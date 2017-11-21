Jump to content

* * * * * 1 votes

GameStop B2G1Free Power Members only 11.22 Wednesday

By BobBills, Yesterday, 10:59 PM

#1 BobBills   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   34 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

BobBills

Posted Yesterday, 10:59 PM

GameStop B2G1Free Power Members only 11.22 Wednesday
  • Acd likes this

#2 foster1887   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   350 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

foster1887

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

Let’s hope they apply the elite 20% off online. Last time they had a b2g1 free deal on Xbox one games, they didn’t take the 20% off games. In for some retro games though.

#3 Am_I_Evil  

Am_I_Evil

Posted Yesterday, 11:40 PM

If you use the 30% CoDWW2 code this could turn out pretty nice again... Not "flipageddon" levels but nice if you snag the right games

#4 asspickle   Scandinavian King CAGiversary!   1946 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

asspickle

Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM

If you use the 30% CoDWW2 code this could turn out pretty nice again... Not "flipageddon" levels but nice if you snag the right games

How do you get this code?


#5 Am_I_Evil  

Am_I_Evil

Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM

How do you get this code?


GAMESTOP30 to 467-87

#6 MahvelChamp  

MahvelChamp

Posted Yesterday, 11:51 PM

Any idea when the COD 30% mobile coupon expires?

#7 mikeyg76   Just another day CAGiversary!   85 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

mikeyg76

Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM

The code expires 11/30
Posted Image

#8 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3167 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 12:34 AM

Is a power member just the basic free membership?

#9 mchittumjr  

mchittumjr

Posted Today, 12:42 AM

Does the COD coupon get you 50% of base value if your elite?

#10 deadlykittenpaws  

deadlykittenpaws

Posted Today, 01:37 AM

Does the COD coupon get you 50% of base value if your elite?



They killed the coupon, flagging accounts that use it more than once
