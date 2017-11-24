SNES Classic - Best Buy - Ticketed Event Saturday 8:00 A.M (YMMV?)

I currently work overnight at Best Buy and we got a huge shipment of SNES Classic for a ticket event Saturday Morning, I haven't been able to keep up with BF ads but I was told it was an unannounced event, permission to roast me if this was known or on the ad.
I can only assume this ticket event, if true, is in-store only.
If so....Nintendo can continually remain choking on a cock-a-doodle-doo!
