CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

Fry's Black Friday Deals

By NeoMonk, Nov 19 2017 02:39 AM

NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted 19 November 2017 - 02:39 AM

Fry's Black Friday Page is up

 

 

Videogame Deals:

 

Buy 2 Get 1 Switch Games
Zelda BOTW Explorers Edition
DOOM
Pokken Tournament
ARMS
Mario Odyssey
Splatoon 2
Skyrim
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
1 2 Switch
Ultra Street Fighter 2 
Snipperclips Plus Cut it out
 
Buy 2 Get 1 3DS Games
Donkey Kong 3D
Mario 100
Mineraft
Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga
Pokemon Ultra Sun
Pokemon Ultra Moon
Monster Hunter Stories
Metroid Samus Returns
Ever Oasis
New Super Mario Bros 2
Hey! Pikmin
Zelda Majoras Mask 3D
Ocarina of Time 3D
Tomodachi Life
Pokemon Moon 
Super Mario Maker 3DS
Mario Sports SuperStars
Fire Emblem Echoes
Animal Crossing New Leaf
Layton Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires Conspiracy
Yokai Watch 2
Dragon Quest VII
Miitopia
Mario Kart 7
Super Smash Bros 3DS
 
Games $34.99:
FIFA 18 PS4/XB1
South Park Factured But Whole PS4/XB1
Destiny 2 PS4/XB1
Assassins Creed Origins PS4/XB1
Madden 18 PS4/XB1
NBA 2k18 PS4/XB1
Disgaea 5 Complete Switch
 
Games $19:
Fallout 4 PS4/XB1
Injustice 2 PS4/XB1
DragonBall Xenoverse 2 PS4
The Division PS4/XB1
For Honor PS4/XB1
Watchdogs 2 PS4/XB1
Doom XB1/PS4
Final Fantasy 15 PS4/XB1
Rainbow Six Siege PS4/XB1
Rise of Tomb Raider PS4
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 PS4
Yakuza Kiwami PS4 Steelbook
Disney Adventures XB1
Pixar Rush XB1
Zoo Tycoon XB1
Super Luckys Tale XB1
Monopoly Switch
 

 

$12.50 XBOX LIVE GOLD 3 Month Cards
$37.99 PS4 DualShock Controllers
$34.99 Flashback 8 Game Atari Console
$349.99 Playstation VR SKyrim Bundle w/ $30 Gift Card
$499 THE WORLDS MOST POWERFUL CONSOLE!  :-

Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted 19 November 2017 - 02:57 AM

Op is great, but the deals are meh. :*(


hauz20  

hauz20

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:05 AM

Op is great, but the deals are meh. :*(


B2G1 Switch is meh?

Are these online or in store only?

robbyH  

robbyH

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:18 AM

Remember, these are Thanksgiving deals only.  They'll release the other Black Friday stuff later.


zeldafanjtl  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:12 AM

redreflect  

redreflect

Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:48 AM

Poor Fry's :(

There is no one true CAG. Some are more "gamer," some are more "cheap" and certainly some are far more "ass."

kahleeb  

kahleeb

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:35 AM

This is the best deal on the majority of Nintendo Switch and 3DS games.


BobTheFlub  

BobTheFlub

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:46 AM

Still holding out hope on some kind of 3DS game sale at Best Buy to stack with GCU, but this might be the best deal for some Switch games. Hopefully shipping won't kill it. Thanks for the post OP.


robbyH  

robbyH

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:53 AM

PEOPLE!  If you look at the ad scan, it says these are only Thanksgiving sales.  Not the actual BF ad.

 

Reading is your friend.


mitch079  

mitch079

Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:33 AM

Thursday deals 2 - https://images.frys....g2/TG2_web.html

Friday deals 1 - http://images.frys.c...F1/BF1_web.html

Friday deals 2 - http://images.frys.c...F2/BF2_web.html

Friday deals 3 - http://images.frys.c...F3/BF3_web.html


Under Construction

 

spoiler.JPG

 

kahleeb  

kahleeb

Posted 20 November 2017 - 08:20 AM

PEOPLE!  If you look at the ad scan, it says these are only Thanksgiving sales.  Not the actual BF ad.

 

Reading is your friend.

Lets be real--Black Friday is now known as Thanksgiving sales and Pre-Thanksgiving sales. Black Friday is dead as everyone starts the sales early. 

 

Still holding out hope on some kind of 3DS game sale at Best Buy to stack with GCU, but this might be the best deal for some Switch games. Hopefully shipping won't kill it. Thanks for the post OP.

 

GCU does not stack with Thanksgiving/Black Friday Sales. They stopped that last year.  You might see some things stacking on early sales from last week. However, even the Elite Early Sale has taken GCU off.  There are only a handful of 3DS titles on sale this year.  Because of this, Frys seems to offer the best value with this B2G1F.


BobTheFlub  

BobTheFlub

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:34 PM


GCU does not stack with Thanksgiving/Black Friday Sales. They stopped that last year.  You might see some things stacking on early sales from last week. However, even the Elite Early Sale has taken GCU off.  There are only a handful of 3DS titles on sale this year.  Because of this, Frys seems to offer the best value with this B2G1F.

Yeah I know GCU doesn't stack for Black Friday, hoping for a deal to pop up after as in years past.


