Rite-Aid / Plenti point rewards for 11/19-11/25 ... 20% back on iTunes & Google Play GC's

By Cornelius, Nov 20 2017 04:09 AM
Cornelius  

Cornelius

Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:09 AM

The upcoming week's Rite Aid ad features 2 gift-card rebates:

  • Earn 1000 Plenti points* when you buy $50 of these items ... iTunes GC's
  • Earn 500 Plenti points* when you buy $25 of these items ... Google Play GC's

extra_large.jpgextra_large.jpg
 
Small print says the following ...

* Limit 2 offers per customer.
 
* Plenti points earned at Rite Aid generally credit to account 6am day after issuance. Expire after 2 years. Must fully enroll and have at least 200 points to use Plenti points. See http://plenti.com/terms for details. Plenti points are worth at least $1 in savings for every 100 points earned. No mix & match. Applicable sales tax applies.

For those not familiar with Plenti, you can earn & spend points at these B&M locations:

  • Macy's
  • Rite Aid
  • Chili's
  • Bi-Lo
  • Harvey's
  • Winn-Dixie
  • Exxon / Mobil
  • (plus they have a "cashback" program to earn 1% at 800 online stores using a click-through link.

Because these GC's are shown in separate boxes in this ad, rather than paired in the same box (like Bass Pro Shop & Nike), you MIGHT be able to get 2 iTunes & 2 Google Play GC's, but YMMV.


Josef  

Josef

Posted 20 November 2017 - 07:32 AM

I have the Rite Aid BF ad in front of me and I figure I will just post the one gaming deal here since its during this time frame (11/23 - 11/25):

 

XBox Live 3 month membership gift card - $24.99 (earn 1200 Plenti points with purchase).

 

That's it for their BF ad gaming-wise.  There are a few other Plenti point with gift card deals, but mostly restaurants and retailers.


