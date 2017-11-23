Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Tekken 7 Day one edition $19.99 Best Buy with GCU

By jinxpalm, Today, 06:07 AM

#1 jinxpalm   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   204 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

jinxpalm

Posted Today, 06:07 AM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5317317 PS4

#2 jinxpalm   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   204 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

jinxpalm

Posted Today, 06:10 AM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5322100 Xbox one

#3 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2637 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 06:27 AM

too bad site is locked up cant check out.


Posted Image
Posted Image

#4 Cryoguns  

Cryoguns

Posted Today, 06:33 AM

Thanks for posting!  Save me a trip to Wal-Mart on Black Friday if I can get this order to go through :)


#5 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2637 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 06:37 AM

finally, took like 15 minutes to checkout, thanks.


Posted Image
Posted Image

#6 blissfulnoise   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   69 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

blissfulnoise

Posted Today, 06:39 AM

Got my order in before the chaos.  $18.99 with ISP.  Very pleased.  /kazuyaface


#7 Kerig   PSForsaken no longer! CAGiversary!   6078 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Kerig

Posted Today, 06:46 AM

Got my order in before the chaos.  $18.99 with ISP.  Very pleased.  /kazuyaface

This is definitely one time I would never, ever do in-store pickup to save $1...especially having to rely on the employees to find a day one edition or you're out an add'l $5 value for Eliza...

 

I was tempted to buy it at this price until I saw Tekken Bowl "DLC" is $13.99.  Remember when fighting games included things to do without paying more than full price? I do.


