* * - - - 5 votes

Gamestop Ps4 SONY BLACK FRIDAY WEEK live

By Coolkid1990, Nov 19 2017 07:05 AM

#1 Coolkid1990  

Coolkid1990

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:05 AM

https://m.gamestop.c...le/gamestopsale

#2 scottman   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3452 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

scottman

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:21 AM

No GC with ps4 until 11/23 though.


#3 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   7889 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:22 AM

not all the ps4 games that are sale on the 23rd are on sale either. no yakuza 0 sale price yet. ;/


#4 bstringbean  

bstringbean

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:27 AM

Knack 2 baybeee! It's a mastapeece!


#5 sethrhf   The Watcher CAGiversary!   140 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

sethrhf

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:03 AM

Is gamestop the only ones giving out a $50 giftcard with the ps4?


#6 chris100185   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   140 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

chris100185

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:16 AM

Nice, been waiting on a price like this for Horizon, Got a $5 rewards certificate to make it even sweeter. 


#7 DisGonnaBeGood   Put some hot sauce on my burrito baby! CAGiversary!   2818 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

DisGonnaBeGood

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:18 AM

Can you stack the $10 courtesy coupons? I have 2. Also can you use it on PS+ 12 month membership? I saw people say you could use it on Xbox Live currency.


#8 scottman   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3452 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

scottman

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:19 AM

Is gamestop the only ones giving out a $50 giftcard with the ps4?

$60 kohls cash


#9 Gristy  

Gristy

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:24 AM

not all the ps4 games that are sale on the 23rd are on sale either. no yakuza 0 sale price yet. ;/

only sony not other games


#10 Kurosaki-san   Steelbook Collector CAGiversary!   1133 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

Kurosaki-san

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:30 AM

Can't add any to the cart, seems like the site getting a redesign..


#11 WWF   Games Jandolfini & Bobby Balaklava CAGiversary!   587 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

WWF

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:48 AM

Knack 2 baybeee! It's a mastapeece!


Buy at Red Box for $5 or $10, trades for $21 without pre order bonus, then buy new copy with box VGA certifiable at GS. ;-)

#12 Fadeca   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   51 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Fadeca

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:48 AM

Thinking about getting one, the fan in my launch PS4 is as loud as a jet, the slim is quiet in comparison right?

#13 dnl2ba   Inadvertent collector CAGiversary!   254 Posts   Joined 3.5 Years Ago  

dnl2ba

Posted 19 November 2017 - 09:18 AM

Can't add any to the cart, seems like the site getting a redesign..

Yeah, I'm just getting a bunch of errors and page load timeouts.

 

Edit: While I wasn't able to get my $39.99 Dualshock 4 Crystal yet, I see the other crystal controllers have dropped to BF prices:

$39.99 DualShock 4 Red Crystal @ Best Buy

$39.00 DualShock 4 Blue Crystal @ Walmart

 

Edit 2: I was able to place my DualShock 4 Crystal order at GS.


#14 CaptPete   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   599 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

CaptPete

Posted 19 November 2017 - 10:26 AM

Can you stack the $10 courtesy coupons? I have 2. Also can you use it on PS+ 12 month membership? I saw people say you could use it on Xbox Live currency.

I just had one $10 coupon left and it worked on the PS+ 12 month membership.  I was just about to buy one from Amazon, glad I waited!

 

Grabbed a crystal DualShock 4 too.  Been waiting for those for a while now!


#15 folnevar   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   66 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

folnevar

Posted 19 November 2017 - 12:01 PM

FYI, Amazon has matched some of these prices, and Best Buy has Uncharted 4 for $20 as well, so $16 with GCU.

 

Just picked up Uncharted 4 through BB, and Everybody's Golf through Amazon.

 

2 less games to worry about on Black Friday!


#16 detectiveconan16   Delicious! CAGiversary!   7054 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

detectiveconan16

Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:26 PM

Tempted to get Everybody's Golf, but could be that price next month.


#17 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   1032 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted 19 November 2017 - 02:06 PM

Goddamn I want some stuff but I'm wait for that 50 gift cert to use in the games I want...

