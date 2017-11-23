Jump to content

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds $25 at Newegg (X1 Preorder)

By IronZombie, Yesterday, 09:34 PM

#1 IronZombie  

IronZombie

Posted Yesterday, 09:34 PM

Game comes out 12/12, but you can get $5 off at Newegg.

 

https://www.newegg.c...N82E16874103653

 

It's a physical case but includes a digital token for the game.


#2 FoxAssGamer  

FoxAssGamer

Posted Yesterday, 09:47 PM

Future mom's spaghetti steam award winner.

#3 Electroplasm  

Electroplasm

Posted Yesterday, 11:15 PM

Anyone know who will have this game the cheapest this week or cyber mon on pc?

H1 was $5 yesterday on steam but i passed hoping pubg will also be on sale

#4 FoxAssGamer  

FoxAssGamer

Posted Today, 12:18 AM

I believe greenmangaming has 25% off coupon codes if you log in and go to the VIP section.

