Gamefly Black Friday sale

I’m looking at hitman, but does anyone know if there are codes needed to get all content that gamefly usually keeps on the disc anyway?

Hitman steelbook retail version came with 2 codes. 1st was for dlc which included some costumes, an exploding rubber duck (I think), and 1 bonus mission. 2nd w as for behind the scenes video/art work from development studio.