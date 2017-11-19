Jump to content

CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

- - - - -

1 Year of Playstation Plus $39.99 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Gamestop

By Jiryn, Nov 19 2017 05:08 PM
PS+ Playstation Plus Playstation Plus Best Buy Amazon GameStop

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:08 PM  

Jiryn

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:08 PM

So I was setting up my shopping list and came across this
https://www.bestbuy....kuId=1050006586

1 yr of PS+ for $39.99 at Best Buy

It's also the same price at Amazon and Gamestop
Amazon - https://www.amazon.c...ssgam08-20?th=1

Gamestop - https://www.gamestop...embership/84626

(Target price matched for me, so using Red Card I got an additional 5% off)

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:19 PM  

Faithful

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:19 PM

Why wait? Its live already on Amazon and Gamestop. Its part of Sony's 1 week black friday sale. 

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:19 PM  

thorbahn3

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:19 PM

Here's Amazon at the same price for those who don't want to wait for BB. https://www.amazon.c...heapassgam08-20


Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:38 PM  

Jiryn

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:38 PM

Why wait? Its live already on Amazon and Gamestop. Its part of Sony's 1 week black friday sale. 

 

Here's Amazon at the same price for those who don't want to wait for BB. https://www.amazon.c...heapassgam08-20

Thank you and I didn't know.. so I've updated the entire list.


Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:42 PM  

prateeko

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:42 PM

When does it come up live on Best Buy?


Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:48 PM  

Jiryn

Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:48 PM

When does it come up live on Best Buy?

No clue, curious as well.


Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:22 PM  

Lucian

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:22 PM

Thanks OP. Mine expires soon.
Posted Image

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:48 PM  

Vinny

Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:48 PM

If you got digital credits from Amazon's no rush shipping, they'll apply towards this. 

I haven't received the $1 credit offer in months (only get Prime Pantry/PrimeNow, both of which are garbage) but I had a few bucks expiring soon and knocked the price down a bit for me. 


Currently playing: 

PS1 Wild Arms - :) (Mutha-fucking Wild ARMS!!) 

fyreboltx.png

║My Tradelists: Games, Guides & Game Related GoodiesWantlist

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:09 PM  

SriLankanGod

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:09 PM

Would love to buy this but I'm good til at least may...


Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:38 PM  

Jiryn

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:38 PM

Would love to buy this but I'm good til at least may...


March here, might as well grab while cheap

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:48 PM  

Jiryn

Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:48 PM

When does it come up live on Best Buy?


Seems to be live now

Posted 19 November 2017 - 09:52 PM  

cdeener

Posted 19 November 2017 - 09:52 PM

Can you use Bestbuy Reward Cert on these? I got a $15 one and I would love to get this on discount.
Never settle for full price unless you have no other choice. ;)

Posted 19 November 2017 - 10:19 PM  

Jiryn

Posted 19 November 2017 - 10:19 PM

Can you use Bestbuy Reward Cert on these? I got a $15 one and I would love to get this on discount.

Yes!


Posted 19 November 2017 - 10:48 PM  

TooPoor

Posted 19 November 2017 - 10:48 PM

Would love to buy this but I'm good til at least may...


I had the same thought several years ago on the $30 bf price. Only bought three years back then. If I had known then I would have bought ten years.

Mathematically Correct.

Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.

My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_

NI_YA_SHA_BI.png

#15 ihadmail  

ihadmail

Posted 19 November 2017 - 10:59 PM

I don't play any online games, and none of the current free games or discounts for being a ps+ member peak my interest. 

 

Could someone tell me how long I have to actually activate the subscription? I bought through Gamestop if that matters. 


Posted 20 November 2017 - 12:22 AM  

Youngnoble

Posted 20 November 2017 - 12:22 AM

Codes never expire. Still have a few from the target $20 price error. I redeemed 2 within the last year. Im good until 2025

#17 Coolkid1990  

Coolkid1990

Posted 20 November 2017 - 01:42 AM

Codes never expire. Still have a few from the target $20 price error. I redeemed 2 within the last year. Im good until 2025


LOL 2025 awesome dude! i missed out man jealous haha

Posted 20 November 2017 - 01:51 AM  

miyamotorola

Posted 20 November 2017 - 01:51 AM

:x wondering if I should wait to see if they shave off a few more bucks as the week goes on

Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:34 AM  

Sean Price

Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:34 AM

Anyone know when the deal expires?

Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:33 AM  

Jiryn

Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:33 AM

Anyone know when the deal expires?

I'd say Saturday

"Week of Playstation" afterall


Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:38 PM  

nadohawk

Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:38 PM

Does the year membership stack like it does for Xbox Live?


  1. 1 John 1:7,9

But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.

 

 

#22 illatwill  

illatwill

Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:49 PM

Does the year membership stack like it does for Xbox Live?

Yes.


#23 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:21 PM

All these stores charging tax on this digital subscription kills it for me..


723268.png

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:12 PM  

cbulas1

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:12 PM

Thanks, OP!  My sub is up in July, so I got another year from BBY.  Figured it won't get cheaper than this between now and July (if ever).


Posted Image

Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:39 PM  

Jiryn

Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:39 PM

Thanks, OP! My sub is up in July, so I got another year from BBY. Figured it won't get cheaper than this between now and July (if ever).

Exactly my thoughts!

Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:40 PM  

Jiryn

Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:40 PM

All these stores charging tax on this digital subscription kills it for me..


That's because a subscription is considered a service and therefore taxable

Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:58 PM  

nadohawk

Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:58 PM

Yes.

Do you know if there is any limit of how many years we can sub at once? 


  1. 1 John 1:7,9

But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.

 

 

#28 illatwill  

illatwill

Posted 20 November 2017 - 07:13 PM

Do you know if there is any limit of how many years we can sub at once? 

I don't think anyone knows the answer to this but I've seen multiple CAGs mention that they are subbed through 2020. I think I even saw someone say through 2022 or 2025 even. 


Posted 20 November 2017 - 08:31 PM  

Sean Price

Posted 20 November 2017 - 08:31 PM

That's because a subscription is considered a service and therefore taxable

so no way around it huh? 

 

Should I buy from BB, Amz, or GS? 

 

 

Also, any deets on this Playstation week mentioned above? 

Jus curious on finding a solid date on when this will expire...

 

Rumor has it that it may drop down to $30 for CYBER Monday(maybe even BF) but can't find a concrete source jus what everyone is saying. 

 

I plan on buying 2nite for $40  and if it hits $30 will buy another year then too..

 

 

thoughts?

 

 

oNe


Posted Yesterday, 08:39 AM  

Cornelius

Posted Yesterday, 08:39 AM

Thanks, OP!  My sub is up in July, so I got another year from BBY.  Figured it won't get cheaper than this between now and July (if ever).

Same here ... had a stack of BB credit waiting to be spent, and I know PS+ almost never goes below $40.  I'd rather have the peace-of-mind knowing my sub won't be renewed in summer 2018 under duress/pressure to find a $50 "deal". :lol:


Yukon+Cornelius.png
YookonCornelius.png
