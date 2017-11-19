Both versions of Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 are on sale at TRU on all systems.
Regular - $39.99
Deluxe - $54.99
https://m.toysrus.co...l superheroes 2
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 ($39.99/$54.99) (X1,PS4,Switch) @TRU
By theghost4413, Nov 19 2017 08:45 AM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:45 AM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:29 PM
Jesus that was fast. I'll wait for the inevitable 23.99 at Best Buy