Torment: Tides Of Numenera - Xbox $11

Can anyone speak to how the loading times in this game are? I was enjoying Pillars of Eternity until I couldn't stand the long load times anymore. This looks like a worse game than Pillars, so I'll tolerate load times even less.

I have it in pc and Xbox one s with external drive. Load times aren't as fast as pc, but their big patch earlier in the year helped. They're fine. Nothing major. Careful with reviews because much of the technical issues at release have been resolved on pc and Xbox. Great game. Spend the money.