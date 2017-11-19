Jump to content

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

ToysRUs BOGO 50 Off Video Games

By RT29, Nov 19 2017 01:00 PM

#1 RT29  

RT29

Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:00 PM

Seeing they are running a bogo as well as a the PS4 being $199 :) 


#2 lakers2008   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   688 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

lakers2008

Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:10 PM

any glitches yet?


#3 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   612 Posts   Joined 3.1 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted 19 November 2017 - 01:15 PM

Haven't found any yet. 


#4 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22241 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted 19 November 2017 - 02:57 PM

Thanks OP. Picked up the UltraSun/Moon Starter Editions. 


#5 ChiefBrody1027   40th Anniversary CAG CAGiversary!   1103 Posts   Joined 4.2 Years Ago  

ChiefBrody1027

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:09 PM

Buy two, return one? 


#6 Staind204   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2117 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

Staind204

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:12 PM

TRU is the worst. I went in to finally pick up Pokémon rube/sapphire and they raised the prices from 31.99 to 39.99 when this sale went into effect. I won’t miss them when they go under.

#7 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:18 PM

TRU is the worst. I went in to finally pick up Pokémon rube/sapphire and they raised the prices from 31.99 to 39.99 when this sale went into effect. I won’t miss them when they go under.

how dare they raise the price of games after the sale is over.


#8 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1134 Posts   Joined 3.3 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:27 PM

TRU is the worst. I went in to finally pick up Pokémon rube/sapphire and they raised the prices from 31.99 to 39.99 when this sale went into effect. I won’t miss them when they go under.


Every retailer returns products to full price when doing BOGO offers. Welcome to the world!
#9 SpideyVille  

SpideyVille

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:29 PM

Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 is also on sale for $40, which can be a nice deal if you get another $40 game.


#10 Staind204   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2117 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

Staind204

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:31 PM

Every retailer returns products to full price when doing BOGO offers. Welcome to the world!


Well it was B1g1 40% off before when they were 31.99. Probably best that I’m saving money anyway... many more good deals to be had over the next month!

#11 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2282 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:48 PM

Buy two, return one?


Do they prorate it like target?

#12 ihadmail  

ihadmail

Posted 19 November 2017 - 03:52 PM

Do they prorate it like target?

Judging by my glitch confirmation emails from last night they do pro-rate it.


#13 maximumzero   Seriously, quit it. CAGiversary!   4110 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

maximumzero

Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:03 PM

$40 3DS games come out to $30 a piece in the end. Fuck, the continued kicking my ass for missing out on Target’s B2G1 sale continues.

#14 MonkeyBrainSync  

MonkeyBrainSync

Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:26 PM

I can't even get the site to work properly this morning. Must be an internal issue perhaps something lingering from yesterday's site glitch. Who knows. May just wait till 9am and go into store to see what I can find re: Lego Dimensions since their site sucks. No wonder they filed bankruptcy. 


#15 jedivulcan   TARDIS REPAIR DRONE CAGiversary!   37 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

jedivulcan

Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:38 PM

They were better off letting some of the orders from last night go through. Now they have people who can't access their site or have moved on to Amazon or Best Buy to get their shopping done. Whereas they could have could have smothered a bit of their competitors' foot traffic. 


#16 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6134 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:53 PM

Can we stack CS25? Just kidding. ;)

#17 erin22   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   68 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

erin22

Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:55 PM

picked up LEGO marvel super heroes 2 for switch and Pokémon ultra moon for $59.99 plus tax. Not bad!

#18 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5275 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted 19 November 2017 - 04:59 PM

One day only on online?!  Lame.  Would have been nice for the whole week, darn bills.  Would have picked up something that my local Best Buy might not have had.


#19 prateeko   IN THE BUTT! CAGiversary!   2690 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

prateeko

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:06 PM

is it online only?


#20 Static Stranger   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   162 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

Static Stranger

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:07 PM

Picked up Xbox one versions of Sonic forces and Lego Marvel 2 for $65.


#21 Zombie8  

Zombie8

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:45 PM

How long is the sale for?

#22 ihadmail  

ihadmail

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:50 PM

How long is the sale for?

Today only. Online only. 

 

https://www.toysrus....s-coupons-sales


#23 kraftwerks   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1057 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

kraftwerks

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:55 PM

Definitely NOT online only. Picked up Skyrim and Mariokart for Switch in store. Signs were put up all over the games area.


#24 Static Stranger   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   162 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

Static Stranger

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:56 PM

Today only. Online only. 

 

https://www.toysrus....s-coupons-sales

In store as well, I saw the b1g1 50% signs all over the game shelves. I wanted to get the Lego marvel 2 and Sonic forces but the lego marvel 2 price in store is still 59.99 and when they tried to price match it for the 39.99 online the system wouldnt allow for the 50% off deal. So I did an online order for pick up in store. and 20 minutes later my order was ready. 


#25 shiningslade   Master Of Pinball CAGiversary!   675 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

shiningslade

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:38 PM

Not sure if anyone realized but it's also BOGO 50% off on Guides as well! :)


#26 Zombie8  

Zombie8

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:43 PM

Is this sale gonna be available on Black Friday as well? For the games that are not advertised?

#27 Tinmanofsteel1   Banana CAGiversary!   84 Posts   Joined 3.0 Years Ago  

Tinmanofsteel1

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:44 PM

So if we only want one game, can we do the prorate thing like Target where we cancel one after the order goes through online or do we have to go in the next day or so to return the game we don't want?


#28 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:19 PM

So if we only want one game, can we do the prorate thing like Target where we cancel one after the order goes through online or do we have to go in the next day or so to return the game we don't want?

try it and let us know!


#29 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3167 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:28 PM

Nah I'm good.

#30 WolfmanASTN   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1426 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

WolfmanASTN

Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:14 AM

TRU is the worst. I went in to finally pick up Pokémon rube/sapphire and they raised the prices from 31.99 to 39.99 when this sale went into effect. I won’t miss them when they go under.


How dare a sale end on the date clearly marked on the sale sign!
-fed up TRU employee
