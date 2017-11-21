GameStop B2G1 Free Used Games - Power Members only 11.22 Wednesday

Posted Yesterday, 09:59 AM

I think the question is about whether you get 50% bonus to trade-in value versus cash value.

LOL! I see what he was asking now. For some reason, I read his question as do you get 50% OFF the base value (of CoD WWII that is), and that of course is not what the coupon is about.

So to answer his question, yes, if you're an Elite member, you would indeed get a 50% bonus of the base value for your trade-ins. EXAMPLE: Base trade-in vaue: $20. Elite trade-in bonus (20%): $4. Extra 30% trade-in bonus (of base value): $6. Total trade-in bonus: $10, which is 50% of base value.