1 Year of Playstation Plus $39.99 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Gamestop
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:08 PM
https://www.bestbuy....kuId=1050006586
1 yr of PS+ for $39.99 at Best Buy
It's also the same price at Amazon and Gamestop
Amazon - https://www.amazon.c...ssgam08-20?th=1
Gamestop - https://www.gamestop...embership/84626
(Target price matched for me, so using Red Card I got an additional 5% off)
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:19 PM
Why wait? Its live already on Amazon and Gamestop. Its part of Sony's 1 week black friday sale.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:19 PM
Here's Amazon at the same price for those who don't want to wait for BB. https://www.amazon.c...heapassgam08-20
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:38 PM
Why wait? Its live already on Amazon and Gamestop. Its part of Sony's 1 week black friday sale.
Here's Amazon at the same price for those who don't want to wait for BB. https://www.amazon.c...heapassgam08-20
Thank you and I didn't know.. so I've updated the entire list.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:42 PM
When does it come up live on Best Buy?
Posted 19 November 2017 - 05:48 PM
When does it come up live on Best Buy?
No clue, curious as well.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:22 PM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 07:48 PM
If you got digital credits from Amazon's no rush shipping, they'll apply towards this.
I haven't received the $1 credit offer in months (only get Prime Pantry/PrimeNow, both of which are garbage) but I had a few bucks expiring soon and knocked the price down a bit for me.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:09 PM
Would love to buy this but I'm good til at least may...
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:38 PM
Would love to buy this but I'm good til at least may...
March here, might as well grab while cheap
Posted 19 November 2017 - 08:48 PM
When does it come up live on Best Buy?
Seems to be live now
Posted 19 November 2017 - 09:52 PM
Posted 19 November 2017 - 10:19 PM
Can you use Bestbuy Reward Cert on these? I got a $15 one and I would love to get this on discount.
Yes!
Posted 19 November 2017 - 10:48 PM
Would love to buy this but I'm good til at least may...
I had the same thought several years ago on the $30 bf price. Only bought three years back then. If I had known then I would have bought ten years.
Posted 19 November 2017 - 10:59 PM
I don't play any online games, and none of the current free games or discounts for being a ps+ member peak my interest.
Could someone tell me how long I have to actually activate the subscription? I bought through Gamestop if that matters.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 12:22 AM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 01:42 AM
Codes never expire. Still have a few from the target $20 price error. I redeemed 2 within the last year. Im good until 2025
LOL 2025 awesome dude! i missed out man jealous haha
Posted 20 November 2017 - 01:51 AM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:34 AM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:33 AM
Anyone know when the deal expires?
I'd say Saturday
"Week of Playstation" afterall
Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:38 PM
Does the year membership stack like it does for Xbox Live?
Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:49 PM
Does the year membership stack like it does for Xbox Live?
Yes.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:21 PM
All these stores charging tax on this digital subscription kills it for me..
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:12 PM
Thanks, OP! My sub is up in July, so I got another year from BBY. Figured it won't get cheaper than this between now and July (if ever).
Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:39 PM
Exactly my thoughts!
Thanks, OP! My sub is up in July, so I got another year from BBY. Figured it won't get cheaper than this between now and July (if ever).
Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:40 PM
All these stores charging tax on this digital subscription kills it for me..
That's because a subscription is considered a service and therefore taxable
Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:58 PM
Yes.
Do you know if there is any limit of how many years we can sub at once?
Posted 20 November 2017 - 07:13 PM
Do you know if there is any limit of how many years we can sub at once?
I don't think anyone knows the answer to this but I've seen multiple CAGs mention that they are subbed through 2020. I think I even saw someone say through 2022 or 2025 even.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 08:31 PM
That's because a subscription is considered a service and therefore taxable
so no way around it huh?
Should I buy from BB, Amz, or GS?
Also, any deets on this Playstation week mentioned above?
Jus curious on finding a solid date on when this will expire...
Rumor has it that it may drop down to $30 for CYBER Monday(maybe even BF) but can't find a concrete source jus what everyone is saying.
I plan on buying 2nite for $40 and if it hits $30 will buy another year then too..
thoughts?
oNe
Posted Yesterday, 08:39 AM
Thanks, OP! My sub is up in July, so I got another year from BBY. Figured it won't get cheaper than this between now and July (if ever).
Same here ... had a stack of BB credit waiting to be spent, and I know PS+ almost never goes below $40. I'd rather have the peace-of-mind knowing my sub won't be renewed in summer 2018 under duress/pressure to find a $50 "deal".
