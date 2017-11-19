Gamestop Ps4 SONY BLACK FRIDAY WEEK live
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:05 AM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:21 AM
No GC with ps4 until 11/23 though.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:22 AM
not all the ps4 games that are sale on the 23rd are on sale either. no yakuza 0 sale price yet. ;/
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:27 AM
Knack 2 baybeee! It's a mastapeece!
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:03 AM
Is gamestop the only ones giving out a $50 giftcard with the ps4?
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:16 AM
Nice, been waiting on a price like this for Horizon, Got a $5 rewards certificate to make it even sweeter.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:18 AM
Can you stack the $10 courtesy coupons? I have 2. Also can you use it on PS+ 12 month membership? I saw people say you could use it on Xbox Live currency.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:19 AM
Is gamestop the only ones giving out a $50 giftcard with the ps4?
$60 kohls cash
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:24 AM
not all the ps4 games that are sale on the 23rd are on sale either. no yakuza 0 sale price yet. ;/
only sony not other games
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:30 AM
Can't add any to the cart, seems like the site getting a redesign..
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:48 AM
Knack 2 baybeee! It's a mastapeece!
Buy at Red Box for $5 or $10, trades for $21 without pre order bonus, then buy new copy with box VGA certifiable at GS. ;-)
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:48 AM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 09:18 AM
Can't add any to the cart, seems like the site getting a redesign..
Yeah, I'm just getting a bunch of errors and page load timeouts.
Edit: While I wasn't able to get my $39.99 Dualshock 4 Crystal yet, I see the other crystal controllers have dropped to BF prices:
$39.99 DualShock 4 Red Crystal @ Best Buy
$39.00 DualShock 4 Blue Crystal @ Walmart
Edit 2: I was able to place my DualShock 4 Crystal order at GS.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 10:26 AM
Can you stack the $10 courtesy coupons? I have 2. Also can you use it on PS+ 12 month membership? I saw people say you could use it on Xbox Live currency.
I just had one $10 coupon left and it worked on the PS+ 12 month membership. I was just about to buy one from Amazon, glad I waited!
Grabbed a crystal DualShock 4 too. Been waiting for those for a while now!
Posted 19 November 2017 - 12:01 PM
FYI, Amazon has matched some of these prices, and Best Buy has Uncharted 4 for $20 as well, so $16 with GCU.
Just picked up Uncharted 4 through BB, and Everybody's Golf through Amazon.
2 less games to worry about on Black Friday!
Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:26 PM
Tempted to get Everybody's Golf, but could be that price next month.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 02:06 PM
Is the gift card instant?
However much do you think trade value is gonna tank on a ps4 by Saturday? I wanna buy a new one but I gotta transfer my old info...
Edit : good looking out on the controllers. Got the clear blue I wanted!
Posted 19 November 2017 - 02:34 PM
$60 kohls cash
I wonder which people will use quicker here...Kohl’s or Gamestop
Posted 19 November 2017 - 02:43 PM
I was about to trade-in my ps4 and extra controller for 154$. Gamestop employee advised me to wait for BF instead as their might be a bonus tradein. Do you think that will happen even if the ads has already been leaked?
Posted 19 November 2017 - 02:47 PM
Goddamn I want some stuff but I'm wait for that 50 gift cert to use in the games I want...
Is the gift card instant?
However much do you think trade value is gonna tank on a ps4 by Saturday? I wanna buy a new one but I gotta transfer my old info...
!
Edit : good looking out on the controllers. Got the clear blue I wanted!
wondering about this as well. If you buy a ps4 slim with 50gc, can you use it right away to pay for ds4
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:07 PM
In the past (Spring) I used the $50 GC that came with my PS4 Slim at GS to buy a $50 XBox Live card right after. They activate them at time of sale.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:55 PM
Probably pick up EG or Knack two with coupon.
I just had one $10 coupon left and it worked on the PS+ 12 month membership. I was just about to buy one from Amazon, glad I waited!
Grabbed a crystal DualShock 4 too. Been waiting for those for a while now!
Did you get the PS4 code already, i had a friend buy one about 2 weeks ago and it was never sent. And he was charged. I want to order one with the $10 coupon but don't want to risk it.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:11 PM
Th $10 "im sorry we cancelled your order" codes stack with this prices. Gonna wait for the full stuff to go live on BF to use mine tho.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:12 PM
I heard rumors that they'll have the Playstation 4 Pro 50 bucks cheaper, guess those rumors were false....such ashame :(
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:51 PM
I heard rumors that they'll have the Playstation 4 Pro 50 bucks cheaper, guess those rumors were false....such ashame :(
Yes they will have it for that price. Not all black friday deals are active right now.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 06:07 PM
Are theses prices live in store? I want trade in my old dualshock and buy the Crystal one for $39.99
Posted 19 November 2017 - 06:07 PM
Yes they are
Posted 19 November 2017 - 06:23 PM
I heard rumors that they'll have the Playstation 4 Pro 50 bucks cheaper, guess those rumors were false....such ashame :(
Yes they will have it for that price. Not all black friday deals are active right now.
like this guy said, these are the sony sales, active pretty much everywhere and all week. the $50 gift card for the slim and the $50 off the pro are gamestop deals, so only available later.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 06:26 PM
Are theses prices live in store? I want trade in my old dualshock and buy the Crystal one for $39.99
Planning on doing the same. Perfect time to switch out your old controller especially if you are doing a trade bonus trade with it.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 06:39 PM
Gonna head into my Gamestop after I get off work and see if I can snag Horizon and Last of Us for their sale prices.