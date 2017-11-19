Fry's Ads 11/19-22

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$9.99
3DS AC Adapter
$14.99
3DS XL Pokemon Hard Pouch
$24.99
Dream Gear 3DS XL 20-in-1 Essentials Kit
$39.99
Pokemon: Ultra Moon
Pokemon: Ultra Sun
$79.99
Blue 2DS Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2
PS3
$129.99
Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Stick
PS4
$9.99
Bloodborne
Hidden Agenda (PlayLink)
Knowledge Is Power (PlayLink)
The Last of Us: Remastered
Ratchet & Clank
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
$19.99
Injustice 2
$39.99
Black Dualshock 4 Controller
Blue Dualshock 4 Controller
Camo Dualshock 4 Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Controller
Red Dualshock 4 Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Controller
$69.99
Gold Wireless Stereo Headset
$129.99
Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Stick
$199.99
PS4 1TB Slim Core Console
$299.99
Playstation VR w/ Gran Turismo Sport, PS4 Camera, Stereo Headphones
$349.99
Playstation VR w/ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, 2 Movie Controllers, PS4 Camera
Switch
$15.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case
$19.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $24.99 (11/21)
Bionik Tetra Power Quad Port Charging Dock
XBox One
$19.99
Injustice 2
$24.99
Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$29.99
Dreamgear Player's Kit
$54.99 (B&M only)
XBox Live Gold 12-Month Membership
$69
Minecraft Creeper Wireless Controller
Minecraft Pig Wireless Controller
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Gaming Controller
$229
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Minecraft Complete Adventure
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Assassin's Creed: Origins, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2
PC
$8.99
Gamdias Ares V2 Essential Gaming Keyboard & Mouse
$17.99
Thermaltake Talon Gaming Mouse
$19.99
Roccat Syva Gaming Earbuds
$24
Tt eSports Challenger Prime Gaming Keyboard
$29.99
Bloody TL80 Terminator Laser Gaming Mouse
MSi Interceptor DS300 Gaming Mouse
MSi Interceptor DS4200 Gaming Gear Keyboard
$39.99
Gamdias Zeus P1 Optical Gaming Mouse
$59.99
Bloody B740S Light Strike Gaming Keyboard
$99.99
Logitech G633 Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$149.99
Logitech G933 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Gaming Controller
Miscellaneous
$7.99
Emio The Edge Super Extension Cable
$9.99
Old Skool NES Controller
$12.99
SNES Classic Extension Controller
$59.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $79.99 (11/21)
Big Buck Hunter Pro Console w/ Gun Controller
$69.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $79.99 (11/20)
8Bitdo NES30 Arcade Stick
Blu-Ray
$1.99
The Three Stooges: Triple Feature: Volume 1
The Three Stooges: Triple Feature: Volume 2
$4.99
12 Years a Slave
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Big
Broken City
Dracula Untold (Blu+DVD)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Fast & Furious 6 (Blu+DVD)
Fiddler on the Roof
The Internship/The Watch/Dodgeball
London Has Fallen (Blu+DVD)
Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)
Rain Man
$5.99 (valid thru Tue.) / $6.99 (11/20)
Assassin's Creed (Blu+DVD)
Deadpool (Blu+DVD)
Gone Girl
Kingsman: The Secret Service
The Martian
Why Him? (Blu+DVD)
$5.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $6.99
Despicable Me (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD)
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)
Free State of Jones (Blu+DVD)
Krampus (Blu+DVD)
A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)
Minions (Blu+DVD)
Ouija: Origin of Evil (Blu+DVD)
Straight Outta Compton (Blu+DVD)
Warcraft (Blu+DVD)
$5.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $11.99
Tokyo Magnitude 8.0: Complete Collection
$6.49 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $12.99
Grave of the Fireflies
$7.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $8.99
Bad Moms (Blu+DVD)
Dead Again in Tombstone
Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)
Get Out (Blu+DVD)
The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)
Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)
Kung Fu Yoga (Blu+DVD)
The Secret Life of Pets (Blu+DVD)
Sing (Blu+DVD)
Split (Blu+DVD)
$8.99
Brotherhood of Blades
