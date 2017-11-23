Fry's Thanksgiving Day Sale

Please note this is separate from the Black Friday and most likely the weekend sales.
These are the Thanksgiving Day ONLY sale prices for Fry's Electronics:
All sale prices are available for purchase on Fry's.com but will require the use of a promo code.
3DS
$18.98 - $39.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free)
Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D
Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past
Ever Oasis
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Fire Emblem Warriors
Hey! Pikmin
Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions
Mario Kart 7
Mario Party: The Top 100
Mario Sports: Super STars
Metroid: Samus Returns
Miitopia
Minecraft
Monster Hunter Stories
New Super Mario Bros. 2
Pokemon Moon
Pokemon Ultra Moon
Pokemon Ultra Sun
Super Mario Maker
Super Smash Bros.
Tomodachi Life
Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters
PS3
$69.99
Thrustmaster T80 RS Racing Wheel
PS4
$19
Doom
Dragonball Xenoverse 2
Fallout 4
Final Fantasy XV
For Honor
Injustice 2
Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 Remix
Rise of the Tomb Riader
Tom Clancy's The Division
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
Watch Dogs 2
Yakuza Kiwami: Steelbook Edition
$34.99
Assassin's Creed: Origins
Destiny 2
FIFA '18
Madden NFL '18
NBA 2K18
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$37.99
Black Dualshock 4 Controller
Blue Dualshock 4 Controller
Camo Dualshock 4 Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Controller
Red Dualshock 4 Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Controller
$59.99
Gold Wireless Stereo Headset
$69.99
Thrustmaster T80 RS Racing Wheel
$229.99
Thrustmaster T300 RS Racing Wheel
$349.99
Playstation VR w/ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, 2 Movie Controllers, PS4 Camera, $30 Gift Card
Switch
$19
Monopoly
$34.99
Disgaea 5 Complete
$29.99 - $59.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free)
1-2 Switch
Arms
Doom
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Fire Emblem Warriors
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Explorer's Edition
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pokken Tournament DX
Snipperclips Plus
Splatoon 2
Super Mario Odyssey
Ultra Street Fighter II
XBox One
$12.50
XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership
$19
Doom
Dragonball Xenoverse 2
Fallout 4
Final Fantasy XV
For Honor
Tom Clancy's The Division
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
Watch Dogs 2
$19.99
Disneyland Adventures
Plantronics RIG Flex LX Gaming Headset
Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure
Super Lucky's Tale
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
$34.99
Assassin's Creed: Origins
Destiny 2
FIFA '18
Madden NFL '18
NBA 2K18
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console
PC
FAR ($4.99 - $5 MiR)
Kworld S11 Gaming Earbuds
$14.99
Logitech G203 Prodigy Gaming Mouse
$34.99
Gamdias Poseidon M1 Gaming Keyboard, Mouse and Headset
$49.99
Logitech G610 Orion Backlite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Miscellaneous
$34.99
Atari Flashback 8 Console
Blu-Ray
$3.99
Alien
Aliens
Cast Away
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Dumb and Dumber Too (Blu+DVD)
Edward Scissorhands
G.I.Joe: Retaliation (Blu+DVD)
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
The Gift (Blu+DVD)
The Hateful Eight (Blu+DVD)
Independence Day
John Wick (Blu+DVD)
Mrs. Doubtfire
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Non-Stop (Blu+DVD)
Office Space
The Princess Bride: 25th Anniversary
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
The Sandlot
Seventh Son (Blu+DVD)
Sicario (Blu+DVD)
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Ted 2 (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)
The Wolverine
X-Men: Days of Future Past
Young Frankenstein: 40th Anniversary
$12.99
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (4K+Blu)
The Magnificent Seven (2016) (4K+Blu)
Passengers (4K+Blu)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (4K+Blu)
Sausage Party (4K+Blu)
Underworld: Blood Wars (4K+Blu)
$16.99
Jurassic Park: Ultimate Trilogy
The Mummy: Ultimate Collection
$16.99 (valid thru Sat.) (11/21)
Porco Rosso (Blu+DVD)
The Secret World of Arrietty (Blu+DVD)
$19.95 (valid thru Sat.) (11/21)
Leap! (Blu+DVD)
$19.96 (valid thru Sat.) (11/21)
The Hitman's Bodyguard (Blu+DVD)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (Blu+DVD)
$22.96 (valid thru Sat.) (11/21)
Jabberwocky
