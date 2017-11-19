Jump to content

CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

Bestbuy The Last Guardian, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Overwatch Friday the 13th on sale

By Coolkid1990, Nov 19 2017 07:01 AM

Coolkid1990  

Coolkid1990

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:01 AM

https://www.bestbuy....ames-top-titles

blackwaltz34
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:07 AM  

blackwaltz34

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:07 AM

Guess I can finally bite on Last Guardian...or maybe I should til next year and hope for $12
HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:16 AM

ordered last guardian $17 after tax, should be worth it after all the hype the game had. thanks op


Francision
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:18 AM  

Francision

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:18 AM

Hmmm.... Tempting...
mvpcrossxover
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:27 AM  

mvpcrossxover

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:27 AM

my only worry for the last guardian is they may have printed limited physical copies. i don't know if retail will have enough copies by the time it hits $10-15


ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:53 AM

Hmmmm I may bite on The Last Guardian finally


Shiftygism
Posted 19 November 2017 - 10:59 AM  

Shiftygism

Posted 19 November 2017 - 10:59 AM

Been waiting on UC4 to drop, would've bought it used at Gamestop but they never have it in or when they do it's gutted/scratched. Playing through that and Lost Legacy over the holidays should be pretty fun.


Electroplasm
Posted 19 November 2017 - 12:07 PM  

Electroplasm

Posted 19 November 2017 - 12:07 PM

Wow last guardian. Are there different editions i should be aware of when picking it up? Like a day one edition with special artwork or sleeve or anything?

Any way to get the white steelbook that is all over youtube?

folnevar
Posted 19 November 2017 - 12:08 PM  

folnevar

Posted 19 November 2017 - 12:08 PM

my only worry for the last guardian is they may have printed limited physical copies. i don't know if retail will have enough copies by the time it hits $10-15

Same here. Amazon stopped selling it a while back. Was really hoping to get it for $20, so went ahead and grabbed it (and Uncharted 4) for $16.


Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted 19 November 2017 - 12:35 PM

Don't forget to use store pickup for $1 off

blackwaltz34
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:29 PM  

blackwaltz34

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:29 PM

Don't forget to use store pickup for $1 off


Is this supposed to be a universal thing? I never see the $1 off whenever I do store pickup.
ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:35 PM

Is this supposed to be a universal thing? I never see the $1 off whenever I do store pickup.

you have to select shipping first, then later on you get the option to change it to store pickup and save $1


neoz
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:36 PM  

neoz

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:36 PM

Showing shipping only for me. irrc most BF items will be shipping only.


Nizerifin
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:49 PM  

Nizerifin

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:49 PM

As far as I'm aware, this is the first time The Last Guardian has been <$20.


BottleRocket  

BottleRocket

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:49 PM

you have to select shipping first, then later on you get the option to change it to store pickup and save $1

 

Interesting. I don't have that option, but I do have the pick up option and shipping option both immediately available to me. 

 

I went through the checkout menus and never received that option. 

 

I did shipping first but still no go. 


3rdbass
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:50 PM  

3rdbass

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:50 PM

Don't forget to do shipping first and then switch to store pick-up for the extra dollar off if you are near a best buy store.


blackwaltz34
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:56 PM  

blackwaltz34

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:56 PM

you have to select shipping first, then later on you get the option to change it to store pickup and save $1



Ahh...thank you. I'll probably stick to shipping this time since Last Guardian won't be available for store pickup until black Friday and I do not wanna deal with those crowds that weekend.

Will definitely use this in the future though.
Talk.Nerdy.To.Me
Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:13 PM  

Talk.Nerdy.To.Me

Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:13 PM

Went ahead and snagged The Last Guardian for $16. Thanks for the heads up. 


Miker525  

Miker525

Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:31 PM

Question I'm hoping someone has an answer to. I see Kingdom Hearts 2.8 on sale for $23 after GCU. It's cheaper at Gamestop on BF but from the photos on BB it's the limited edition vs GS's regular edition. Has anyone ordered this/can anyone confirm BB has the LE? I'd definitely pay the $4 extra for the limited edition Pin and/or whatever else it comes with.


62t
Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:33 PM  

62t

Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:33 PM

Question I'm hoping someone has an answer to. I see Kingdom Hearts 2.8 on sale for $23 after GCU. It's cheaper at Gamestop on BF but from the photos on BB it's the limited edition vs GS's regular edition. Has anyone ordered this/can anyone confirm BB has the LE? I'd definitely pay the $4 extra for the limited edition Pin and/or whatever else it comes with.

Not sure what you are seeing the best buy is the standard version.  This is the LE

 

https://www.gamestop...-edition/125616


Miker525  

Miker525

Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:38 PM

Not sure what you are seeing the best buy is the standard version.  This is the LE

 

https://www.gamestop...-edition/125616

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5678307

 

The second image is the LE image - same as GS's page


62t
Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:39 PM  

62t

Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:39 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5678307

 

The second image is the LE image - same as GS's page

It clearly said preorder to LE, it is way pass that now.


Jonkai  

Jonkai

Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:50 PM

Thanks, finally grabbed Uncharted 4. I don't see that game going to $15 pre-GCU so I figured its best to buy it now.


kevinmlssu
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:31 PM  

kevinmlssu

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:31 PM

Thanks, finally grabbed Uncharted 4. I don't see that game going to $15 pre-GCU so I figured its best to buy it now.

If you dont mind it used, gamestop has it for $8 


skrilla99
Posted 19 November 2017 - 06:29 PM  

skrilla99

Posted 19 November 2017 - 06:29 PM

Picked up Friday the 13th for $24. I’d rather have it digitally for that price so I’m going to keep sealed thru Friday just in case. They also said shipping only, no store pickup so I went to store and they had several of them. Also picked up a tv that they said was out of stock, shipping only too, but they had a couple left. Good thing they’re only 3 miles away.

adezero
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:50 PM  

adezero

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:50 PM

got me interested in last guardian but i read the reviews and it looks terrible, lol.

 

btw, i hated shadow of the colossus.


CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:04 PM

ordered last guardian $17 after tax, should be worth it after all the hype the game had. thanks op

REALLY wanted to like it. 

 

The controls/camera are some of the worst in any game i've ever played. Trico is the most unresponsive AI and it's so frustrating.


Perfect*Ending
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:50 PM  

Perfect*Ending

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:50 PM

Good deals.  :)


john718
Posted 19 November 2017 - 09:20 PM  

john718

Posted 19 November 2017 - 09:20 PM

Well the framerate and camera on Last Guardian are terrible, that game should have been 20 bucks since day one....but the hype from people not admitting its real issues is what kept it over priced for so long.


morphineseason
Posted 19 November 2017 - 09:31 PM  

morphineseason

Posted 19 November 2017 - 09:31 PM

Well the framerate and camera on Last Guardian are terrible, that game should have been 20 bucks since day one....but the hype from people not admitting its real issues is what kept it over priced for so long.


If you have PS4 pro, set your video output in system settings to 1080p to force 1080p mode. That makes the frame rate a lot more stable. Not sure if they ever added an in game option for this. I’d say it’s a great game to experience at least once, which might make it more of a rental. Very remiscent of the other team Ico games though and I enjoyed my time with it.