Is the gift card instant?

However much do you think trade value is gonna tank on a ps4 by Saturday? I wanna buy a new one but I gotta transfer my old info...

Fuck!

Edit : good looking out on the controllers. Got the clear blue I wanted!

#18 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   6136 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted 19 November 2017 - 02:34 PM

$60 kohls cash


I wonder which people will use quicker here...Kohl’s or Gamestop
#19 trig   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   133 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

trig

Posted 19 November 2017 - 02:43 PM

I was about to trade-in my ps4 and extra controller for 154$. Gamestop employee advised me to wait for BF instead as their might be a bonus tradein. Do you think that will happen even if the ads has already been leaked?


#20 trig   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   133 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

trig

Posted 19 November 2017 - 02:47 PM

Goddamn I want some stuff but I'm wait for that 50 gift cert to use in the games I want...

Is the gift card instant?

However much do you think trade value is gonna tank on a ps4 by Saturday? I wanna buy a new one but I gotta transfer my old info...

Fuck!

Edit : good looking out on the controllers. Got the clear blue I wanted!

wondering about this as well. If you buy a ps4 slim with 50gc, can you use it right away to pay for ds4


#21 jimbo8574   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7206 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

jimbo8574

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:07 PM

In the past (Spring) I used the $50 GC that came with my PS4 Slim at GS to buy a $50 XBox Live card right after.  They activate them at time of sale.


#22 Kurosaki-san   Steelbook Collector CAGiversary!   1133 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

Kurosaki-san

Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:55 PM

Probably pick up EG or Knack two with coupon. 

I just had one $10 coupon left and it worked on the PS+ 12 month membership.  I was just about to buy one from Amazon, glad I waited!

 

Grabbed a crystal DualShock 4 too.  Been waiting for those for a while now!

 

Did you get the PS4 code already, i had a friend buy one about 2 weeks ago and it was never sent. And he was charged. I want to order one with the $10 coupon but don't want to risk it. 


#23 asspickle   Scandinavian King CAGiversary!   1946 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

asspickle

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:11 PM

Th $10 "im sorry we cancelled your order" codes stack with this prices. Gonna wait for the full stuff to go live on BF to use mine tho.


#24 nintendolink007   I'm an cheapass ebayholic CAGiversary!   137 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

nintendolink007

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:12 PM

I heard rumors that they'll have the Playstation 4 Pro 50 bucks cheaper, guess those rumors were false....such ashame :(


#25 Mike360   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   178 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Mike360

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:51 PM

I heard rumors that they'll have the Playstation 4 Pro 50 bucks cheaper, guess those rumors were false....such ashame :(

Yes they will have it for that price.  Not all black friday deals are active right now.


#26 asspickle   Scandinavian King CAGiversary!   1946 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

asspickle

Posted 19 November 2017 - 06:07 PM

Are theses prices live in store? I want trade in my old dualshock and buy the Crystal one for $39.99


#27 Only One Haze   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   179 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

Only One Haze

Posted 19 November 2017 - 06:07 PM

Yes they are


#28 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 19 November 2017 - 06:23 PM

I heard rumors that they'll have the Playstation 4 Pro 50 bucks cheaper, guess those rumors were false....such ashame :(

 

 

Yes they will have it for that price.  Not all black friday deals are active right now.

like this guy said, these are the sony sales, active pretty much everywhere and all week. the $50 gift card for the slim and the $50 off the pro are gamestop deals, so only available later.


#29 Faithful   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   520 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Faithful

Posted 19 November 2017 - 06:26 PM

Are theses prices live in store? I want trade in my old dualshock and buy the Crystal one for $39.99


Planning on doing the same. Perfect time to switch out your old controller especially if you are doing a trade bonus trade with it.

#30 AtariFerrari64   CAG CAGiversary!   161 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

AtariFerrari64

Posted 19 November 2017 - 06:39 PM

Gonna head into my Gamestop after I get off work and see if I can snag Horizon and Last of Us for their sale prices.


