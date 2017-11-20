Nioh $19.99 ($15.99 w/GCU) @ Best Buy

Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:04 PM

I usually see these massive price drops / liquidations right around Black Friday as a sign of insider info of a re-release, in this case, the complete version. With how slowly KOEI has been milking Nioh's price point, I don't see this massive drop as anything other than evidence of a re-release. Pass!

And I see it as an opportunity to pick up the base game for cheap and wait for the DLC to go on sale.

Case in point is Dark Souls III for the Xbox One. At the moment, can buy it at RedBox for $4.99 and the Season Pass on XBL for $10. That's the Fire Fades Edition equivalent for $15, when it normally sells for $40.

Either way, there's no real incentive to wait on a complete edition if you want to play it, especially when the base game offers so much for such a reasonable price.