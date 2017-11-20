Rite-Aid / Plenti point rewards for 11/19-11/25 ... 20% back on iTunes & Google Play GC's

Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:09 AM

The upcoming week's Rite Aid ad features 2 gift-card rebates:

Earn 1000 Plenti points* when you buy $50 of these items ... iTunes GC's

GC's Earn 500 Plenti points* when you buy $25 of these items ... Google Play GC's





Small print says the following ...

* Limit 2 offers per customer.



* Plenti points earned at Rite Aid generally credit to account 6am day after issuance. Expire after 2 years. Must fully enroll and have at least 200 points to use Plenti points. See http://plenti.com/terms for details. Plenti points are worth at least $1 in savings for every 100 points earned. No mix & match. Applicable sales tax applies.

For those not familiar with Plenti, you can earn & spend points at these B&M locations:

Macy's

Rite Aid

Chili's

Bi-Lo

Harvey's

Winn-Dixie

Exxon / Mobil

(plus they have a "cashback" program to earn 1% at 800 online stores using a click-through link.

Because these GC's are shown in separate boxes in this ad, rather than paired in the same box (like Bass Pro Shop & Nike), you MIGHT be able to get 2 iTunes & 2 Google Play GC's, but YMMV.