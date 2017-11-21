GameStop B2G1 Free Used Games - Power Members only 11.22 Wednesday
#1 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 34 Posts Joined 4.8 Years Ago
Posted 21 November 2017 - 10:59 PM
- Acd likes this
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 350 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted 21 November 2017 - 11:04 PM
#3
Posted 21 November 2017 - 11:40 PM
#4 Scandinavian King CAGiversary! 1946 Posts Joined 5.6 Years Ago
Posted 21 November 2017 - 11:44 PM
If you use the 30% CoDWW2 code this could turn out pretty nice again... Not "flipageddon" levels but nice if you snag the right games
How do you get this code?
#5
Posted 21 November 2017 - 11:46 PM
How do you get this code?
GAMESTOP30 to 467-87
#6
Posted 21 November 2017 - 11:51 PM
I AM ABSOLUTE
#7 Just another day CAGiversary! 85 Posts Joined 11.7 Years Ago
Posted 21 November 2017 - 11:56 PM
#8 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 3174 Posts Joined 4.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 12:34 AM
#9
Posted Yesterday, 12:42 AM
#10
Posted Yesterday, 01:37 AM
Does the COD coupon get you 50% of base value if your elite?
They killed the coupon, flagging accounts that use it more than once
#11
Posted Yesterday, 03:18 AM
used or new games?
#12
Posted Yesterday, 03:22 AM
Says pre-owned right on the big picture. 😐
used or new games?
- kburns10 likes this
#13 The Watcher CAGiversary! 141 Posts Joined 14.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 03:48 AM
They killed the coupon, flagging accounts that use it more than once
No they didn't I just got one.
Can I use the 30% extra credit towards a digital copy of COD.
#14 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 155 Posts Joined 4.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:05 AM
#15
Posted Yesterday, 06:24 AM
#16
Posted Yesterday, 06:53 AM
Does the COD coupon get you 50% of base value if your elite?
No... because the 30% extra trade credit is the trade value you get for stuff that you trade in, and not a 30% added discount towards your purchase of a copy of CoD WWII. In fact, since the 20% elite discount only applies to pre-owned games only, you don't get ANYTHING off the base value ($59.99) of a new copy of CoD WWII period.
#17
Posted Yesterday, 07:18 AM
No... because the 30% extra trade credit is the trade value you get for stuff that you trade in, and not a 30% added discount towards your purchase of a copy of CoD WWII. In fact, since the 20% elite discount only applies to pre-owned games only, you don't get ANYTHING off the base value ($59.99) of a new copy of CoD WWII period.
I don't believe that's the way it would calculated. I think the question is about whether you get 50% bonus to trade-in value versus cash value.
- boneless likes this
#18 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 1746 Posts Joined 4.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:41 AM
No... because the 30% extra trade credit is the trade value you get for stuff that you trade in, and not a 30% added discount towards your purchase of a copy of CoD WWII. In fact, since the 20% elite discount only applies to pre-owned games only, you don't get ANYTHING off the base value ($59.99) of a new copy of CoD WWII period.
Yes, 30% extra of the base value of the trade-in.
#19
Posted Yesterday, 07:49 AM
Yes, 30% extra of the base value of the trade-in.
So would it be better to do the 40% method and get battlefront 2 or Cod coupon for 30%?
- QUADBABY likes this
#20
Posted Yesterday, 09:59 AM
I think the question is about whether you get 50% bonus to trade-in value versus cash value.
LOL! I see what he was asking now. For some reason, I read his question as do you get 50% OFF the base value (of CoD WWII that is), and that of course is not what the coupon is about.
So to answer his question, yes, if you're an Elite member, you would indeed get a 50% bonus of the base value for your trade-ins. EXAMPLE: Base trade-in vaue: $20. Elite trade-in bonus (20%): $4. Extra 30% trade-in bonus (of base value): $6. Total trade-in bonus: $10, which is 50% of base value.
#21 Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary! 2032 Posts Joined 7.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:00 AM
So would it be better to do the 40% method and get battlefront 2 or Cod coupon for 30%?
If you’re elite then you would get 50% trade in bonus.
#22 Fission Mailed CAGiversary! 4587 Posts Joined 6.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:17 AM
#23
Posted Yesterday, 12:33 PM
#24 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 21 Posts Joined 9.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 12:39 PM
There an advertisement for this, a source?
- Theronm likes this
#25
Posted Yesterday, 12:45 PM
There an advertisement for this, a source?
I got a notification from the gs app yesterday. OP's pic is a screenshot of that.
- chronus13 likes this
#26 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 21 Posts Joined 9.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 12:51 PM
I got a notification from the gs app yesterday. OP's pic is a screenshot of that.
That's weird I don't see a picture. Is it a coupon, or just walk in/online?
#27 Shhhhh...I'm waiting... CAGiversary! 218 Posts Joined 6.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 12:55 PM
That's weird I don't see a picture. Is it a coupon, or just walk in/online?
It should be live when stores open without a need for a coupon
#28
Posted Yesterday, 12:57 PM
#29
Posted Yesterday, 01:03 PM
That's weird I don't see a picture. Is it a coupon, or just walk in/online?
I think according to the text in the notification, it's a coupon.
#30 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 21 Posts Joined 9.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:33 PM
Checked the app, it seems to imply it'll work online because there's a "shop now" link