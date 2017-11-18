Torment: Tides Of Numenera - Xbox $11
Posted 18 November 2017 - 11:52 PM
https://www.amazon.c...a_dCmeAbN6EAEDP
Posted 19 November 2017 - 12:00 AM
Any significant differences between this and the PS4 version of the game? I was holding out for a deal on the PS4 version but this is getting too good to pass up.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 12:11 AM
Thanks. For $11 I'll try it out. Got it for the PC, but haven't played it. Might do some big screen play with this.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:08 AM
Just from what I read, the PS4 version has issues that haven't been patched. I didn't see that mentioned on the Xbox version.
Any significant differences between this and the PS4 version of the game? I was holding out for a deal on the PS4 version but this is getting too good to pass up.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:11 AM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:50 AM
Can anyone speak to how the loading times in this game are? I was enjoying Pillars of Eternity until I couldn't stand the long load times anymore. This looks like a worse game than Pillars, so I'll tolerate load times even less.
I have it in pc and Xbox one s with external drive. Load times aren't as fast as pc, but their big patch earlier in the year helped. They're fine. Nothing major. Careful with reviews because much of the technical issues at release have been resolved on pc and Xbox. Great game. Spend the money.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:03 AM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:29 AM
its a spiritual successor, u dont have to play the 1st one
Is the first one needed to understand the story or can this be played without playing Planescape Torment?