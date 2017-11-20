Brutal Legend Free On Humble Bundle for PC/Steam Through Wednesday!

The criminally underrated Double Fine game starring Jack Black, Brutal Legend, is free on Humble Bundle for PC/Steam through Wednesday!
https://www.humblebu...e/brutal-legend
Grab this game while it's hot!
Jump to content
Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:44 PM
The criminally underrated Double Fine game starring Jack Black, Brutal Legend, is free on Humble Bundle for PC/Steam through Wednesday!
https://www.humblebu...e/brutal-legend
Grab this game while it's hot!
Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:55 PM
Scars of Life is back in 2013. As heard on the UFC!
New album A HEART STILL BEATS is out now! Be sure to check us out on iTunes: http://itunes.apple....-life/id6136926
Posted 20 November 2017 - 07:58 PM
Thanks for the heads up.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 08:10 PM
didn't realize I had this, here's a key for someone-
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:22 PM
highly recommended for metal-heads.
remember, the whole game is not RTS battles, once you get over the hump, the game shines
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:54 PM
Awesome. Thank you for this.
Posted Yesterday, 12:49 AM
didn't realize I had this, here's a key for someone-40Y7T-JH3NC-P398Y
In this day and age, no one can keep track what they own on games anymore, especially with multiple platforms. lol
Posted Yesterday, 01:49 AM
Posted Yesterday, 02:19 AM
In this day and age, no one can keep track what they own on games anymore, especially with multiple platforms. lol
I own it on everything >_>
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Contests & Free Stuff →
Brütal Legend is currently free for PC
Started by stereos, Yesterday, 01:22 AM Humble bundle, Brütal Legend and 1 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Contests & Free Stuff →
Giveaway of the Day: Star Vikings Forever
Started by GamjawanG, 20 Nov 2017 Giveaway, Steam, PC
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Contests & Free Stuff →
Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition is currently free for PC [DEAD]
Started by stereos, 17 Nov 2017 Free, Humble Bundle and 1 more...
|
|
Video Game Discussions →
PC →
GTX 1080 stutters - faulty?!
Started by roguelvlup, 08 Nov 2017 gtx1080, pc, issue, stutter, lag
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
Precision Dance Pads annual Xmas sale PLUS extra $20 off for CAG members.
Started by pdpads, 04 Nov 2017 ddr, itg, piu, metronomicon, pc and 1 more...
|