Fry's Thanksgiving Weekend Sale

These are the Thanksgiving Day Weekend sale prices for Fry's Electronics:
I've tried to indicate which items require a promo code and which do not. But Fry's has confused this by creating a Thursday through Saturday ad.
3DS
$18.98 - $39.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free)
Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D
Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past
Ever Oasis
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Fire Emblem Warriors
Hey! Pikmin
Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions
Mario Kart 7
Mario Party: The Top 100
Mario Sports: Super STars
Metroid: Samus Returns
Miitopia
Minecraft
Monster Hunter Stories
New Super Mario Bros. 2
Pokemon Moon
Pokemon Ultra Moon
Pokemon Ultra Sun
Super Mario Maker
Super Smash Bros.
Tomodachi Life
Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters
PS3
$69.99
Thrustmaster T80 RS Racing Wheel
PS4
$9.99
Bloodborne
Hidden Agenda (PlayLink)
Knowledge Is Power (PlayLink)
The Last of Us: Remastered
Ratchet & Clank
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
$19
Doom
Dragonball Xenoverse 2
Fallout 4
Final Fantasy XV
For Honor
Injustice 2
Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 Remix
Rise of the Tomb Riader
Tom Clancy's The Division
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
Watch Dogs 2
Yakuza Kiwami: Steelbook Edition
$34.99
Assassin's Creed: Origins
Destiny 2
FIFA '18
Madden NFL '18
NBA 2K18
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$37.99 (w/ promo code) / $39.99
Black Dualshock 4 Controller
Blue Dualshock 4 Controller
Camo Dualshock 4 Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Controller
Red Dualshock 4 Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Controller
$59.99 (w/ promo code) / $69.99
Gold Wireless Stereo Headset
$69.99
Thrustmaster T80 RS Racing Wheel
$189 (w/ promo code) / $199
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
$229.99
Thrustmaster T300 RS Racing Wheel
$349.99
Playstation VR w/ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, 2 Movie Controllers, PS4 Camera, $30 Gift Card
Switch
$19
Monopoly
$34.99
Disgaea 5 Complete
$29.99 - $59.99 (Buy 2 Get 1 Free)
1-2 Switch
Arms
Doom
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Fire Emblem Warriors
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Explorer's Edition
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pokken Tournament DX
Snipperclips Plus
Splatoon 2
Super Mario Odyssey
Ultra Street Fighter II
$299.99
Switch Console
XBox One
$12.50
XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership
$19
Doom
Dragonball Xenoverse 2
Fallout 4
Final Fantasy XV
For Honor
Tom Clancy's The Division
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
Watch Dogs 2
$19.99
Disneyland Adventures
Plantronics RIG Flex LX Gaming Headset
Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure
Super Lucky's Tale
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
$34.99
Assassin's Creed: Origins
Destiny 2
FIFA '18
Madden NFL '18
NBA 2K18
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$189
XBox One S 500GB Console (w/ $25 Gift Card - valid thru Fri. - B&M only)
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console
PC
FAR ($4.99 - $5 MiR)
Kworld S11 Gaming Earbuds
$14.99 (w/ promo code) / $19.99
Logitech G203 Prodigy Gaming Mouse
$34.99
Gamdias Poseidon M1 Gaming Keyboard, Mouse and Headset
Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard
Logitech G403 Prodigy Gaming Mouse
Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse
$49.99 (w/ promo code) / $59.99
Logitech G610 Orion Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$74.99
Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 Chrome Lighting Gaming Headset
$79.99
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Headset
Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Razer Man O'War 7.1 Surround Wireless Gaming Headset
Miscellaneous
$34.99
Atari Flashback 8 Console
Blu-Ray
$3.99 (w/ promo code) / $4.99
Alien
Aliens
