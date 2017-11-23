Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

XBOX - Super Lucky's Tale or Cuphead $14.99 - Digital @ NewEgg

By LinkinPrime, Today, 08:56 AM

#1 LinkinPrime  

LinkinPrime

Posted Today, 08:56 AM

http://promotions.ne...G90bWFpbC5jb20=

Must be signed in, in order to use the promo codes

Promo codes:

Lucky's Tale:

EMCBBCD56



Cuphead:

EMCBBCD55



#2 DANIEL  

DANIEL

Posted Today, 08:58 AM

https://www.target.c...141#lnk=sametab   $15 at target and is a disc


#3 freeza  

freeza

Posted Today, 10:03 AM

Got cuphead.  Thanks


#4 iHack  

iHack

Posted Today, 12:10 PM

Got Cuphead, thanks OP!
#5 token2k6  

token2k6

Posted Today, 12:15 PM

Thanks! Picked up Super Lucky's Tale for the kids..


#6 Cryoguns  

Cryoguns

Posted Today, 12:18 PM

Thanks! Been wanting a sale on cuphead!

#7 MattZack  

MattZack

Posted Today, 12:58 PM

Thanks OP, got cuphead.


#8 jonathanp  

jonathanp

Posted Today, 12:59 PM

Probably won't see any better discount for Cuphead anytime soon.

Might have to grab that.

#9 kidrocklive  

kidrocklive

Posted Today, 01:19 PM

Sad to see this game doesn't have online co-op. Is that possibly being patched in? My friend has this and I'd love to do the campaign with him.


#10 LinkinPrime  

LinkinPrime

Posted Today, 02:46 PM

Sad to see this game doesn't have online co-op. Is that possibly being patched in? My friend has this and I'd love to do the campaign with him.

Developers said it might come later in an interview, but who knows. :(

