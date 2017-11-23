Tekken 7 Day one edition $19.99 Best Buy with GCU

Posted Today, 06:46 AM

Got my order in before the chaos. $18.99 with ISP. Very pleased. /kazuyaface

This is definitely one time I would never, ever do in-store pickup to save $1...especially having to rely on the employees to find a day one edition or you're out an add'l $5 value for Eliza...

I was tempted to buy it at this price until I saw Tekken Bowl "DLC" is $13.99. Remember when fighting games included things to do without paying more than full price? I do.