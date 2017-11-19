Fry's Black Friday Deals

Posted 20 November 2017 - 08:20 AM

PEOPLE! If you look at the ad scan, it says these are only Thanksgiving sales. Not the actual BF ad. Reading is your friend.

Lets be real--Black Friday is now known as Thanksgiving sales and Pre-Thanksgiving sales. Black Friday is dead as everyone starts the sales early.

Still holding out hope on some kind of 3DS game sale at Best Buy to stack with GCU, but this might be the best deal for some Switch games. Hopefully shipping won't kill it. Thanks for the post OP.

GCU does not stack with Thanksgiving/Black Friday Sales. They stopped that last year. You might see some things stacking on early sales from last week. However, even the Elite Early Sale has taken GCU off. There are only a handful of 3DS titles on sale this year. Because of this, Frys seems to offer the best value with this B2G1F.