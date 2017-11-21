Newegg have Forza 7 on sale for $35.99 with code if you don;t want to wait for best buy

https://www.newegg.c...627&ignorebbr=1
Code: EMCBBCB55
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 03:16 PM
https://www.newegg.c...627&ignorebbr=1
Code: EMCBBCB55
Posted Yesterday, 03:27 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:51 PM
I don't see the problem with title-that-explains-every-detail-about-black-friday-sale-incase-you-were-wondering.
Posted Yesterday, 03:56 PM
i was a small stab to best buy for not making forza available during the elite sale
Posted Yesterday, 04:05 PM
This the lowest for xbox play anywhere? Anyone know if it be as cheap directly through xbox store for the digital copy on BF?
Posted Yesterday, 04:14 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:15 PM
This the lowest for xbox play anywhere? Anyone know if it be as cheap directly through xbox store for the digital copy on BF?
No way the digital version will be less than $40 before 2018.
Posted Yesterday, 04:24 PM
I bought the VIP edition and traded it in recently. Most of the cars you want are priced so high, you are pretty much forced to grind to buy them or buy loot boxes. Even with VIP 100% credits its a massive grind fest. Also many rare cars can't be bought even with credits, you can only buy them when they come at the specialty dealer or you can win them in loot crates.
Posted Yesterday, 04:27 PM
No way the digital version will be less than $40 before 2018.
That's probably a fair assessment considering it's the flagship title for this year
Posted Yesterday, 04:27 PM
no idea if this is better than horizon, i just know this is native 4k and 60 fps. Actuallt is forza 7 or GT sport better?
Posted Yesterday, 04:37 PM
no idea if this is better than horizon, i just know this is native 4k and 60 fps. Actuallt is forza 7 or GT sport better?
only native 4k on xbox X or PC. However only new cars for forza 7 uses 4k assets, like 911 GT2 RS. Older cars use recycled 1080p assets and pretty blurry if you look at the gauges and interior details.
Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM
No way the digital version will be less than $40 before 2018.
I think so too. If anyone wants to play it now and have the X1, just buy the physical during these sales and wait for the digital to go on sale whenever and grab it then; then sell/trade physical for not much lost. For me though, I've played Forza 1-6 and had enough of Forzas for awhile... can wait for sub $30 for digital. Now I enjoy Horizon series more so I buy that at launch.
Posted Yesterday, 09:01 PM
Any thoughts on whether Forza 7 is better than Horizon 3 if I'm only in it for single player content and not playing with a wheel?
Horizon has eclipsed the main series in every way, IMO. That's not to say you shouldn't get both, but if you're only going to get one then FH3 is the way to go. Tons of content--especially with the expansions--and just driving around the big maps is a lot of fun.
Posted Yesterday, 09:03 PM
.
Any thoughts on whether Forza 7 is better than Horizon 3 if I'm only in it for single player content and not playing with a wheel?
Posted Yesterday, 09:07 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:58 PM
Has anyone actually purchased the digital/play anywhere version at this price? It says the code is not valid for it when I try to checkout...
Yeah, said the same thing for me.
I totally missed the part where the title doesn't specify whether this is physical or digital. Read it too fast and thought the 'code' referred to the download code you get for buying lol