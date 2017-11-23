Jump to content

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Square-Enix Thanksgiving/Black Friday Sale

By ~starlight~, Today, 10:13 AM

~starlight~  

~starlight~

Posted Today, 10:13 AM

https://store.na.squ...ybermonday-sale

Compared to previous years BF prices according to my order history, quite a few things are higher $ this year lol.

 

Only interesting item I see so far is the collector's edition of PS3 Final Fantasy XII-2 being $9.99, think its a price mistake coz the standard version is also $9.99...

 

Some other random stuff:

PS3 Nier is $13.38

PS4 Star Ocean 5 is $9.99

X1 FF Type 0 Collector's Edition $24.99

PS4/X1 Just Cause 3 Collector's Edition $24.99

 

Yup shipping sucks lol.


NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Today, 10:18 AM

More like Thanks4NOTHING sale..  :-


Webp.net-gifmaker777b0.gifezgif.com-resize6bea7.gif

vic_x51  

vic_x51

Posted Today, 10:20 AM

needs Free shipping

baboonfreak  

baboonfreak

Posted Today, 10:29 AM

Just Cause 3 Collectors Edition is $25 but costs $27 to ship....


FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 10:30 AM

XIII-2 not that rare, I remembered picking one up CIB for $10 at AWD. After I purchased it, I frequently see it sub $15 on AWD, I wonder why this LE so cheap.

Sent from my SM-N900 using Tapatalk

Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted Today, 10:48 AM

Kai Arts are at a good price. Good portion of the $120 are around $72. 

Wait, $80+. Because shipping, right. 

 

Little more expensive than that. 


Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 11:14 AM

Pretty sure a lot of these games were cheaper during other sales.  No thanks Square Enix.


Clue  

Clue

Posted Today, 11:54 AM

Square needs to find a way to get the Play-Arts figures back to a reasonable price, something in the 75 range for base figures and around 100 for the more elaborate ones, particularly since the overall quality/attention to detail on them has been very hit or miss lately.

 

I remember getting the first FFVII play-arts for around 50 each... Nothing has improved to the extent they should be much more than that now.


tru_dog8  

tru_dog8

Posted Today, 11:57 AM

Still the worst shipping model of any gaming retailer....even imports aren't that pricey.

furydeath  

furydeath

Posted Today, 12:03 PM

$25 for Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Collector's Edition -.- tho they don't seemt o have the PC one seeing how you get NO GAME DISK I can see why 


