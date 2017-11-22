New Nintendo 3DS XL 179.99 Walmart and Target.

Posted Today, 12:00 AM

Still debating if even owning a 3DS is worth it anymore, probably get a 2DS XL if I do.

I've already gone through multiple 3DS consoles

Original 3DS I bought just before the price drop for the Ambassador Club, and after a week it burned out and I had to return it, because of the price drop the console was sold out where I bought it.

Bought another at X-mas that year

(Traded toward XL)

Bought an XL When it was released a year later

(Traded toward N3DSXL)

Bought a New 3DS XL when it was released

(Traded toward a normal N3DS, felt it wasn't portable enough)

Bought the X-mas edition N3DS last year

(Felt it was too small, trading it for a N3DS XL)

Bought a N3DS XL

(Realized I just don't play handhelds when at home, and got rid of it... since it had been sitting in my desk for 6months never turned on after I bought it, save for beating a few GBC games the week of purchase)

I admit, there are a few games I want to play, and there are dozens, upon dozens of VC games I own upon it, but... I don't play handhelds when at home and when I go out.. I'm the one who does the driving so, I don't feel right about taking it with me

(Though my roommates/friends will open and play theirs everywhere, in the car, at any restaurant, even fast food, at the movies, at the grocery store..)