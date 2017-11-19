CAG Charity Raffle 2017 - Win Valuable Prizes & Support Puerto Rico Storm Relief!

Why do I need to log in?

You don't! Logging in lets you track your raffle tickets more easily, but if you donate without logging in we'll contact you via your PayPal email address if you end up winning.

Can I donate multiple times?

Of course - raffle tickets are assigned based on the total donated by each unique PayPal address.

Can I earn partial raffle tickets?

You only get a ticket for each $5 you donate using the same PayPal account - the number of tickets you've earned is the total amount you've donated, divided by five, then rounded down to nearest whole ticket.

I donated but I don't see my tickets, why?

Your tickets are issued as soon as PayPal notifes us of a successful payment, which might take a minute or two. If you paid via eCheck, your tickets are only issued once the check clears.

I don't live in the US. Can I enter the raffle?

There's nothing stopping you, but prize donors aren't obligated to ship physical prizes outside of the US. As such, most physical prizes will only be shipped within the United States.

I've used different accounts to log in, is there any way I can see all my tickets in one place?

You can only track your tickets with the account you logged in with when you made the donation.

How can I donate a prize for the raffle?

Use this form to submit details of the prize you want to donate. Thanks!

Can I leave a longer comment with my donation?

Nope! 40 characters is your lot.

I don't see my comment in the live ticket stream, why?

If you donated less than $5 in a single donation, your comment won't be visible.

How come the raffle isn't on the main CAG site?

We're switching over to XenForo 2 soon, and it was easier to put together a new standalone system rather than add it to the old site.

Is this what the new CAG is going to look like?

No, it's completely unrelated.

Something went wrong, help!

If you need help with any problems, contact John either via email or via Twitter at tiredjohn.

Anything else I should know?

Yes! Ticket totals and donation amounts are indicative, not 100% accurate, prior to the prize drawing. (Due to chargebacks, declined payments and so on.)