Posted 20 November 2017 - 09:16 PM

Ok ok, I don't like GameStop as much as the next guy, but they're offering 5 dollars for the Steam Link.

(Also, 32.99 for the Steam Controller)

It's on their BF ad. You can view it here: https://www.gamestop...Friday_2017.pdf

If I didn't already have it, I'd buy it in a heartbeat.

Apologies if this needs to go on a separate thread.