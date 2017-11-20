Gamefly Black Friday sale
Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:02 PM
Prey 12.99
Watchdogs 2 9.99
Titanfall 2
Mafia 3 9.99
For Honor 9.99
Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:03 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:05 PM
What, you can't get a 10 year old console for free after a 2 month rebate waiting period or fill a bag with overpriced toys for 25% off? Pfft, nothing personal Gamefly but Gamestop is where it's at.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:09 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:13 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:18 PM
The big deal is Gravity Rush 2 for $25.
Is that serious or a joke (serious question)? Is that a rare game or going to be a rare game like the physical copy of gravity rush remastered?
Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:33 PM
In for Prey, Titanfall 2, Dishonored 2, and Deus Ex. Between this and the $20 Horizon Zero Dawn deal I don't even need to bother with Black Friday.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:35 PM
Good deal on Project Cars 2
Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:43 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:50 PM
Elite Dangerous @ $15 is tempting but I would feel bad buying used since they don't make these types of games for console that often.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:51 PM
PC2 is tempting, but might wait, backlog is so big, I think there are games i bought last BF that i still haven't played yet!
Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:52 PM
No no no stop it. Listen, sometimes we say things we don't really mean. It's ok ☺
In for Prey, Titanfall 2, Dishonored 2, and Deus Ex. Between this and the $20 Horizon Zero Dawn deal I don't even need to bother with Black Friday.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:01 PM
Hitman steelbook retail version came with 2 codes. 1st was for dlc which included some costumes, an exploding rubber duck (I think), and 1 bonus mission. 2nd w as for behind the scenes video/art work from development studio.
I'm looking at hitman, but does anyone know if there are codes needed to get all content that gamefly usually keeps on the disc anyway?
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:02 PM
i bought mass effect andromeda last time they had a sale
the game installed but about 4 minutes in it tells me the disc can't be read
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:02 PM
I want to bite on Mass Effect and Watch Dogs, but I think they'll probably get a tiny bit cheaper. They can't really get much cheaper, though.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:08 PM
There is no one true CAG. Some are more "gamer," some are more "cheap" and certainly some are far more "ass."
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:11 PM
i bought mass effect andromeda last time they had a sale
the game installed but about 4 minutes in it tells me the disc can't be read
I had issues with my copy of Andromeda bought off them months ago too. Other then that though every game I've gotten has played fine.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:14 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:18 PM
i haven't been able to use their website in forever, it just takes me to the same page whenever i click on something
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:19 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:20 PM
valkyria rev 9, sniper gw3 10, ride 2 13... ill think about those
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:22 PM
Is that serious or a joke (serious question)? Is that a rare game or going to be a rare game like the physical copy of gravity rush remastered?
That game just never drops in price
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:28 PM
In for Prey
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:42 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:43 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:46 PM
Posted 20 November 2017 - 10:58 PM
Yes.
Do they charge sales tax?
Posted 20 November 2017 - 11:03 PM
Is that serious or a joke (serious question)? Is that a rare game or going to be a rare game like the physical copy of gravity rush remastered?
Gravity Rush 2 will go lower. The rare one is GR remastered, which was sold exclusively by Amazon and is now gone (import copies are pricey too).
Posted 20 November 2017 - 11:24 PM
I was thinking the same thing but since I know the game is going to come complete & this was the only one I wanted from there so I got it here.
Most of these are $12 new at Walmart on bf ... Hmmmm ... And I'm doubtful any will be sold out when you go later in the day.
Posted 20 November 2017 - 11:45 PM
Is the Touhou game for Switch as bad as it looks?