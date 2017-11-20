Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

Get up to $30 off at Target/Walmart/Fry's with Google Express(First Purchase)

By Ipman, Nov 20 2017 09:37 AM

Ipman  

Ipman

Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:37 AM

Just apply promo code "LETSBUY20" at Google Express when checking out and it'll give you 20% off your purchase of up to $30(First purchase only). You could also use "GET10OFF40" which would give you $10 off with a purchase of $40+(First purchase only). These promos can be applied on electronics such as gaming consoles, video games, or accessories. Codes are valid until December so these codes should be valid on Black Friday.


Delta52  

Delta52

Posted 20 November 2017 - 02:54 PM

This got me $28 off a switch game and a spare joycon controller, so thanks

alkapwned4  

alkapwned4

Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:20 PM

fyi if you have AmEx, there's a promotion for $20 back off a $50+ order. pretty sweet to stack it with the coupon!


Shropt  

Shropt

Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:51 PM

From Google Express or one of the stores?

 

From Google Express or one of the stores?


WeaKeN  

WeaKeN

Posted 20 November 2017 - 08:20 PM

Sadly I don't see the Target PSVR for $200 there.  It'd be pretty sweet to stack all of these deals.


Ipman  

Ipman

Posted 20 November 2017 - 08:41 PM

The online price should be $200 on black friday

The online price should be $200 on black friday

kaydigi  

kaydigi

Posted 20 November 2017 - 08:51 PM

I will order a 3ds xl for my son, I have a gift card to burn.

EpicLootsCA  

EpicLootsCA

Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:07 PM

Where does one find this amex deal? On amex site?



Where does one find this amex deal? On amex site?

ERGOPROXY-DECAY.png

 

--- Click Above for something amazing ---

cheapbastard  

cheapbastard

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:42 PM

I was able to use the 30 off code and the amex offer on my ps vr headset purchase. The black Friday price is already reflecting on the site. Thanks o/p and alkapwned4!

Shropt  

Shropt

Posted 20 November 2017 - 11:10 PM

I can't get the PS4 or the Xbox One BF consoles to even show on the app.

The Assassin  

The Assassin

Posted Yesterday, 01:00 AM

I can't get the PS4 or the Xbox One BF consoles to even show on the app.

Yeah, it's weird since when I go on the regular site the cheaper prices show but not on the app itself. I looked into seeing how much it would be 20% off a PS4 Pro but the tax is $41 for some reason. So it kinda defeats the purpose of the 20% when you have to pay 10% tax on it for some reason. 

 

Edit: realize now it's only $30 at most off with the coupon. So it's not a good deal on the Pro. Maybe it would be on a PS4 Slim possibly if the tax isn't so much somewhere on the app 


UsualNoise  

UsualNoise

Posted Yesterday, 01:03 AM

Thanks OP!!  Got a Switch Pro Controller for $43 with the promo and AmEx deal combined.


srac84  

srac84

Posted Yesterday, 02:27 AM

if you have amex you can also get 20 dollars back when spending 50 or more :D so combine both deals .. make sure to add it to your account before using amex as form of payment


SilentOblivion16  

SilentOblivion16

Posted Yesterday, 05:11 AM

Does that first part mean you can get a maximum of $30 off with the 20 percent?


alkapwned4  

alkapwned4

Posted Yesterday, 12:21 PM

From Google Express or one of the stores?

it's for Google Express, so any of the stores on their website.

 

Where does one find this amex deal? On amex site?

if you log into your AmEx account, it's one of the deals you have to add to your card. 


Hunter Hybrid  

Hunter Hybrid

Posted Yesterday, 12:32 PM

Does this work on gift cards?

Hiro0015  

Hiro0015

Posted Yesterday, 05:08 PM

Just bought a PS4 for $190 at Target after taxes, thanks!


BronsonsArmor  

BronsonsArmor

Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM

I was interested in getting the VR headset for PS4 but I don’t see it when I search VR in Target on the google express app. As far as I know target has the cheapest price, so I’d prefer to buy from them. Can anyone tell me how this works? Appreciate it!!

RealDeals  

RealDeals

Posted Yesterday, 09:39 PM

No stacking :(


http://t3.gstatic.co...4wtuy3FpqqoZSRA

Originally Posted by the4thnobleman Posted Image
I need power to come back on! I still need to spend $10 or so to get my $20. Stupid hurricane Sandy Vagina!

Posted Image

disillusion386  

disillusion386

Posted Yesterday, 10:03 PM

Is it only for select cardholders? I can't find it on my account.

 

if you log into your AmEx account, it's one of the deals you have to add to your card. 

Is it only for select cardholders? I can't find it on my account.


EpicLootsCA  

EpicLootsCA

Posted Yesterday, 10:05 PM

Checked. Nothing for Target. Oh well.

if you log into your AmEx account, it's
one of the deals you have to add to your card.


Checked. Nothing for Target. Oh well.

ERGOPROXY-DECAY.png

 

--- Click Above for something amazing ---

Ipman  

Ipman

Posted Today, 12:28 AM

I am only seeing the PSVR being sold by Fry's through google express

I am only seeing the PSVR being sold by Fry's through google express


