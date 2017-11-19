Target Cartwheel Deals 11/19-11/25 (Black Friday Edition)

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:59 AM

I am posting the two returning deals now, and I will update this thread when the new deals become available. Target is pretty lean on the Cartwheel deals during the week of Black Friday (for obvious reasons), but there have been some in previous years. I will be keeping this thread updated throughout the week, in case any new deals are added. Here are the deals... Edit: New deals added



10% Off Just Dance 2018 All Consoles (Expires 11/22)



10% Off Xbox One Minecraft Controllers (Expires 11/22)



30% Off EVE Valkyrie PSVR (Expires 11/25)



30% Off Battlezone PSVR (Expires 11/25)



30% Off Farpoint PSVR *mislabeled in the app as a PS4 game (Expires 11/25)



50% Off Drive Club PSVR (Expires 11/25)



50% Off PSVR Worlds PSVR (Expires 11/25)



30% Off Rigs PSVR (Expires 11/25)



50% Off Starblood PSVR (Expires 11/25)



20% Off Powera Wired Controllers Xbox One (Expires 11/25)



20% Off Nintendo Switch Mario Controller (Expires 11/25)



20% Off Nintendo Switch Zelda Controller (Expires 11/25)



35% Off Logitech PC Gaming Accessories (Expires 11/25)

