Steam Link $4.99 - Gamestop

By LunarApex, Yesterday, 03:29 PM

#1 LunarApex  

LunarApex

Posted Yesterday, 03:29 PM

Title says it all. I believe this is the lowest price I've ever found it for. Also worth mentioning this is for a new unit, not used (if they even sell those?).

 

 

https://www.gamestop...eam-link/121866


#2 DaShaka  

DaShaka

Posted Yesterday, 03:34 PM

Nothing is ever guaranteed new when you’re buying from gamestop. Also this has been on front page (and SD) for a few days now.

It’s worth it if you have the use for it, and know what you’re going to use it for. I wouldn’t recommend buying it just because it’s cheap, it will definitely just sit there.

#3 LunarApex  

LunarApex

Posted Yesterday, 03:37 PM

Mods feel free to delete this post if that is the case. I didn't see it on the front page so I figured it worth posting. Did not realize it was already listed. Just noticed it discounted on the GS website this morning.


#4 ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 06:47 PM

It's been front page on SD but it didn't go live until today. It's one of the top selling game products on Amazon and has great reviews. Thanks for posting.


#5 ArugulaZ  

ArugulaZ

Posted Yesterday, 07:00 PM

Can you do anything else with this thing? Hack them or something maybe?


#6 stepasyd  

stepasyd

Posted Yesterday, 07:25 PM

I love my local GS, I was gonna pick up a couple, and the app did not allow for me to hold one, so I called, and the manager said he'd gladly hold it for me.


stepasyd on PSN/XBL/Steam - feel free to add me!

My List
My eBay auction thread

Get paid via Paypal, just for answering questions!

 

#7 postaboy  

postaboy

Posted Yesterday, 07:35 PM

Don't need to buy this if you have a Samsung Smart TV. You can download the steam link app from the App Store.
Lakers for Life!

#8 josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM

Can you do anything else with this thing? Hack them or something maybe?


I already have an Alienware Alpha that does Big Picture mode for my PC games. I'm trying to figure out if this thing is useful to me all.
My sell/trade list: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=166205

#9 Milera  

Milera

Posted Yesterday, 07:42 PM

It's $10.98 total after handling fee


Get Custom MousePad Under $1 - CAG

#10 starscream615  

starscream615

Posted Yesterday, 07:45 PM

It's $10.98 total after handling fee


Buy some amiibos and user code saver to get free shipping. Then return amiibos.

#11 pun123  

pun123

Posted Yesterday, 08:33 PM

went by 2 stores, both had 1 only and 1 controller for $32.


Posted Image
Posted Image