Cast Away
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Dumb and Dumber Too (Blu+DVD)
Edward Scissorhands
G.I.Joe: Retaliation (Blu+DVD)
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
The Gift (Blu+DVD)
The Hateful Eight (Blu+DVD)
Independence Day
John Wick (Blu+DVD)
Mrs. Doubtfire
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Non-Stop (Blu+DVD)
Office Space
The Princess Bride: 25th Anniversary
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
The Sandlot
Seventh Son (Blu+DVD)
Sicario (Blu+DVD)
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Ted 2 (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)
The Wolverine
X-Men: Days of Future Past
Young Frankenstein: 40th Anniversary
$4.99 (w/ promo code) / $5.99
The Angry Birds Movie
Dracula Untold (Blu+DVD)
Fast & Furious 6 (Blu+DVD)
Fury
The Goonies
Hell or High Water (Blu+DVD)
Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow (Blu+DVD)
London Has Fallen (Blu+DVD)
Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)
Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol (Blu+DVD)
Resident Evil: The Final Chatper
Sausage Party
Underworld: Blood Wars
The Wizard of Oz: 75th Anniversary
Zero Dark Thirty (Blu+DVD)
$5.99 (w/ promo code) / $6.99
Arrival
Assassin's Creed (Blu+DVD)
Ben Hur (Blu+DVD)
Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)
Deadpool (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD)
Django Unchained (Blu+DVD)
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)
Gone Girl
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (Blu+DVD)
Kingsman: The Secret Service (Blu+DVD)
The Martian (Blu+DVD)
Minions (Blu+DVD)
A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)
Ouija: Origin of Evil (Blu+DVD)
Star Trek: Beyond (Blu+DVD)
Straight Outta Compton (Blu+DVD)
The Vvitch
Warcraft (Blu+DVD)
Why Him? (Blu+DVD)
XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD)
(1 more title?)
$5.99 (w/ promo code) / $11.99
Tokyo Magnitude 8.0: Complete Collection
$6.49 (w/ promo code) / $12.99
Grave of the Fireflies
$7.99 (w/ promo code) / $8.99
Bad Moms (Blu+DVD)
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Blu+DVD)
The Conjuring 2
Dead Again in Tombstone (Blu+DVD)
Deepwater Horizon (Blu+DVD)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)
Get Out (Blu+DVD)
The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)
Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)
Mad Max: Fury Road (Blu+DVD)
The Magnificent Seven (2016) (Blu+DVD)
Passengers
San Andreas (Blu+DVD)
The Secret Life of Pets (Blu+DVD)
Sing (Blu+DVD)
Split (Blu+DVD)
Suicide Squad: Extended Cut (Blu+DVD)
$8.99
All Eyez on Me (Blu+DVD)
Beyond Redemption
Brotherhood of Blades
Cold War 2
The Game Changer
Hacksaw Ridge (Blu+DVD)
Ip Man: The Final Fight
John Wick 2 (Blu+DVD)
Kung-Fu Yoga (Blu+DVD)
La La Land (Blu+DVD)
Mine (Blu+DVD)
The Monkey King 2
Patriot's Day (Blu+DVD)
Power Rangers (Blu+DVD)
Railroad Tigers (Blu+DVD)
Saving Mr. Wu
Sword Master (Blu+DVD)
Three
Train to Busan
$8.99 (w/ promo code) / $9.99
3:10 to Yuma (4K+Blu)
Baby Driver
Battleship (4K+Blu)
Baywatch (Blu+DVD)
The Dark Tower (Blu+DVD)
The Emoji Movie (Blu+DVD)
The Hunger Games (4K+Blu)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (4K+Blu)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
John Wick (4K+Blu)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Blu+DVD)
Kong: Skull Island (Blu+DVD)
The Lego Batman Movie (Blu+DVD)
Logan (Blu+DVD)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Now You See Me (4K+Blu)
Rough Night (Blu+DVD)
Smurfs: The Lost Village (Blu+DVD)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (Blu+DVD)
War of the Planet of the Apes (Blu+DVD)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
Wonder Woman (Blu+DVD)
$9.99 (w/ promo code) / $10.99
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)
Oblvion (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
Transformers: The Last Knight (4K+Blu)
$9.99 (w/ promo code) / $11.99
The Beguiled (Blu+DVD)
The Boss Baby
The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)
