Family Dollar: 15% off PSN/Google play gift cards

By zekana, Yesterday, 07:53 PM

#1 zekana  

zekana

Posted Yesterday, 07:53 PM

15% off PSN and Google play cards. Ends the 26th

$20 PSN card for $17
$50 PSN card for $42.50
$25 Google play card for $21.25

https://www.familydo...store_code=2330

#2 HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted Yesterday, 08:12 PM

15% off psn cards, then 15% off with coupon code on top of black friday prices on psn, this could be gooooood.

 

closest one is 10 miles though, hmmm


#3 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5001 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 08:33 PM

There's one around the corner from me.

I live in a crack house.
My sell/trade list: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=166205

#4 Denzel  

Denzel

Posted Yesterday, 08:40 PM

15% off psn cards, then 15% off with coupon code on top of black friday prices on psn, this could be gooooood.

closest one is 10 miles though, hmmm

it stacks?

#5 HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted Yesterday, 08:51 PM

it stacks?

what do you mean it stacks, of course you can buy discounted psn cards, add them to your account then add the coupon to your psn cart paying with psn credit from wallet


#6 sethrhf   The Watcher CAGiversary!   140 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

sethrhf

Posted Yesterday, 09:04 PM

what do you mean it stacks, of course you can buy discounted psn cards, add them to your account then add the coupon to your psn cart paying with psn credit from wallet

What 15% off PSN code are you talking about.

 

Is there a new one?

 

I'm still sitting on my 20% off for buying a pro.

 

Going to go get two $50 cards at family dollar, get another 50 from gamestop when I buy another PS4 on Thursday  and hopefully load my cart with good sales up on Friday when we finally get hit with a flash sale. 

 

Having a extra 15% code would be nice in case of a cyber Monday deal.


#7 Ma55acre1080   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   28 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

Ma55acre1080

Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM

What 15% off PSN code are you talking about.

 

Is there a new one?

 

I'm still sitting on my 20% off for buying a pro.

 

Going to go get two $50 cards at family dollar, get another 50 from gamestop when I buy another PS4 on Thursday  and hopefully load my cart with good sales up on Friday when we finally get hit with a flash sale. 

 

Having a extra 15% code would be nice in case of a cyber Monday deal.

I received a 20% off code inside the box itself. There was a pamphlet


#8 damonoxide   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   35 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

damonoxide

Posted Today, 12:30 AM

Right, new PS4 consoles (both slim and Pro) come with a 20% code (expires 12/31.) There were the surprise email ones for the lucky few who actually get the newsletter (already expired), and the ones for buying two Day 1 Digital games during the promo should be getting theirs starting today.

There is a 15% code for completing the subscriptions trials on Sony Rewards. Those are the most recent/current ones I know about.

#9 HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted Today, 01:00 AM

15% sony rewards trial coupon code is what i have


#10 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   612 Posts   Joined 3.1 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted Today, 01:08 AM

I don't go to family dollar, I have no clue what you guys are talking about. What coupon?


