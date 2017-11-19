Target Cartwheel Deals 11/19-11/25 (Black Friday Edition)
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:59 AM
10% Off Just Dance 2018 All Consoles (Expires 11/22)
10% Off Xbox One Minecraft Controllers (Expires 11/22)
30% Off EVE Valkyrie PSVR (Expires 11/25)
30% Off Battlezone PSVR (Expires 11/25)
30% Off Farpoint PSVR *mislabeled in the app as a PS4 game (Expires 11/25)
50% Off Drive Club PSVR (Expires 11/25)
50% Off PSVR Worlds PSVR (Expires 11/25)
30% Off Rigs PSVR (Expires 11/25)
50% Off Starblood PSVR (Expires 11/25)
20% Off Powera Wired Controllers Xbox One (Expires 11/25)
20% Off Nintendo Switch Mario Controller (Expires 11/25)
20% Off Nintendo Switch Zelda Controller (Expires 11/25)
35% Off Logitech PC Gaming Accessories (Expires 11/25)
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:41 AM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 02:39 PM
Aren't most of the VR games out of system by now? They clearanced them out earlier in the year.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:27 PM
Can you price match the Target Cartwheel deals? Probably going to get the PSVR Skyrim Bundle and just want to get everything in one place.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:08 PM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:47 PM
No, Cartwheel deals are coupons, not price drops.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:49 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 12:02 AM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 02:24 AM
Link controller looks nice. Why are there wired controllers for the switch?
They released an update recently that lets the console work with wired controllers in docked mode. People have got the Gamecube controllers working with it. I assume that if these are official controllers, that these are meant for docked play specifically, and not when you are out and about.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:33 AM
Link controller looks nice. Why are there wired controllers for the switch?
Mostly? Some people are weird and cheap out on controllers.... so selling them a $30 controller keeps them happy, because they probably weren't going to buy the $70 Pro Controller.
Posted Yesterday, 08:50 AM