Just apply promo code "LETSBUY20" at Google Express when checking out and it'll give you 20% off your purchase of up to $30(First purchase only). You could also use "GET10OFF40" which would give you $10 off with a purchase of $40+(First purchase only). These promos can be applied on electronics such as gaming consoles, video games, or accessories. Codes are valid until December so these codes should be valid on Black Friday.
Get up to $30 off at Target/Walmart/Fry's with Google Express(First Purchase)
Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:37 AM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 02:54 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:20 PM
fyi if you have AmEx, there's a promotion for $20 back off a $50+ order. pretty sweet to stack it with the coupon!
Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:51 PM
From Google Express or one of the stores?
Posted 20 November 2017 - 08:20 PM
Sadly I don't see the Target PSVR for $200 there. It'd be pretty sweet to stack all of these deals.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 08:41 PM
The online price should be $200 on black friday
Posted 20 November 2017 - 08:51 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:07 PM
Where does one find this amex deal? On amex site?
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:42 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 11:10 PM
Posted Yesterday, 01:00 AM
I can't get the PS4 or the Xbox One BF consoles to even show on the app.
Yeah, it's weird since when I go on the regular site the cheaper prices show but not on the app itself. I looked into seeing how much it would be 20% off a PS4 Pro but the tax is $41 for some reason. So it kinda defeats the purpose of the 20% when you have to pay 10% tax on it for some reason.
Edit: realize now it's only $30 at most off with the coupon. So it's not a good deal on the Pro. Maybe it would be on a PS4 Slim possibly if the tax isn't so much somewhere on the app
Posted Yesterday, 01:03 AM
Thanks OP!! Got a Switch Pro Controller for $43 with the promo and AmEx deal combined.
Posted Yesterday, 02:27 AM
if you have amex you can also get 20 dollars back when spending 50 or more so combine both deals .. make sure to add it to your account before using amex as form of payment
Posted Yesterday, 05:11 AM
Does that first part mean you can get a maximum of $30 off with the 20 percent?
Posted Yesterday, 12:21 PM
it's for Google Express, so any of the stores on their website.
if you log into your AmEx account, it's one of the deals you have to add to your card.
Posted Yesterday, 12:32 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:08 PM
Just bought a PS4 for $190 at Target after taxes, thanks!
Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:39 PM
No stacking :(
Posted Yesterday, 10:03 PM
Is it only for select cardholders? I can't find it on my account.
Posted Yesterday, 10:05 PM
Checked. Nothing for Target. Oh well.
Posted Today, 12:28 AM
I was interested in getting the VR headset for PS4 but I don’t see it when I search VR in Target on the google express app. As far as I know target has the cheapest price, so I’d prefer to buy from them. Can anyone tell me how this works? Appreciate it!!
I am only seeing the PSVR being sold by Fry's through google express