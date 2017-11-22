Steam Link $4.99 - Gamestop

Title says it all. I believe this is the lowest price I've ever found it for. Also worth mentioning this is for a new unit, not used (if they even sell those?).
https://www.gamestop...eam-link/121866
Posted Yesterday, 03:29 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:34 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:37 PM
Mods feel free to delete this post if that is the case. I didn't see it on the front page so I figured it worth posting. Did not realize it was already listed. Just noticed it discounted on the GS website this morning.
Posted Yesterday, 06:47 PM
It's been front page on SD but it didn't go live until today. It's one of the top selling game products on Amazon and has great reviews. Thanks for posting.
Posted Yesterday, 07:00 PM
Can you do anything else with this thing? Hack them or something maybe?
Posted Yesterday, 07:25 PM
I love my local GS, I was gonna pick up a couple, and the app did not allow for me to hold one, so I called, and the manager said he'd gladly hold it for me.
Posted Yesterday, 07:35 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:42 PM
It's $10.98 total after handling fee
Posted Yesterday, 07:45 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:33 PM
went by 2 stores, both had 1 only and 1 controller for $32.