Ghost in the Shell (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)
Megan Leavey (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)
The Promise (Blu+DVD)
Spider-Man: Homecoming 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Transformers: The Last Knight (Blu+DVD)
$10.99 (w/ promo code) / $21.99
Hinako: Complete Collection
$12.99 (w/ promo code) / $14.99
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (4K+Blu)
The Magnificent Seven (2016) (4K+Blu)
Passengers (4K+Blu)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (4K+Blu)
Sausage Party (4K+Blu)
Underworld: Blood Wars (4K+Blu)
$14.49 (w/ promo code) / $28.99
Love Chunibyo & Other Delusions: Rikki Version (Blu+DVD)
$14.99 (w/ promo code) / $16.99
Assassin's Creed (4K+Blu)
Baby Driver (4K+Blu)
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (4K+Blu)
The Dark Tower (4K+Blu)
Deadpool (4K+Blu)
Deepwater Horizon (4K+Blu)
The Emoji Movie (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
Kingsman: The Secret Service (4K+Blu)
The Martian: Extended Edition (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)
Patriot's Day (4K+Blu)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Sing (4K+Blu)
War of the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)
X-Men: Apocalypse (4K+Blu)
$16.99
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)
Jurassic Park: Ultimate Trilogy
The Lion King: The Circle of Life Edition (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy: Ultimate Collection
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Blu+DVD)
Porco Rosso (Blu+DVD)
The Secret World of Arrietty (Blu+DVD)
$17.99 (w/ promo code) / $19.99
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Blu+DVD)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (Blu+DVD)
The Boss Baby (Blu+DVD)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Blu+DVD)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Blu+DVD)
Kong: Skull Island (Blu+DVD)
The Lego Batman Movie (Blu+DVD)
Mad Max: Fury Road (Blu+DVD)
San Andreas (Blu+DVD)
Suicide Squad (Blu+DVD)
Wonder Woman (Blu+DVD)
$19.95 (11/21)
Leap! (Blu+DVD)
$19.96 (11/21)
The Hitman's Bodyguard (Blu+DVD)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (Blu+DVD)
$19.99
Back to the Future: 25th Anniversary Trilogy
Cars 3 (Blu+DVD)
$22.96 (11/21)
Jabberwocky
$24.99 (w/ promo code) / $49.99
Chivalry of a Failed Knight
Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls
$34.99
The Bourne Ultimate Collection
Fast & Furious: Ultimate Ride Collection
$34.99 (w/ promo code) / $69.99
The Big O: Complete Collection
$35.99 (w/ promo code) / $71.99
Gate
? (w/ promo code) / $49.99
Friday Night Lights Rider: The Complete Series
Knight Rider: The Complete Series
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
That 70s Show: The Complete Series: Flashback Edition
? (w/ promo code) / $64.99
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series
DVD
$14.99
Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Cars 3
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
The Lion King
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
? (w/ promo code) / $34.99
Coach: The Complete Series
The Cosby Show: The Complete Series
Friday Night Lights: The Complete Series
Mad About You: The Complete Series
Married With Children: The Complete Series
The Rockford Files: The Complete Series
Fry's Thanksgiving Weekend Sale
Posted Today, 07:59 AM
Posted Today, 02:21 PM
For some reason, I can't find Mario Kart 8 on Fry's website. It WAS on there, but it looks like they took it down. :(
EDIT: It's back now. Cool... Without shipping. Jesus almighty the site's catching fire.
Posted Today, 02:23 PM
total mess so far
Posted Today, 05:13 PM
Email states: You can pick up your order anytime during normal store hours through 11/24/2017. The prices are subject to change after 11/24/2017.
Wtf... their policy is 72 hours on their faq. Anyone else deal with frys before for a deal like this and not pick it up within 24 hours?
Posted Today, 05:13 PM
everything says coming soon..
