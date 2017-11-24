Jump to content

* - - - - 1 votes

Call of Duty: WWII $25 from Nebraska Furniture Mart*

By abadaa1987, Today, 02:00 PM

#1 abadaa1987  

abadaa1987

Posted Today, 02:00 PM

https://www.nfm.com/...ductid=50101641

 

 

*shipping $9.99


#2 FattyBeards   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   38 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

FattyBeards

Posted Today, 02:06 PM

Madden 18 and 2K18 are both $22.99 as well


#3 Killerlampshade   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   152 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

Killerlampshade

Posted Today, 02:10 PM

And not just Call of Duty either. Just after a quick glance I saw Wolfenstein 2 for $23, Crash trilogy for $18 and NBA 2K18 for $23.

What the heck is this place?

#4 TheFirstEvil   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

TheFirstEvil

Posted Today, 02:14 PM

Looks like I'm still getting the 9.99 shipping thing even over 49, sucks!  lol.


#5 dieselsoccer  

dieselsoccer

Posted Today, 02:15 PM

Not seeing free shipping for Massachusetts even with over $49 in cart.


#6 S31Ender   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   59 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

S31Ender

Posted Today, 02:26 PM

Yup. Shipping kills the deal.

#7 xeroblade   Hadouken! CAGiversary!   373 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

xeroblade

Posted Today, 02:33 PM

This deal is only good if you have one local, in my case I do, it still charges me $10 for shipping so I have to choose store pick up to  make this deal worth it.


#8 StryderOmega  

StryderOmega

Posted Today, 02:34 PM

Thanks, bought 2 copies for gifts. At $30 a pop, it is like a B1G1 price. Cheapest price this BF.


Black Friday 2017 Spreadsheet

 

It's Happening~!

#9 FattyBeards   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   38 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

FattyBeards

Posted Today, 02:41 PM

True.  Might have to still pick up COD.


#10 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 02:42 PM

Shadow of War for $19.99??? Huh...

#11 M_A_C   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   341 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

M_A_C

Posted Today, 02:44 PM

$9.99 shipping for each item tho


#12 StryderOmega  

StryderOmega

Posted Today, 02:53 PM

$9.99 shipping for each item tho

It was only 1 charge of 9.99 when I bought 2 copies.


Black Friday 2017 Spreadsheet

 

It's Happening~!

#13 Zimmy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   862 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Zimmy

Posted Today, 02:57 PM

$10 shipping.  HAHAHAHAHAHHAHA

 

I guess it is worth it since they will deliver it to my door within the hour, right?

 

Forget about "shipping kills the deal"

 

This shipping ties the deal in the shed and repeatedly beats it for a week.


Posted Image

#14 darkragnorok  

darkragnorok

Posted Today, 03:16 PM

Shipping is 10 for each item if shipping methods are different. Some have shipping from the actual store while others use USPS so as an example COD WII ships from the store while something like Wolfenstein 2 uses USPS shipping so that there is an additional 10 bringing the shipping to about 20. Now if you have something else that uses the same method then it doesnt add up but I found that its crap shoot so you have to find for yourself what is what. 


#15 jsdgame   I am what the gods have made me!!! CAGiversary!   547 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

jsdgame

Posted Today, 03:45 PM

man prices are going up on these games.  still $34 beats other store prices.  wish i couldve gotten wwe for 22.99 :(


