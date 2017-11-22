Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

New Nintendo 3DS XL 179.99 Walmart and Target.

By TrenoNK, Yesterday, 03:40 PM

#1 TrenoNK  

TrenoNK

Posted Yesterday, 03:40 PM

It seems only the black one is on sale at Target. Both the Black and Galaxy edition are on sale at Walmart. Cannot post links, but a simple website search shows the information. I can confirm it is in store for at least some Walmarts. I bought one last night.

 


#2 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4115 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted Yesterday, 03:43 PM

Galaxy Wal-Mart

 

https://www.walmart....System/54778031


#3 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4090 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 12:00 AM

Still debating if even owning a 3DS is worth it anymore, probably get a 2DS XL if I do.

 

I've already gone through multiple 3DS consoles

Original 3DS I bought just before the price drop for the Ambassador Club, and after a week it burned out and I had to return it, because of the price drop the console was sold out where I bought it.

 

Bought another at X-mas that year

(Traded toward XL)

 

Bought an XL When it was released a year later

(Traded toward N3DSXL)

 

Bought a New 3DS XL when it was released

(Traded toward a normal N3DS, felt it wasn't portable enough)

 

Bought the X-mas edition N3DS last year

(Felt it was too small, trading it for a N3DS XL)

 

Bought a N3DS XL

(Realized I just don't play handhelds when at home, and got rid of it... since it had been sitting in my desk for 6months never turned on after I bought it, save for beating a few GBC games the week of purchase)

 

I admit, there are a few games I want to play, and there are dozens, upon dozens of VC games I own upon it, but... I don't play handhelds when at home and when I go out.. I'm the one who does the driving so, I don't feel right about taking it with me

(Though my roommates/friends will open and play theirs everywhere, in the car, at any restaurant, even fast food, at the movies, at the grocery store..)

 


