Gamestop Ps4 SONY BLACK FRIDAY WEEK live

Posted 19 November 2017 - 10:26 AM

Can you stack the $10 courtesy coupons? I have 2. Also can you use it on PS+ 12 month membership? I saw people say you could use it on Xbox Live currency.

I just had one $10 coupon left and it worked on the PS+ 12 month membership. I was just about to buy one from Amazon, glad I waited!

Grabbed a crystal DualShock 4 too. Been waiting for those for a while now!