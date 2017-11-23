https://www.target.c...534#lnk=sametab
Knack 2 $15 @ Target
#1 DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary! 1171 Posts Joined 13.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:39 AM
- dnl2ba likes this
#2 :,( CAGiversary! 43817 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:01 AM
Heard good things about this sequel. Got one, thanks!
#3 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 1437 Posts Joined 5.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:03 AM
- mcdull likes this
#4
Posted Today, 09:21 AM
It's part of all of the black friday hullaballoo, doesn't really need it's own thread
Of course it does Knack 2 BAYBEE
- Nesmaster75, Big Matty Kane, SIX min WHISTLE and 2 others like this
#5 DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary! 1171 Posts Joined 13.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:42 AM
It's part of all of the black friday hullaballoo, doesn't really need it's own thread
the weird thing is that Target didnt show the best games on the BF add. they are hidden within the Target.com site. I was able to get 9 games from $15 to $25 (really good games)
#6 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 3182 Posts Joined 4.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 10:04 AM
#7 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 540 Posts Joined 11.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 10:07 AM
It's part of all of the black friday hullaballoo, doesn't really need it's own thread
Agreed, otherwise we will have another 10+ threads for each game. It was already mentioned in the Target BF thread.
In fact that's one of very few games that shows up $15, others you need to add them to the Cart to see the $15 price like World of Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts...
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4527 Posts Joined 9.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:11 PM
I bit earlier this week for $10 at Redbox. From the youtube reviews it looks about that good lol
#9 Worst Gamer Ever!! CAGiversary! 287 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:15 PM
Never would have saw this if it hadn't been for this thread. So... keep em' coming DANIEL!! Can't read through that long ass thread all day long. Would miss too many surprise deals. Whoop! Whoop!
http://www.cheapassg...ead.php?t=86116
#10
Posted Today, 02:16 PM
the weird thing is that Target didnt show the best games on the BF add. they are hidden within the Target.com site. I was able to get 9 games from $15 to $25 (really good games)
Wow thanks for sharing the 'really good games you picked up. In for 10 each.
- Killbomb and LonelyBacteria like this
#11 Westside Wizard CAGiversary! 1033 Posts Joined 6.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:26 PM