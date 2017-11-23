Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

- - - - -

Nintendo Switch and choice of game for $299 at HEB Plus

By ryanl25, Yesterday, 09:31 PM

#1 ryanl25  

ryanl25

Posted Yesterday, 09:31 PM

HEB Plus is advertising the Switch and your choice of game for $299 Friday morning. YMMV since they’re mainly in South Texas.

#2 Starcrest  

Starcrest

Posted Yesterday, 09:48 PM

Are you offering to purchase and ship?

#3 ryanl25  

ryanl25

Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM

No. Just saw the ad and hadn’t seen it mentioned here yet.

#4 TooPoor  

TooPoor

Posted Yesterday, 10:10 PM

Do they have an online storefront?


#5 PartyPeet  

PartyPeet

Posted Yesterday, 10:15 PM

Super regional deal but I'm about an hour from the closest store.

#6 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Yesterday, 10:18 PM

Damn I'd be all over this...

#7 chrislaustin  

chrislaustin

Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM

Damn I'd be all over this...

Even if the game is 1 2 Switch? LOL


