Posted Yesterday, 07:01 PM

does ebates work on consoles or accessories like this there?

I think so (I hope so). It says:

"Exclusions: Cash Back is not available on Dell Business Alliance Systems orders, Dell Employee & Affiliates Purchase Program, Dell Premier Orders, Education orders, Emerging Business Division orders, gift cards, Government orders, Healthcare orders, Internet Service Provider Division orders, Medium & Large Business orders, Dell QTO (Quote to order).

Special Terms: Cash Back not available on sales of products and services believed to be sold to parties reselling products and/or services offered by Dell. Dell defines high volume as more than 3 units per month of any system."

Last year, they had 12% CB during BF/CM week and I used it go buy my PS4 slim