Beyond Redemption
Cold War 2
The Game Changer
Ip Man: The Final Fight
Mine
The Monkey King 2
Railroad Tigers (Blu+DVD)
Saving Mr. Wu
Sword Master
Train to Busan
Three
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $10.99
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)
King Kong: Ultimate Edition (4K+Blu)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
$10.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $21.99
Hinako: Complete Collection
$11.99
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
Minions (4K+Blu)
$12.99
The Villainess
$13.99
Castle in the Sky (Blu+DVD)
Howl's Moving Castle (Blu+DVD)
In This Corner of the World (Blu+DVD)
Kiki's Delivery Service (Blu+DVD)
My Neighbor Totoro (Blu+DVD)
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (Blu+DVD)
Ponyo (Blu+DVD)
Princess Mononoke (Blu+DVD)
Spirited Away (Blu+DVD)
$14.49 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $28.99
Love Chunibyo & Other Delusions: Rikki Version (Blu+DVD)
$19.99
Back to the Future: 35th Anniversary Trilogy
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $34.99
The Bourne Ultimate Collection
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Chivalry of a Failed Knight
Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls
$34.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) (11/21) / $39.99
Fast & Furious: The Ultimate Ride Collection
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
The Big O: Complete Collection
$35.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $71.99
Gate
$149.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $189.99 (11/20)
The X-Files: The Complete Series
DVD
$19.99
Coach: The Complete Series
The Cosby Show: The Complete Series
Mad About You: The Complete Series
Fry's Ads 11/19-22
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4432 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:12 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 695 Posts Joined 8.2 Years Ago
Posted 19 November 2017 - 09:04 AM
Hidden Agenda (PSVR)
I don't think this is a PSVR game. But good price!
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 846 Posts Joined 6.2 Years Ago
Posted 19 November 2017 - 11:48 AM
But I'm in for Hidden Agenda!! Price not live online yet tho
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4432 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:32 PM
Neither Hidden Agenda or Knowledge is Power are Vr games
Whoops. Rushed through that. Corrected. I meant to indicate that they were PlayLink titles.
#5 Fun hurts my lungs. CAGiversary! 12535 Posts Joined 13.5 Years Ago
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:50 PM
Neither Hidden Agenda or Knowledge is Power are Vr games
But I'm in for Hidden Agenda!! Price not live online yet tho
Prices are live in store. I went a little while ago. The weekly code also takes (possibly an additional) half off those Sentai Blu Rays. I grabbed Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 for $6
Gate - $36
Grave of the Fireflies - $6.50
Chivalry of a Failed Knight - $25
Monster Monsume - $25
Hinako - $11
Love Chunibyo - $14.50
Big O - $35
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4432 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:00 PM
Monday promo code - valid through Tuesday:
$5.99 (Blu): Assassin's Creed (Blu+DVD), Deadpool (Blu+DVD), Gone Girl, Kingsman: Secret Service, Martian, Why Him? (Blu+DVD)
$69.99 (Misc.): 8Bitdo NES30 Arcade Stick
$149.99 (Blu): X-Files: Complete Series
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4432 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 04:47 AM
$19.99 (Switch): Bionik Tetra Power Quad Port Charging Dock
$34.99 (Blu): Fast & Furious: Ultimate Ride Collection
$59.99 (Misc.): Big Buck Hunter Pro Console
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4432 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:18 PM
Tuesday additions - valid through Saturday
$16.99 (Blu+DVD): Porco Rosso, Secret World of Arrietty
$19.95 (Blu+DVD): Leap!
$19.96 (Blu+DVD): Hitman's Bodyguard, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
$22.96 (Blu): Jabberwocky
$24.98 (4K+Blu): Hitman's Bodyguard, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
$39.99 (3DS): Pokemon: Ultra Moon, Pokemon: Ultra Sun
$299.99 (PS4): PS4 1TB Slim Console w/ Star Wars Battlefront II
$449.99 (PS4): PS4 1TB Pro Console: Limited Edition w/ Star Wars Battlefront II