Torment: Tides Of Numenera - Xbox $11

By PeeDeeJay, Nov 18 2017 11:52 PM

#1 PeeDeeJay   Who stole my hat? CAGiversary!   725 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

PeeDeeJay

Posted 18 November 2017 - 11:52 PM

Day one edition, Xbox only.

https://www.amazon.c...a_dCmeAbN6EAEDP

#2 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   10519 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 19 November 2017 - 12:00 AM

Any significant differences between this and the PS4 version of the game?  I was holding out for a deal on the PS4 version but this is getting too good to pass up.


#3 RagManX   Complete Doofus CAGiversary!   160 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

RagManX

Posted 19 November 2017 - 12:11 AM

Thanks. For $11 I'll try it out. Got it for the PC, but haven't played it. Might do some big screen play with this.


#4 PeeDeeJay   Who stole my hat? CAGiversary!   725 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

PeeDeeJay

Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:08 AM

Any significant differences between this and the PS4 version of the game? I was holding out for a deal on the PS4 version but this is getting too good to pass up.

Just from what I read, the PS4 version has issues that haven't been patched. I didn't see that mentioned on the Xbox version.

#5 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   4955 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:11 AM

Can anyone speak to how the loading times in this game are? I was enjoying Pillars of Eternity until I couldn't stand the long load times anymore. This looks like a worse game than Pillars, so I'll tolerate load times even less.

#6 midloo   User No. 2 CAGiversary!   2000 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

midloo

Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:50 AM

Can anyone speak to how the loading times in this game are? I was enjoying Pillars of Eternity until I couldn't stand the long load times anymore. This looks like a worse game than Pillars, so I'll tolerate load times even less.


I have it in pc and Xbox one s with external drive. Load times aren't as fast as pc, but their big patch earlier in the year helped. They're fine. Nothing major. Careful with reviews because much of the technical issues at release have been resolved on pc and Xbox. Great game. Spend the money.

#7 Samsung  

Samsung

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:03 AM

Is the first one needed to understand the story or can this be played without playing Planescape Torment?

#8 superxgaga   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   166 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

superxgaga

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:29 AM

its a spiritual successor, u dont have to play the 1st one

 

Is the first one needed to understand the story or can this be played without playing Planescape Torment?


