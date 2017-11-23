Fry's Thanksgiving Weekend Sale

Posted Today, 07:59 AM

These are the Thanksgiving Day Weekend sale prices for Fry's Electronics:



I've tried to indicate which items require a promo code and which do not. But Fry's has confused this by creating a Thursday through Saturday ad.



3DS



$18.98 - $39.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free)

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D

Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past

Ever Oasis

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

Fire Emblem Warriors

Hey! Pikmin

Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions

Mario Kart 7

Mario Party: The Top 100

Mario Sports: Super STars

Metroid: Samus Returns

Miitopia

Minecraft

Monster Hunter Stories

New Super Mario Bros. 2

Pokemon Moon

Pokemon Ultra Moon

Pokemon Ultra Sun

Super Mario Maker

Super Smash Bros.

Tomodachi Life

Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters



PS3



$69.99

Thrustmaster T80 RS Racing Wheel



PS4



$9.99

Bloodborne

Hidden Agenda (PlayLink)

Knowledge Is Power (PlayLink)

The Last of Us: Remastered

Ratchet & Clank

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection



$19

Doom

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

For Honor

Injustice 2

Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 Remix

Rise of the Tomb Riader

Tom Clancy's The Division

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

Watch Dogs 2

Yakuza Kiwami: Steelbook Edition



$34.99

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Destiny 2

FIFA '18

Madden NFL '18

NBA 2K18

South Park: The Fractured But Whole



$37.99 (w/ promo code) / $39.99

Black Dualshock 4 Controller

Blue Dualshock 4 Controller

Camo Dualshock 4 Controller

Gold Dualshock 4 Controller

Red Dualshock 4 Controller

Silver Dualshock 4 Controller



$59.99 (w/ promo code) / $69.99

Gold Wireless Stereo Headset



$69.99

Thrustmaster T80 RS Racing Wheel



$189 (w/ promo code) / $199

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



$229.99

Thrustmaster T300 RS Racing Wheel



$349.99

Playstation VR w/ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, 2 Movie Controllers, PS4 Camera, $30 Gift Card



Switch



$19

Monopoly



$34.99

Disgaea 5 Complete



$29.99 - $59.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free)

1-2 Switch

Arms

Doom

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Fire Emblem Warriors

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Explorer's Edition

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Pokken Tournament DX

Snipperclips Plus

Splatoon 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Ultra Street Fighter II



$299.99

Switch Console



XBox One



$12.50

XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership



$19

Doom

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

For Honor

Tom Clancy's The Division

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

Watch Dogs 2



$19.99

Disneyland Adventures

Plantronics RIG Flex LX Gaming Headset

Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure

Super Lucky's Tale

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection



$34.99

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Destiny 2

FIFA '18

Madden NFL '18

NBA 2K18

South Park: The Fractured But Whole



$189

XBox One S 500GB Console (w/ $25 Gift Card - valid thru Fri. - B&M only)



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console



PC



FAR ($4.99 - $5 MiR)

Kworld S11 Gaming Earbuds



$14.99 (w/ promo code) / $19.99

Logitech G203 Prodigy Gaming Mouse



$34.99

Gamdias Poseidon M1 Gaming Keyboard, Mouse and Headset

Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard

Logitech G403 Prodigy Gaming Mouse

Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse



$49.99 (w/ promo code) / $59.99

Logitech G610 Orion Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$74.99

Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 Chrome Lighting Gaming Headset



$79.99

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Headset

Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Razer Man O'War 7.1 Surround Wireless Gaming Headset



Miscellaneous



$34.99

Atari Flashback 8 Console



Blu-Ray



$3.99 (w/ promo code) / $4.99

Alien

Aliens

Cast Away

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Dumb and Dumber Too (Blu+DVD)

Edward Scissorhands

G.I.Joe: Retaliation (Blu+DVD)

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

The Gift (Blu+DVD)

The Hateful Eight (Blu+DVD)

Independence Day

John Wick (Blu+DVD)

Mrs. Doubtfire

Neighbors (Blu+DVD)

Non-Stop (Blu+DVD)

Office Space

The Princess Bride: 25th Anniversary

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

The Sandlot

Seventh Son (Blu+DVD)

Sicario (Blu+DVD)

Ted (Blu+DVD)

Ted 2 (Blu+DVD)

Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)

The Wolverine

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Young Frankenstein: 40th Anniversary



$4.99 (w/ promo code) / $5.99

The Angry Birds Movie

Dracula Untold (Blu+DVD)

Fast & Furious 6 (Blu+DVD)

Fury

The Goonies

Hell or High Water (Blu+DVD)

Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow (Blu+DVD)

London Has Fallen (Blu+DVD)

Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)

Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol (Blu+DVD)

Resident Evil: The Final Chatper

Sausage Party

Underworld: Blood Wars

The Wizard of Oz: 75th Anniversary

Zero Dark Thirty (Blu+DVD)



$5.99 (w/ promo code) / $6.99

Arrival

Assassin's Creed (Blu+DVD)

Ben Hur (Blu+DVD)

Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)

Deadpool (Blu+DVD)

Despicable Me (Blu+DVD)

Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD)

Django Unchained (Blu+DVD)

Everest (Blu+DVD)

Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)

Gone Girl

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (Blu+DVD)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (Blu+DVD)

The Martian (Blu+DVD)

Minions (Blu+DVD)

A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)

Ouija: Origin of Evil (Blu+DVD)

Star Trek: Beyond (Blu+DVD)

Straight Outta Compton (Blu+DVD)

The Vvitch

Warcraft (Blu+DVD)

Why Him? (Blu+DVD)

XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD)

(1 more title?)



