sure what other ones are out there. This Flowless playlist is not for sale on Hasbro's site.
https://www.target.c...ve/-/A-52565351
Posted Yesterday, 02:53 PM
Yep, went up $10 to $69.99. Waiting on Best Buy, are they going $59 or $69?
$59 on black friday.