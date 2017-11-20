Nioh $19.99 ($15.99 w/GCU) @ Best Buy

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5385401
Cheaper than Walmart has it on BF (w/ GCU ). Not a part of BB's sale, so GCU will work.
Jump to content
Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:10 PM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5385401
Cheaper than Walmart has it on BF (w/ GCU ). Not a part of BB's sale, so GCU will work.
Currently Playing: Star Wars BF II HZD: Frozen Wilds
Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:14 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:16 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:24 PM
Is there going to be a complete edition for this game on ps4?
I was wondering about this too. I think there's a physical complete version released in Japan.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:28 PM
Is there going to be a complete edition for this game on ps4?
Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:33 PM
:o nice find
Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:44 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:55 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:57 PM
I already bought this game digitally on PS4 and just recently on PC so I don't need this deal.
But I can say that Nioh is easily one of the best games of the year, so $20 ($16 GCU) is definitely a steal for the game.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:01 PM
Thanks OP! Changed my order from shipping to store pickup at checkout and saved an additional $1. I plan on going to Best Buy tomorrow anyway so might as well save an extra buck on my order.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:03 PM
Got it now, saves us a trip to Walmart.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:08 PM
Pricematching on Target.com right now since I don't have GCU. It took a couple reps to agree to the pricematch. First one said model numbers were different so it didn't quality.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:12 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:13 PM
I usually see these massive price drops / liquidations right around Black Friday as a sign of insider info of a re-release, in this case, the complete version. With how slowly KOEI has been milking Nioh's price point, I don't see this massive drop as anything other than evidence of a re-release. Pass!
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:18 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:21 PM
Pricematching on Target.com right now since I don't have GCU. It took a couple reps to agree to the pricematch. First one said model numbers were different so it didn't quality.
Success. They messed up initially and only gave a $15 refund and then gave another $6 refund.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:21 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:38 PM
Thanks OP, one less thing to hunt down this weekend.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:39 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:39 PM
Damn. That's a great deal.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:40 PM
This game is gonna make me a man!
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:49 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:50 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:50 PM
:o oh yea I bought that months ago. Forgot I even had it. :x
Nope,bloodborne will make you a manly man
Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:04 PM
I usually see these massive price drops / liquidations right around Black Friday as a sign of insider info of a re-release, in this case, the complete version. With how slowly KOEI has been milking Nioh's price point, I don't see this massive drop as anything other than evidence of a re-release. Pass!
And I see it as an opportunity to pick up the base game for cheap and wait for the DLC to go on sale.
Case in point is Dark Souls III for the Xbox One. At the moment, can buy it at RedBox for $4.99 and the Season Pass on XBL for $10. That's the Fire Fades Edition equivalent for $15, when it normally sells for $40.
Either way, there's no real incentive to wait on a complete edition if you want to play it, especially when the base game offers so much for such a reasonable price.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:21 PM
Never tried the dark souls or bloodborne games, as I'm generally not a fan of relentlessly difficult games where I may have to repeat hours of progress. Should I avoid this as well? I did play a few hours of demons souls back in the day and couldn't really get into it.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:23 PM
I have that 10% off for your birthday thing from BB and since there's nothing else I'd use it on before the end of the month, i thought I'd just use it here, even though it's only 1.50 or so. But I can't figure out how to apply it on an online order. There's no code and it doesn't automatically apply. Any ideas?
Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:35 PM
Picked it up thanks OP.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:45 PM
I have that 10% off for your birthday thing from BB and since there's nothing else I'd use it on before the end of the month, i thought I'd just use it here, even though it's only 1.50 or so. But I can't figure out how to apply it on an online order. There's no code and it doesn't automatically apply. Any ideas?
In September I bought something using the BB Android App and it asked me at checkout if I wanted to apply my 10% birthday coupon. Did you try from the iOS or Android app?
The email I got had a link to click to get the deal. I assume if you did that and then put the game in your cart it should probably also work.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:53 PM