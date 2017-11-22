Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

$15 Off $75+ with Ebay App

By FlawlesslyFatal, Yesterday, 06:11 PM

#1 FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Yesterday, 06:11 PM

use code PSHOPAPP

end today 6PM Pacific Time

Sent from my SM-N900 using Tapatalk

#2 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Yesterday, 06:24 PM

Still no gc's?

#3 dsman3717  

dsman3717

Posted Yesterday, 06:34 PM

Damn. I bough some stuff yesterday and this really would have helped.....My timing is horrible.


Currently Playing: :switch: Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem Warrios   :ps4: Need for Speed: Payback, Assassin's Creed Origins    :ps3: Yakuza 5, Yakuza 1&2 HD   :xb1: Forza 7, Cuphead    :360: Catherine, Tales of Vesperia  :wiiu:  Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE, Twilight Princess HD, Xenoblade Chronicles X   :vita:  Chaos;Child, Mary Skelter    :3ds:  Metroid Samus Returns, Fire Emblem Echoes, Pokemon Sun,  Mobile/Browser games: Fate/Grand Order, Tales of Link, LLSIF, Kantai Collection 

#4 PartyPeet  

PartyPeet

Posted Yesterday, 06:42 PM

Thanks OP, trying to find a few things I wouldn't mind a discount on.

Anyone familiar with the Dark Souls board game? Would $88-90 be a good price for a copy?

#5 Euripides  

Euripides

Posted Yesterday, 06:42 PM

Rest easy that you are not alone when it comes to this. Sigh


#6 Not Eric  

Not Eric

Posted Yesterday, 06:54 PM

Several Amazon sellers have it for $83 and change right now. May or may not get taxed. The usual board game sites have it for $90-100.


#7 panasonic  

panasonic

Posted Yesterday, 07:16 PM

Damn doesn't work with steamcard

#8 kreate  

kreate

Posted Yesterday, 07:49 PM

Is there anything to buy though?

#9 dblo7  

dblo7

Posted Yesterday, 08:03 PM

I am trying to sell mine just listed for $350 for all of the stretch goals and a lot of add-ons which will be mailed later in 2018 if you are interested. :P


#10 PartyPeet  

PartyPeet

Posted Yesterday, 08:54 PM

Too rich for my cheap ass lol Thanks all for the input, I'll mull over it for another hour then probably pull the trigger on a copy.

#11 mexicanfan  

mexicanfan

Posted Yesterday, 08:55 PM

Is there anything to buy though?


Yes, they have millions of items for sale.

#12 romeogbs19  

romeogbs19

Posted Yesterday, 09:01 PM

I hate that these apps literally want access to your whole damn phone to use them ...

#13 Chocoburger  

Chocoburger

Posted Yesterday, 10:20 PM

Thanks for sharing, been waiting for this deal to return for a long time now.


#14 fuze9  

fuze9

Posted Yesterday, 10:56 PM

Dang, a lot of folks don't know what to order. SHAMELESS SELF-PROMOTION. Buy some games and crap from me!


#15 dinovelvet  

dinovelvet

Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM

Pogs?


#16 EpicLootsCA  

EpicLootsCA

Posted Yesterday, 11:26 PM

Is there any games to buy thats not marked up to make this deal worthwhile....

#17 IronChariot  

IronChariot

Posted Yesterday, 11:42 PM

Last time there was one of these deals, I bought a rare "Like New" game that said "no scratches" in the title, and it came in a cracked case with scratches. This time I spent a little more for one that was brand new and asked for a copy with no dents. Hope it works out.


#18 miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 11:57 PM

I used to have a pope pog. Those were the days.
