Seeing they are running a bogo as well as a the PS4 being $199
ToysRUs BOGO 50 Off Video Games
Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:00 PM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:10 PM
any glitches yet?
Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:15 PM
Haven't found any yet.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 02:57 PM
Thanks OP. Picked up the UltraSun/Moon Starter Editions.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:09 PM
Buy two, return one?
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:12 PM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:18 PM
TRU is the worst. I went in to finally pick up Pokémon rube/sapphire and they raised the prices from 31.99 to 39.99 when this sale went into effect. I won’t miss them when they go under.
how dare they raise the price of games after the sale is over.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:27 PM
Every retailer returns products to full price when doing BOGO offers. Welcome to the world!
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:29 PM
Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 is also on sale for $40, which can be a nice deal if you get another $40 game.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:31 PM
Well it was B1g1 40% off before when they were 31.99. Probably best that I’m saving money anyway... many more good deals to be had over the next month!
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:48 PM
Do they prorate it like target?
Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:52 PM
Judging by my glitch confirmation emails from last night they do pro-rate it.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:03 PM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:26 PM
I can't even get the site to work properly this morning. Must be an internal issue perhaps something lingering from yesterday's site glitch. Who knows. May just wait till 9am and go into store to see what I can find re: Lego Dimensions since their site sucks. No wonder they filed bankruptcy.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:38 PM
They were better off letting some of the orders from last night go through. Now they have people who can't access their site or have moved on to Amazon or Best Buy to get their shopping done. Whereas they could have could have smothered a bit of their competitors' foot traffic.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:53 PM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:55 PM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:59 PM
One day only on online?! Lame. Would have been nice for the whole week, darn bills. Would have picked up something that my local Best Buy might not have had.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:06 PM
is it online only?
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:07 PM
Picked up Xbox one versions of Sonic forces and Lego Marvel 2 for $65.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:45 PM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:50 PM
How long is the sale for?
Today only.
Online only.
https://www.toysrus....s-coupons-sales
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:55 PM
Definitely NOT online only. Picked up Skyrim and Mariokart for Switch in store. Signs were put up all over the games area.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:56 PM
In store as well, I saw the b1g1 50% signs all over the game shelves. I wanted to get the Lego marvel 2 and Sonic forces but the lego marvel 2 price in store is still 59.99 and when they tried to price match it for the 39.99 online the system wouldnt allow for the 50% off deal. So I did an online order for pick up in store. and 20 minutes later my order was ready.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:38 PM
Not sure if anyone realized but it's also BOGO 50% off on Guides as well!
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:43 PM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:44 PM
So if we only want one game, can we do the prorate thing like Target where we cancel one after the order goes through online or do we have to go in the next day or so to return the game we don't want?
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:19 PM
try it and let us know!
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:28 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:14 AM
How dare a sale end on the date clearly marked on the sale sign!
-fed up TRU employee