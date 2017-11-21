Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

GameStop B2G1 Free Used Games - Power Members only 11.22 Wednesday

By BobBills, Nov 21 2017 10:59 PM

BobBills  

BobBills

Posted 21 November 2017 - 10:59 PM

GameStop B2G1Free Power Members only 11.22 Wednesday
foster1887  

foster1887

Posted 21 November 2017 - 11:04 PM

Let’s hope they apply the elite 20% off online. Last time they had a b2g1 free deal on Xbox one games, they didn’t take the 20% off games. In for some retro games though.

Am_I_Evil  

Am_I_Evil

Posted 21 November 2017 - 11:40 PM

If you use the 30% CoDWW2 code this could turn out pretty nice again... Not "flipageddon" levels but nice if you snag the right games

asspickle  

asspickle

Posted 21 November 2017 - 11:44 PM

If you use the 30% CoDWW2 code this could turn out pretty nice again... Not "flipageddon" levels but nice if you snag the right games

How do you get this code?


Am_I_Evil  

Am_I_Evil

Posted 21 November 2017 - 11:46 PM

How do you get this code?


GAMESTOP30 to 467-87

MahvelChamp  

MahvelChamp

Posted 21 November 2017 - 11:51 PM

Any idea when the COD 30% mobile coupon expires?

mikeyg76  

mikeyg76

Posted 21 November 2017 - 11:56 PM

The code expires 11/30
miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 12:34 AM

Is a power member just the basic free membership?

mchittumjr  

mchittumjr

Posted Yesterday, 12:42 AM

Does the COD coupon get you 50% of base value if your elite?

deadlykittenpaws  

deadlykittenpaws

Posted Yesterday, 01:37 AM

Does the COD coupon get you 50% of base value if your elite?



They killed the coupon, flagging accounts that use it more than once

KillerLeapord  

KillerLeapord

Posted Yesterday, 03:18 AM

used or new games?


Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Yesterday, 03:22 AM

used or new games?

Says pre-owned right on the big picture. 😐

sethrhf  

sethrhf

Posted Yesterday, 03:48 AM

They killed the coupon, flagging accounts that use it more than once

No they didn't I just got one.

 

Can I use the 30% extra credit towards a digital copy of COD. 


Holdmyown83  

Holdmyown83

Posted Yesterday, 06:05 AM

No deal pre owned

Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Yesterday, 06:24 AM

Looks like someone cleaned out the stores nearest me of good b2g1 candidates today. Kinda salty about it. Can confirm coupon still works fine too, just got one bit long ago.

Jake-McCall  

Jake-McCall

Posted Yesterday, 06:53 AM

Does the COD coupon get you 50% of base value if your elite?

 

No... because the 30% extra trade credit is the trade value you get for stuff that you trade in, and not a 30% added discount towards your purchase of a copy of CoD WWII. In fact, since the 20% elite discount only applies to pre-owned games only, you don't get ANYTHING off the base value ($59.99) of a new copy of CoD WWII period.


rdigit  

rdigit

Posted Yesterday, 07:18 AM

No... because the 30% extra trade credit is the trade value you get for stuff that you trade in, and not a 30% added discount towards your purchase of a copy of CoD WWII. In fact, since the 20% elite discount only applies to pre-owned games only, you don't get ANYTHING off the base value ($59.99) of a new copy of CoD WWII period.


I don't believe that's the way it would calculated. I think the question is about whether you get 50% bonus to trade-in value versus cash value.

abbabaab  

abbabaab

Posted Yesterday, 07:41 AM

No... because the 30% extra trade credit is the trade value you get for stuff that you trade in, and not a 30% added discount towards your purchase of a copy of CoD WWII. In fact, since the 20% elite discount only applies to pre-owned games only, you don't get ANYTHING off the base value ($59.99) of a new copy of CoD WWII period.

Yes, 30% extra of the base value of the trade-in.


phxsuns14  

phxsuns14

Posted Yesterday, 07:49 AM

Yes, 30% extra of the base value of the trade-in.

So would it be better to do the 40% method and get battlefront 2 or Cod coupon for 30%?


Jake-McCall  

Jake-McCall

Posted Yesterday, 09:59 AM

I think the question is about whether you get 50% bonus to trade-in value versus cash value.

 

LOL!  I see what he was asking now. For some reason, I read his question as do you get 50% OFF the base value (of CoD WWII that is), and that of course is not what the coupon is about.

 

So to answer his question, yes, if you're an Elite member, you would indeed get a 50% bonus of the base value for your trade-ins. EXAMPLE:  Base trade-in vaue: $20. Elite trade-in bonus (20%): $4. Extra 30% trade-in bonus (of base value): $6. Total trade-in bonus: $10, which is 50% of base value.


boogie4114  

boogie4114

Posted Yesterday, 10:00 AM

So would it be better to do the 40% method and get battlefront 2 or Cod coupon for 30%?


If you’re elite then you would get 50% trade in bonus.

mpaullin  

mpaullin

Posted Yesterday, 11:17 AM

Does this generally go live online too? Doesn't look to be at the moment

TuscaloosaJohnny  

TuscaloosaJohnny

Posted Yesterday, 12:33 PM

Was wondering the same thing. Not working online for me either.

Narton  

Narton

Posted Yesterday, 12:39 PM

There an advertisement for this, a source?


PartyPeet  

PartyPeet

Posted Yesterday, 12:45 PM

There an advertisement for this, a source?


I got a notification from the gs app yesterday. OP's pic is a screenshot of that.

Narton  

Narton

Posted Yesterday, 12:51 PM

I got a notification from the gs app yesterday. OP's pic is a screenshot of that.

That's weird I don't see a picture. Is it a coupon, or just walk in/online?


Aleth  

Aleth

Posted Yesterday, 12:55 PM

That's weird I don't see a picture. Is it a coupon, or just walk in/online?


It should be live when stores open without a need for a coupon

Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted Yesterday, 12:57 PM

It is now advertised on the app, but pricing still doesn't seem to be live.

Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Yesterday, 01:03 PM

That's weird I don't see a picture. Is it a coupon, or just walk in/online?

I think according to the text in the notification, it's a coupon.


Narton  

Narton

Posted Yesterday, 01:33 PM

Checked the app, it seems to imply it'll work online because there's a "shop now" link


