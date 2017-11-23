Jump to content

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Knack 2 $15 @ Target

By DANIEL, Today, 08:39 AM

DANIEL  

DANIEL

Posted Today, 08:39 AM

https://www.target.c...534#lnk=sametab


LinkinPrime  

LinkinPrime

Posted Today, 09:01 AM

Heard good things about this sequel.   Got one, thanks!


WolfmanASTN  

WolfmanASTN

Posted Today, 09:03 AM

It's part of all of the black friday hullaballoo, doesn't really need it's own thread

#4 Mighty Beck  

Mighty Beck

Posted Today, 09:21 AM

It's part of all of the black friday hullaballoo, doesn't really need it's own thread

Of course it does Knack 2 BAYBEE


DANIEL  

DANIEL

Posted Today, 09:42 AM

It's part of all of the black friday hullaballoo, doesn't really need it's own thread

the weird thing is that Target didnt show the best games on the BF add. they are hidden within the Target.com site.  I was able to get 9 games from $15 to $25 (really good games)


miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 10:04 AM

DX man it's not even BF yet.. More could be on the way :D

mcdull  

mcdull

Posted Today, 10:07 AM

It's part of all of the black friday hullaballoo, doesn't really need it's own thread

 

Agreed, otherwise we will have another 10+ threads for each game. It was already mentioned in the Target BF thread.

In fact that's one of very few games that shows up $15, others you need to add them to the Cart to see the $15 price like World of Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts...


JaylisJayP  

JaylisJayP

Posted Today, 01:11 PM

I bit earlier this week for $10 at Redbox.  From the youtube reviews it looks about that good lol


alphaomegacode  

alphaomegacode

Posted Today, 01:15 PM

Never would have saw this if it hadn't been for this thread.  So... keep em' coming DANIEL!!  Can't read through that long ass thread all day long.  Would miss too many surprise deals.  Whoop!  Whoop!


#10 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 02:16 PM

the weird thing is that Target didnt show the best games on the BF add. they are hidden within the Target.com site. I was able to get 9 games from $15 to $25 (really good games)


Wow thanks for sharing the 'really good games you picked up. In for 10 each.

#11 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   1033 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted Today, 02:26 PM

Yeah I wouldn't have seen this. I was all set to buy it at gamestop for 20. Thanks op! Got it.
