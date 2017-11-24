Call of Duty: WWII $25 from Nebraska Furniture Mart*

https://www.nfm.com/...ductid=50101641
Posted Today, 02:00 PM
Posted Today, 02:06 PM
Madden 18 and 2K18 are both $22.99 as well
Posted Today, 02:10 PM
Posted Today, 02:14 PM
Looks like I'm still getting the 9.99 shipping thing even over 49, sucks! lol.
Posted Today, 02:15 PM
Not seeing free shipping for Massachusetts even with over $49 in cart.
Posted Today, 02:26 PM
Posted Today, 02:33 PM
This deal is only good if you have one local, in my case I do, it still charges me $10 for shipping so I have to choose store pick up to make this deal worth it.
Posted Today, 02:34 PM
Thanks, bought 2 copies for gifts. At $30 a pop, it is like a B1G1 price. Cheapest price this BF.
Posted Today, 02:41 PM
True. Might have to still pick up COD.
Posted Today, 02:42 PM
Posted Today, 02:44 PM
$9.99 shipping for each item tho
Posted Today, 02:53 PM
$9.99 shipping for each item tho
It was only 1 charge of 9.99 when I bought 2 copies.
Posted Today, 02:57 PM
$10 shipping. HAHAHAHAHAHHAHA
I guess it is worth it since they will deliver it to my door within the hour, right?
Forget about "shipping kills the deal"
This shipping ties the deal in the shed and repeatedly beats it for a week.
Posted Today, 03:16 PM
Shipping is 10 for each item if shipping methods are different. Some have shipping from the actual store while others use USPS so as an example COD WII ships from the store while something like Wolfenstein 2 uses USPS shipping so that there is an additional 10 bringing the shipping to about 20. Now if you have something else that uses the same method then it doesnt add up but I found that its crap shoot so you have to find for yourself what is what.
Posted Today, 03:45 PM
man prices are going up on these games. still $34 beats other store prices. wish i couldve gotten wwe for 22.99 :(