$5.99 (w/ promo code) / $11.99

Tokyo Magnitude 8.0: Complete Collection



$6.49 (w/ promo code) / $12.99

Grave of the Fireflies



$7.99 (w/ promo code) / $8.99

Bad Moms (Blu+DVD)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Blu+DVD)

The Conjuring 2

Dead Again in Tombstone (Blu+DVD)

Deepwater Horizon (Blu+DVD)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Blu+DVD)

Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)

Get Out (Blu+DVD)

The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)

Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)

Mad Max: Fury Road (Blu+DVD)

The Magnificent Seven (2016) (Blu+DVD)

Passengers

San Andreas (Blu+DVD)

The Secret Life of Pets (Blu+DVD)

Sing (Blu+DVD)

Split (Blu+DVD)

Suicide Squad: Extended Cut (Blu+DVD)



$8.99

All Eyez on Me (Blu+DVD)

Beyond Redemption

Brotherhood of Blades

Cold War 2

The Game Changer

Hacksaw Ridge (Blu+DVD)

Ip Man: The Final Fight

John Wick 2 (Blu+DVD)

Kung-Fu Yoga (Blu+DVD)

La La Land (Blu+DVD)

Mine (Blu+DVD)

The Monkey King 2

Patriot's Day (Blu+DVD)

Power Rangers (Blu+DVD)

Railroad Tigers (Blu+DVD)

Saving Mr. Wu

Sword Master (Blu+DVD)

Three

Train to Busan



$8.99 (w/ promo code) / $9.99

3:10 to Yuma (4K+Blu)

Baby Driver

Battleship (4K+Blu)

Baywatch (Blu+DVD)

The Dark Tower (Blu+DVD)

The Emoji Movie (Blu+DVD)

The Hunger Games (4K+Blu)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (4K+Blu)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I (4K+Blu)

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

John Wick (4K+Blu)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Blu+DVD)

Kong: Skull Island (Blu+DVD)

The Lego Batman Movie (Blu+DVD)

Logan (Blu+DVD)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

Now You See Me (4K+Blu)

Rough Night (Blu+DVD)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (Blu+DVD)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (Blu+DVD)

War of the Planet of the Apes (Blu+DVD)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)

Wonder Woman (Blu+DVD)



$9.99 (w/ promo code) / $10.99

The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)

Everest (4K+Blu)

Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)

The Mummy (4K+Blu)

The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)

Oblvion (4K+Blu)

Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)

Transformers: The Last Knight (4K+Blu)



$9.99 (w/ promo code) / $11.99

The Beguiled (Blu+DVD)

The Boss Baby

The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)

Ghost in the Shell (2017) (Blu+DVD)

Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)

Megan Leavey (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)

The Promise (Blu+DVD)

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Transformers: The Last Knight (Blu+DVD)



$10.99 (w/ promo code) / $21.99

Hinako: Complete Collection



$12.99 (w/ promo code) / $14.99

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (4K+Blu)

The Magnificent Seven (2016) (4K+Blu)

Passengers (4K+Blu)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (4K+Blu)

Sausage Party (4K+Blu)

Underworld: Blood Wars (4K+Blu)



$14.49 (w/ promo code) / $28.99

Love Chunibyo & Other Delusions: Rikki Version (Blu+DVD)



$14.99 (w/ promo code) / $16.99

Assassin's Creed (4K+Blu)

Baby Driver (4K+Blu)

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (4K+Blu)

The Dark Tower (4K+Blu)

Deadpool (4K+Blu)

Deepwater Horizon (4K+Blu)

The Emoji Movie (4K+Blu)

Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (4K+Blu)

The Martian: Extended Edition (4K+Blu)

The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)

Patriot's Day (4K+Blu)

The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)

Sing (4K+Blu)

War of the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)

X-Men: Apocalypse (4K+Blu)



$16.99

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Blu+DVD)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)

Jurassic Park: Ultimate Trilogy

The Lion King: The Circle of Life Edition (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy: Ultimate Collection

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Blu+DVD)

Porco Rosso (Blu+DVD)

The Secret World of Arrietty (Blu+DVD)



$17.99 (w/ promo code) / $19.99

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Blu+DVD)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (Blu+DVD)

The Boss Baby (Blu+DVD)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Blu+DVD)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Blu+DVD)

Kong: Skull Island (Blu+DVD)

The Lego Batman Movie (Blu+DVD)

Mad Max: Fury Road (Blu+DVD)

San Andreas (Blu+DVD)

Suicide Squad (Blu+DVD)

Wonder Woman (Blu+DVD)



$19.95 (11/21)

Leap! (Blu+DVD)



$19.96 (11/21)

The Hitman's Bodyguard (Blu+DVD)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (Blu+DVD)



$19.99

Back to the Future: 25th Anniversary Trilogy

Cars 3 (Blu+DVD)



$22.96 (11/21)

Jabberwocky



$24.99 (w/ promo code) / $49.99

Chivalry of a Failed Knight

Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls



$34.99

The Bourne Ultimate Collection

Fast & Furious: Ultimate Ride Collection



$34.99 (w/ promo code) / $69.99

The Big O: Complete Collection



$35.99 (w/ promo code) / $71.99

Gate



? (w/ promo code) / $49.99

Friday Night Lights Rider: The Complete Series

Knight Rider: The Complete Series

Quantum Leap: The Complete Series

That 70s Show: The Complete Series: Flashback Edition



? (w/ promo code) / $64.99

The Rockford Files: The Complete Series



DVD



$14.99

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Cars 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

The Lion King

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story



? (w/ promo code) / $34.99

Coach: The Complete Series

The Cosby Show: The Complete Series

Friday Night Lights: The Complete Series

Mad About You: The Complete Series

Married With Children: The Complete Series

The Rockford Files: The Complete Series

