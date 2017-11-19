Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

Target Cartwheel Deals 11/19-11/25 (Black Friday Edition)

By Zantra2, Nov 19 2017 07:59 AM

#1 Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:59 AM

I am posting the two returning deals now, and I will update this thread when the new deals become available. Target is pretty lean on the Cartwheel deals during the week of Black Friday (for obvious reasons), but there have been some in previous years. I will be keeping this thread updated throughout the week, in case any new deals are added. Here are the deals... Edit: New deals added

10% Off Just Dance 2018 All Consoles (Expires 11/22)

10% Off Xbox One Minecraft Controllers (Expires 11/22)

30% Off EVE Valkyrie PSVR (Expires 11/25)

30% Off Battlezone PSVR (Expires 11/25)

30% Off Farpoint PSVR *mislabeled in the app as a PS4 game (Expires 11/25)

50% Off Drive Club PSVR (Expires 11/25)

50% Off PSVR Worlds PSVR (Expires 11/25)

30% Off Rigs PSVR (Expires 11/25)

50% Off Starblood PSVR (Expires 11/25)

20% Off Powera Wired Controllers Xbox One (Expires 11/25)

20% Off Nintendo Switch Mario Controller (Expires 11/25)

20% Off Nintendo Switch Zelda Controller (Expires 11/25)

35% Off Logitech PC Gaming Accessories (Expires 11/25)

#2 Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:41 AM

New deals added to OP, mostly for PSVR, but there are deals on Switch controllers, and they run through Black Friday.

#3 Darby27  

Darby27

Posted 19 November 2017 - 02:39 PM

Aren't most of the VR games out of system by now?  They clearanced them out earlier in the year.







#4 Alucardmang69  

Alucardmang69

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:27 PM

Can you price match the Target Cartwheel deals? Probably going to get the PSVR Skyrim Bundle and just want to get everything in one place.


#5 Jommy  

Jommy

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:08 PM

Brickseek says that all those VR games are gone in all the stores near me.

#6 Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:47 PM

Can you price match the Target Cartwheel deals? Probably going to get the PSVR Skyrim Bundle and just want to get everything in one place.

No, Cartwheel deals are coupons, not price drops.

#7 Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:49 PM

If I had to guess, they are probably going to be carrying more games in the store for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and PSVR games will be some of them. As people will want to have games available to purchase when they pick up their $200 PSVR headsets, and $200 PS4s.

#8 Starcrest  

Starcrest

Posted 20 November 2017 - 12:02 AM

Link controller looks nice. Why are there wired controllers for the switch?

#9 Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted 20 November 2017 - 02:24 AM

Link controller looks nice. Why are there wired controllers for the switch?


They released an update recently that lets the console work with wired controllers in docked mode. People have got the Gamecube controllers working with it. I assume that if these are official controllers, that these are meant for docked play specifically, and not when you are out and about.

#10 JSweeney  

JSweeney

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:33 AM

Link controller looks nice. Why are there wired controllers for the switch?

Mostly? Some people are weird and cheap out on controllers.... so selling them a $30 controller keeps them happy, because they probably weren't going to buy the $70 Pro Controller. 


#11 Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted Yesterday, 08:50 AM

New deal added to OP for PC accessories.
