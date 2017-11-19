Bestbuy The Last Guardian, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Overwatch Friday the 13th on sale
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:01 AM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:07 AM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:16 AM
ordered last guardian $17 after tax, should be worth it after all the hype the game had. thanks op
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:18 AM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:27 AM
my only worry for the last guardian is they may have printed limited physical copies. i don't know if retail will have enough copies by the time it hits $10-15
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:53 AM
Hmmmm I may bite on The Last Guardian finally
Posted 19 November 2017 - 10:59 AM
Been waiting on UC4 to drop, would've bought it used at Gamestop but they never have it in or when they do it's gutted/scratched. Playing through that and Lost Legacy over the holidays should be pretty fun.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 12:07 PM
Any way to get the white steelbook that is all over youtube?
Posted 19 November 2017 - 12:08 PM
Same here. Amazon stopped selling it a while back. Was really hoping to get it for $20, so went ahead and grabbed it (and Uncharted 4) for $16.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 12:35 PM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:29 PM
Don't forget to use store pickup for $1 off
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:35 PM
you have to select shipping first, then later on you get the option to change it to store pickup and save $1
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:36 PM
Showing shipping only for me. irrc most BF items will be shipping only.
Thank you based stick man.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:49 PM
As far as I'm aware, this is the first time The Last Guardian has been <$20.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:49 PM
Interesting. I don't have that option, but I do have the pick up option and shipping option both immediately available to me.
I went through the checkout menus and never received that option.
I did shipping first but still no go.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:50 PM
Don't forget to do shipping first and then switch to store pick-up for the extra dollar off if you are near a best buy store.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:56 PM
Ahh...thank you. I'll probably stick to shipping this time since Last Guardian won't be available for store pickup until black Friday and I do not wanna deal with those crowds that weekend.
Will definitely use this in the future though.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:13 PM
Went ahead and snagged The Last Guardian for $16. Thanks for the heads up.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:31 PM
Question I'm hoping someone has an answer to. I see Kingdom Hearts 2.8 on sale for $23 after GCU. It's cheaper at Gamestop on BF but from the photos on BB it's the limited edition vs GS's regular edition. Has anyone ordered this/can anyone confirm BB has the LE? I'd definitely pay the $4 extra for the limited edition Pin and/or whatever else it comes with.
I write posts and make content and sometimes even podcast on this website I created: It's called Gamerations. Check it out if you think I'm a good internet guy.
THESE ARE ALL THE (PHYSICAL) GAMES I OWN. | YEARLY SPENDING ON GAMES. | YEARLY COMPLETED GAMES.
Steam: Miker525 | XBL: Miker525 | PSN: MikeRosenberg
- If you add me give me a heads up so I know to not auto decline it -
Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:33 PM
Not sure what you are seeing the best buy is the standard version. This is the LE
https://www.gamestop...-edition/125616
3DS FC 0731-4770-3312
Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:38 PM
Not sure what you are seeing the best buy is the standard version. This is the LE
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5678307
The second image is the LE image - same as GS's page
I write posts and make content and sometimes even podcast on this website I created: It's called Gamerations. Check it out if you think I'm a good internet guy.
THESE ARE ALL THE (PHYSICAL) GAMES I OWN. | YEARLY SPENDING ON GAMES. | YEARLY COMPLETED GAMES.
Steam: Miker525 | XBL: Miker525 | PSN: MikeRosenberg
- If you add me give me a heads up so I know to not auto decline it -
Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:39 PM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5678307
The second image is the LE image - same as GS's page
It clearly said preorder to LE, it is way pass that now.
3DS FC 0731-4770-3312
Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:50 PM
Thanks, finally grabbed Uncharted 4. I don't see that game going to $15 pre-GCU so I figured its best to buy it now.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:31 PM
If you dont mind it used, gamestop has it for $8
Posted 19 November 2017 - 06:29 PM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:50 PM
got me interested in last guardian but i read the reviews and it looks terrible, lol.
btw, i hated shadow of the colossus.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:04 PM
REALLY wanted to like it.
The controls/camera are some of the worst in any game i've ever played. Trico is the most unresponsive AI and it's so frustrating.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:50 PM
Good deals.
Best in the World!
New Acronyms:
MSRP = Many Stupid Ridiculous Prices
SAD = Shitty Ass Deal
If you have a PS3, but are not gamesharing, you're doing it wrong.
Get a $60 game on day one for as low as $10?!
http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=339425
Posted 19 November 2017 - 09:20 PM
Well the framerate and camera on Last Guardian are terrible, that game should have been 20 bucks since day one....but the hype from people not admitting its real issues is what kept it over priced for so long.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 09:31 PM
If you have PS4 pro, set your video output in system settings to 1080p to force 1080p mode. That makes the frame rate a lot more stable. Not sure if they ever added an in game option for this. I’d say it’s a great game to experience at least once, which might make it more of a rental. Very remiscent of the other team Ico games though and I enjoyed my time with it.