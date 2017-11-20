PS Now 1 year subscription - $59.99 (Amazon)
Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:04 PM
Normally $99.99.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:06 PM
pretty tempting, $5 a month seems about right for this service.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:13 PM
Do Trophies work for these games?
Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:16 PM
Do Trophies work for these games?
For the PS3 games that have them, yes.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:24 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:32 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:42 PM
They actually play really well for me.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 03:53 PM
For the PS3 games that have them, yes.
OK. Cool. Might be worth getting for the Killzone series since I don't have a PS3.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:04 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:02 PM
Posted Yesterday, 02:10 PM
I've been waiting for PS Now to drop like this for so long and unfortunately I'm only seeing this now. Please let us know if you see it at a discounted rate again.
Posted Yesterday, 02:23 PM
I don’t think that’s how it works. This isn’t emulation it’s being streamed directly from actual PS3 systems
If Sony would let you download the games, I’d probably jump on this but streaming sucks — at least for me on my original PS4 without 5 ghz.
Posted Yesterday, 02:56 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:03 PM
I don’t think that’s how it works. This isn’t emulation it’s being streamed directly from actual PS3 systems
I understand that. All I’m saying is that I wish it was like Microsoft’s GamePass where you can download the games and play them directly on the machine instead of streaming.
If it was like that, I’d definitely be more inclined to do this. But latency issues and variable quality in the streams is the main reason why I don’t do PS Now (especially at the normal price).