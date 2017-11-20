Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

PS Now 1 year subscription - $59.99 (Amazon)

By MrRidickulous, Nov 20 2017 03:04 PM

#1 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1134 Posts   Joined 3.3 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:04 PM

https://www.amazon.c...2891ca1aa110INT

Normally $99.99.
XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous but I sold it so I probably won't be on there anymore.
PSN ID: ijustw1n

I will always be your mom's new boyfriend.

#2 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:06 PM

pretty tempting, $5 a month seems about right for this service.


#3 nadohawk   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   830 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

nadohawk

Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:13 PM

Do Trophies work for these games?


  1. 1 John 1:7,9

But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.

 

 

#4 yungJEDIknight   CAG Ninja CAGiversary!   62 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

yungJEDIknight

Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:16 PM

Do Trophies work for these games?

For the PS3 games that have them, yes. 


Currently:

:ps4:   Nier: Automata & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy |   :xb1: Assassins Creed: Origins, LA Noire, The Surge & Wolfenstein: The New Order  |   Nintendo Switch: Super Mario Odyssey 

#5 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6134 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:24 PM

If Sony would let you download the games, I’d probably jump on this but streaming sucks — at least for me on my original PS4 without 5 ghz.

#6 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:32 PM

The quality in streaming still isn’t quite there. I get frustrated with the latency issues.

#7 affa   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4192 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

affa

Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:42 PM

They actually play really well for me.


#8 nadohawk   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   830 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

nadohawk

Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:53 PM

For the PS3 games that have them, yes. 

OK. Cool. Might be worth getting for the Killzone series since I don't have a PS3.


  1. 1 John 1:7,9

But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.

 

 

#9 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3484 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:04 PM

I’d buy it if it’s that price at GS so I can pay with space money👍

Tastes like chicken.

#10 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   4955 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:02 PM

I was mulling it over and now it's dead. I like when things take care of themselves. This may have supposed to have been a Black Friday deal and was put up prematurely. If so, chances are good PSN will have it for the same price that day.

#11 budarc   Lonely Boy CAGiversary!   39 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

budarc

Posted Yesterday, 02:10 PM

I've been waiting for PS Now to drop like this for so long and unfortunately I'm only seeing this now. Please let us know if you see it at a discounted rate again.


#12 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1437 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Yesterday, 02:23 PM

If Sony would let you download the games, I’d probably jump on this but streaming sucks — at least for me on my original PS4 without 5 ghz.

I don’t think that’s how it works. This isn’t emulation it’s being streamed directly from actual PS3 systems

#13 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   69 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

john718

Posted Yesterday, 02:56 PM

nevermind the fact that Sony doesn't let you download it temporarily alas Microsoft Gamepass but just streaming it...so much for internet caps.

#14 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6134 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Yesterday, 03:03 PM

I don’t think that’s how it works. This isn’t emulation it’s being streamed directly from actual PS3 systems


I understand that. All I’m saying is that I wish it was like Microsoft’s GamePass where you can download the games and play them directly on the machine instead of streaming.

If it was like that, I’d definitely be more inclined to do this. But latency issues and variable quality in the streams is the main reason why I don’t do PS Now (especially at the normal price).
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy