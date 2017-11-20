Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

CAGcast #523: Loot Boxed Heroes

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Brutal Legend Free On Humble Bundle for PC/Steam Through Wednesday!

By Jiryn, Nov 20 2017 06:44 PM
Brutal Legend Humble Bundle PC Steam

#1 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4074 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:44 PM

The criminally underrated Double Fine game starring Jack Black, Brutal Legend, is free on Humble Bundle for PC/Steam through Wednesday!

 

https://www.humblebu...e/brutal-legend

Grab this game while it's hot!


#2 mightymek   Welcome to the Gutter CAGiversary!   5294 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

mightymek

Posted 20 November 2017 - 06:55 PM

Thanks! I grabbed it!

13374.png


Scars of Life is back in 2013. As heard on the UFC!
New album A HEART STILL BEATS is out now!  Be sure to check us out on iTunes: http://itunes.apple....-life/id6136926

#3 KeeperOfWind  

KeeperOfWind

Posted 20 November 2017 - 07:58 PM

Thanks for the heads up.


zNmz5OX.jpg

#4 vherub   x CAGiversary!   3422 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

vherub

Posted 20 November 2017 - 08:10 PM

didn't realize I had this, here's a key for someone- 

40Y7T-JH3NC-P398Y

#5 swirly76   360 backlog > XBone 4eva CAGiversary!   84 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

swirly76

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:22 PM

highly recommended for metal-heads.

remember, the whole game is not RTS battles, once you get over the hump, the game shines


#6 freeza   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   96 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

freeza

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:54 PM

Awesome.  Thank you for this.


#7 MPoWeRM3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1754 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

MPoWeRM3

Posted Yesterday, 12:49 AM

 

didn't realize I had this, here's a key for someone- 

40Y7T-JH3NC-P398Y

 

In this day and age, no one can keep track what they own on games anymore, especially with multiple platforms. lol


#8 JohnnySako   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   416 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

JohnnySako

Posted Yesterday, 01:49 AM

Thanks, Jiryn!!

#9 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4074 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Yesterday, 02:19 AM

In this day and age, no one can keep track what they own on games anymore, especially with multiple platforms. lol

I own it on everything >_>
 


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Brutal Legend, Humble Bundle, PC, Steam

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy