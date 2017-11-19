Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

CAG Charity Raffle 2017 - Win Valuable Prizes & Support Puerto Rico Storm Relief!

By CheapyD, Nov 19 2017 12:16 AM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17466 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 19 November 2017 - 12:16 AM

The CAG Community Charity Raffle is back! 
This year's raffle supports United for Puerto Rico, an initiative brought forth by the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló, in collaboration with the private sector, with the purpose of providing aid and support to those affected in Puerto Rico by the passage of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane María. 100% of the proceeds will go to helping the victims affected by these natural disasters in Puerto Rico.  Raffle ends 12/31/17.

 

https://raffle.cheapassgamer.com/ - all-new raffle center!
 

 


 
Raffle Tickets
For every $5 USD donated, you'll receive a virtual raffle ticket - the more tickets you have, the greater your chance of winning a prize. Your payments are made via PayPal directly to Unidos por Puerto Rico.
Donate and get your raffle tickets here
 
 
Prizes donate a new, gaming-related prize
Grand Prizes

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition
or
$500 Amazon Gift Card
(2nd place gets the prize not chosen by 1st place winner)

Xd3lYYV.jpg
 
 
Community Prizes - donate a new, gaming-related prize
3 x Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition (PC-Steam)

 

 

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions
Spoiler



 


Follow CheapyD on Twitter!
Get CAG Game Deals on Twitter! (UK members)

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy