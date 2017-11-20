Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

Nioh $19.99 ($15.99 w/GCU) @ Best Buy

By VendettaXBL, Nov 20 2017 04:10 PM

#1 VendettaXBL  

VendettaXBL

Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:10 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5385401

 

Cheaper than Walmart has it on BF (w/ GCU ;) ).  Not a part of BB's sale, so GCU will work. 


Currently Playing: :xb1: Star Wars BF II  :ps4: HZD: Frozen Wilds

 

#2 darkragnorok  

darkragnorok

Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:14 PM

I have it already but I need to say what the damn hell? So random

#3 Cangriman  

Cangriman

Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:16 PM

Is there going to be a complete edition for this game on ps4?
#4 fallofparadise  

fallofparadise

Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:24 PM

Is there going to be a complete edition for this game on ps4?

 

I was wondering about this too. I think there's a physical complete version released in Japan.


#5 Gurren Lagann  

Gurren Lagann

Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:28 PM

Is there going to be a complete edition for this game on ps4?


There already is at least digital version you can buy on the psn store for $49.99.
#6 clash3701  

clash3701

Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:33 PM

:o nice find


#7 Dranakin  

Dranakin

Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:44 PM

Nice, was on my BF list from Walmart, but I'll get it now.

#8 TylerDurden313  

TylerDurden313

Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:55 PM

Awesome find! Been waiting for sub $20 since this game came out. Better then Walmart deal, I’m in. Thanks OP

#9 BMXJouster  

BMXJouster

Posted 20 November 2017 - 04:57 PM

I already bought this game digitally on PS4 and just recently on PC so I don't need this deal.

 

But I can say that Nioh is easily one of the best games of the year, so $20 ($16 GCU) is definitely a steal for the game.


#10 Josef  

Josef

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:01 PM

Thanks OP!  Changed my order from shipping to store pickup at checkout and saved an additional $1.  I plan on going to Best Buy tomorrow anyway so might as well save an extra buck on my order.


#11 ajourneywelove  

ajourneywelove

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:03 PM

Got it now, saves us a trip to Walmart.


#12 intelligentidiot  

intelligentidiot

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:08 PM

Pricematching on Target.com right now since I don't have GCU. It took a couple reps to agree to the pricematch. First one said model numbers were different so it didn't quality.


#13 Calamitous Intent  

Calamitous Intent

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:12 PM

Game is sick. Bought it day one full price 0 regrets. Buy it.

#14 Gamelore  

Gamelore

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:13 PM

I usually see these massive price drops / liquidations right around Black Friday as a sign of insider info of a re-release, in this case, the complete version.  With how slowly KOEI has been milking Nioh's price point, I don't see this massive drop as anything other than evidence of a re-release.  Pass!


#15 mcdull  

mcdull

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:18 PM

:booty:  


#16 intelligentidiot  

intelligentidiot

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:21 PM

Pricematching on Target.com right now since I don't have GCU. It took a couple reps to agree to the pricematch. First one said model numbers were different so it didn't quality.

Success. They messed up initially and only gave a $15 refund and then gave another $6 refund.


#17 mcnickolov  

mcnickolov

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:21 PM

Awesome deal got it for $15 with in store pick-up. Just kind of wondering about ordering Nier. Do it now for $25, or wait because I have a feeling it will be the same price, but with GCU....

#18 moja  

moja

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:38 PM

Thanks OP, one less thing to hunt down this weekend.


#19 miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:39 PM

This game is gonna make me a man!

#20 midloo  

midloo

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:39 PM

Damn.  That's a great deal.


#21 Gurren Lagann  

Gurren Lagann

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:40 PM

This game is gonna make me a man!


Nope,bloodborne will make you a manly man
#22 RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:49 PM

Never tried the dark souls or bloodborne games, as I'm generally not a fan of relentlessly difficult games where I may have to repeat hours of progress. Should I avoid this as well? I did play a few hours of demons souls back in the day and couldn't really get into it.

#23 mitch079  

mitch079

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:50 PM

Men men men men manly men men men

#24 miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted 20 November 2017 - 05:50 PM

Nope,bloodborne will make you a manly man

:o oh yea I bought that months ago. Forgot I even had it. :x

#25 Kylearan  

Kylearan

Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:04 PM

I usually see these massive price drops / liquidations right around Black Friday as a sign of insider info of a re-release, in this case, the complete version.  With how slowly KOEI has been milking Nioh's price point, I don't see this massive drop as anything other than evidence of a re-release.  Pass!

 

And I see it as an opportunity to pick up the base game for cheap and wait for the DLC to go on sale.

 

Case in point is Dark Souls III for the Xbox One. At the moment, can buy it at RedBox for $4.99 and the Season Pass on XBL for $10. That's the Fire Fades Edition equivalent for $15, when it normally sells for $40.

 

Either way, there's no real incentive to wait on a complete edition if you want to play it, especially when the base game offers so much for such a reasonable price.


#26 Roadrunner  

Roadrunner

Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:21 PM

Never tried the dark souls or bloodborne games, as I'm generally not a fan of relentlessly difficult games where I may have to repeat hours of progress. Should I avoid this as well? I did play a few hours of demons souls back in the day and couldn't really get into it.


Wondering the same thing myself. Excellent price if it’s a game that won’t frustrate the hell out of me, otherwise I have plenty to play in my backlog.


#27 cpksyr  

cpksyr

Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:23 PM

I have that 10% off for your birthday thing from BB and since there's nothing else I'd use it on before the end of the month, i thought I'd just use it here, even though it's only 1.50 or so. But I can't figure out how to apply it on an online order. There's no code and it doesn't automatically apply. Any ideas?


#28 xeroblade  

xeroblade

Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:35 PM

Picked it up thanks OP.


#29 jimbo8574  

jimbo8574

Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:45 PM

I have that 10% off for your birthday thing from BB and since there's nothing else I'd use it on before the end of the month, i thought I'd just use it here, even though it's only 1.50 or so. But I can't figure out how to apply it on an online order. There's no code and it doesn't automatically apply. Any ideas?

In September I bought something using the BB Android App and it asked me at checkout if I wanted to apply my 10% birthday coupon.  Did you try from the iOS or Android app?  

 

The email I got had a link to click to get the deal.  I assume if you did that and then put the game in your cart it should probably also work.


#30 showtimefolks  

showtimefolks

Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:53 PM

Is this game really hard? I don't like hard games

Is this dark souls level hard or even ninja gaiden level ?

Are there different settings like normal hard etc
