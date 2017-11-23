Square-Enix Thanksgiving/Black Friday Sale

Posted Today, 10:13 AM

https://store.na.squ...ybermonday-sale

Compared to previous years BF prices according to my order history, quite a few things are higher $ this year lol.

Only interesting item I see so far is the collector's edition of PS3 Final Fantasy XII-2 being $9.99, think its a price mistake coz the standard version is also $9.99...

Some other random stuff:

PS3 Nier is $13.38

PS4 Star Ocean 5 is $9.99

X1 FF Type 0 Collector's Edition $24.99

PS4/X1 Just Cause 3 Collector's Edition $24.99

Yup shipping sucks lol.