$15 Off $75+ with Ebay App
#1 $15 or less CAGiversary! 707 Posts Joined 5.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:11 PM
end today 6PM Pacific Time
Sent from my SM-N900 using Tapatalk
#2
Posted Yesterday, 06:24 PM
#3 Saber is Life CAGiversary! 535 Posts Joined 4.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:34 PM
Damn. I bough some stuff yesterday and this really would have helped.....My timing is horrible.
Currently Playing: Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem Warrios Need for Speed: Payback, Assassin's Creed Origins Yakuza 5, Yakuza 1&2 HD Forza 7, Cuphead Catherine, Tales of Vesperia Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE, Twilight Princess HD, Xenoblade Chronicles X Chaos;Child, Mary Skelter Metroid Samus Returns, Fire Emblem Echoes, Pokemon Sun, Mobile/Browser games: Fate/Grand Order, Tales of Link, LLSIF, Kantai Collection
#4
Posted Yesterday, 06:42 PM
Anyone familiar with the Dark Souls board game? Would $88-90 be a good price for a copy?
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 192 Posts Joined 9.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:42 PM
Damn. I bough some stuff yesterday and this really would have helped.....My timing is horrible.
Rest easy that you are not alone when it comes to this. Sigh
- dsman3717 and deadlykittenpaws like this
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2320 Posts Joined 6.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:54 PM
Thanks OP, trying to find a few things I wouldn't mind a discount on.
Anyone familiar with the Dark Souls board game? Would $88-90 be a good price for a copy?
Several Amazon sellers have it for $83 and change right now. May or may not get taxed. The usual board game sites have it for $90-100.
#7 Joanna Dark CAGiversary! 4656 Posts Joined 12.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:16 PM
#8
Posted Yesterday, 07:49 PM
- LonelyBacteria likes this
#9 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 34 Posts Joined 8.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:03 PM
Several Amazon sellers have it for $83 and change right now. May or may not get taxed. The usual board game sites have it for $90-100.
Thanks OP, trying to find a few things I wouldn't mind a discount on.
Anyone familiar with the Dark Souls board game? Would $88-90 be a good price for a copy?
I am trying to sell mine just listed for $350 for all of the stretch goals and a lot of add-ons which will be mailed later in 2018 if you are interested. :P
#10
Posted Yesterday, 08:54 PM
I am trying to sell mine just listed for $350 for all of the stretch goals and a lot of add-ons which will be mailed later in 2018 if you are interested. :P
Too rich for my cheap ass lol Thanks all for the input, I'll mull over it for another hour then probably pull the trigger on a copy.
#11 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 532 Posts Joined 4.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:55 PM
Is there anything to buy though?
Yes, they have millions of items for sale.
#12 Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary! 2290 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:01 PM
- destro4eva likes this
HENSHIN A GO GO BABY!
#13 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 409 Posts Joined 10.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:20 PM
Thanks for sharing, been waiting for this deal to return for a long time now.
#14 piddle patrol, assemble! CAGiversary! 794 Posts Joined 8.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:56 PM
Dang, a lot of folks don't know what to order. SHAMELESS SELF-PROMOTION. Buy some games and crap from me!
#15 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3561 Posts Joined 14.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM
Is there anything to buy though?
Pogs?
#16 "Basking in your hatred... Feels quite nice." CAGiversary! 76 Posts Joined 1.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:26 PM
#17 In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary! 2910 Posts Joined 9.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:42 PM
Last time there was one of these deals, I bought a rare "Like New" game that said "no scratches" in the title, and it came in a cracked case with scratches. This time I spent a little more for one that was brand new and asked for a copy with no dents. Hope it works out.
#18 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 3174 Posts Joined 4.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:57 PM
I used to have a pope pog. Those were the days.
Pogs?