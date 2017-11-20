Gamefly Black Friday sale

Jump to content

The gang discusses SW Battlefront 2 and the proper way to do loot boxes, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, and so much more!

By Olwaysgaming, Nov 20 2017 09:02 PM

#1 Olwaysgaming  

Olwaysgaming

Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:02 PM

Some of the better deals
Prey 12.99
Watchdogs 2 9.99
Titanfall 2
Mafia 3 9.99
For Honor 9.99

7101825d04f86973acfb179d67c7470b.jpg

#2 thorbahn3  

thorbahn3

Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:03 PM

https://www.gamefly....ll/freeshipping


#3 Blade  

Blade

Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:05 PM

What, you can't get a 10 year old console for free after a 2 month rebate waiting period or fill a bag with overpriced toys for 25% off? Pfft, nothing personal Gamefly but Gamestop is where it's at.


#4 FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:09 PM

Ended up grabbing Tekken 7 for $19.99. Only $1 more new at walmart so I bit.
My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#5 Dranakin  

Dranakin

Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:13 PM

The big deal is Gravity Rush 2 for $25.

#6 bizman316  

bizman316

Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:18 PM

The big deal is Gravity Rush 2 for $25.

Is that serious or a joke (serious question)? Is that a rare game or going to be a rare game like the physical copy of gravity rush remastered?


#7 jackelope  

jackelope

Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:33 PM

In for Prey, Titanfall 2, Dishonored 2, and Deus Ex. Between this and the $20 Horizon Zero Dawn deal I don't even need to bother with Black Friday.


#8 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:35 PM

Good deal on Project Cars 2 


Webp.net-gifmaker777b0.gifezgif.com-resize6bea7.gif

#9 cchen326  

cchen326

Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:43 PM

I'm looking at hitman, but does anyone know if there are codes needed to get all content that gamefly usually keeps on the disc anyway?

XBOX LIVE - Fedor PrideFC

 

PSN - Muaythai-bjj-nyc
 

#10 frankmackeyspam  

frankmackeyspam

Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:50 PM

Elite Dangerous @ $15 is tempting but I would feel bad buying used since they don't make these types of games for console that often.


#11 pun123  

pun123

Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:51 PM

PC2 is tempting, but might wait, backlog is so big, I think there are games i bought last BF that i still haven't played yet!


Posted Image
Posted Image

#12 PeeDeeJay  

PeeDeeJay

Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:52 PM

Picked up Prey and Dishonored X1X. Thanks.

In for Prey, Titanfall 2, Dishonored 2, and Deus Ex. Between this and the $20 Horizon Zero Dawn deal I don't even need to bother with Black Friday.

No no no stop it. Listen, sometimes we say things we don't really mean. It's ok ☺

#13 ubiquetous  

ubiquetous

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:01 PM

I’m looking at hitman, but does anyone know if there are codes needed to get all content that gamefly usually keeps on the disc anyway?

Hitman steelbook retail version came with 2 codes. 1st was for dlc which included some costumes, an exploding rubber duck (I think), and 1 bonus mission. 2nd w as for behind the scenes video/art work from development studio.

#14 Barry Burton  

Barry Burton

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:02 PM

i bought mass effect andromeda last time they had a sale

 

the game installed but about 4 minutes in it tells me the disc can't be read


#15 AsherFischell  

AsherFischell

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:02 PM

I want to bite on Mass Effect and Watch Dogs, but I think they'll probably get a tiny bit cheaper.  They can't really get much cheaper, though.


#16 redreflect  

redreflect

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:08 PM

Picked up Prey. Seems like a solid price for it!

There is no one true CAG. Some are more "gamer," some are more "cheap" and certainly some are far more "ass."

#17 FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:11 PM

i bought mass effect andromeda last time they had a sale
 
the game installed but about 4 minutes in it tells me the disc can't be read


I had issues with my copy of Andromeda bought off them months ago too. Other then that though every game I've gotten has played fine.
My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#18 kill3r7  

kill3r7

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:14 PM

So many good games on sale and I have no desire to buy any of the ones I don't already own.
Xecutioner
CML

#19 proKoyeon  

proKoyeon

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:18 PM

i haven't been able to use their website in forever, it just takes me to the same page whenever i click on something


Trade thread: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=314534

Stream: http://www.twitch.tv/prokoyeon

180437.png

#20 LinkinPrime  

LinkinPrime

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:19 PM

In for Surge for Xbox, thanks.

Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk

P R O V E H I T O   I N   A L T U M

 

1046150.png

 

 

#21 HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:20 PM

valkyria rev 9, sniper gw3 10, ride 2 13... ill think about those


#22 plus1zero  

plus1zero

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:22 PM

Is that serious or a joke (serious question)? Is that a rare game or going to be a rare game like the physical copy of gravity rush remastered?

That game just never drops in price


That game just never drops in price
http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=317918

#23 Jello1996  

Jello1996

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:28 PM

In for Prey


#24 romeogbs19  

romeogbs19

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:42 PM

Most of these are $12 new at Walmart on bf ... Hmmmm ... And I'm doubtful any will be sold out when you go later in the day.

HENSHIN A GO GO BABY!

161803_s.gif   200.gif

#25 mr.Dobalina  

mr.Dobalina

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:43 PM

Went ahead and grabbed Prey. Hopefully a good disc comes my way. Great deal.

<p>Currently playing: ​ :ps4: Nothing  :ps3: Nothing

#26 romeogbs19  

romeogbs19

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:46 PM

Do they charge sales tax?

HENSHIN A GO GO BABY!

161803_s.gif   200.gif

#27 PeeDeeJay  

PeeDeeJay

Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:58 PM

Do they charge sales tax?

Yes.

Yes.

#28 romeogbs19  

romeogbs19

Posted 20 November 2017 - 11:03 PM

Is that serious or a joke (serious question)? Is that a rare game or going to be a rare game like the physical copy of gravity rush remastered?


Gravity Rush 2 will go lower. The rare one is GR remastered, which was sold exclusively by Amazon and is now gone (import copies are pricey too).

HENSHIN A GO GO BABY!

161803_s.gif   200.gif

#29 cdeener  

cdeener

Posted 20 November 2017 - 11:24 PM

Thanks for this I was going to get Mafia 3 XB1 anyway so that’s one less thing to buy at Walmart and saved a couple of bucks.

Most of these are $12 new at Walmart on bf ... Hmmmm ... And I'm doubtful any will be sold out when you go later in the day.

I was thinking the same thing but since I know the game is going to come complete & this was the only one I wanted from there so I got it here.
Never settle for full price unless you have no other choice. ;)

#30 mr_top_hat  

mr_top_hat

Posted 20 November 2017 - 11:45 PM

Is the Touhou game for Switch as bad as it looks?


