Gamestop giving away $50 Gift Card with PS4 purchase

By Ipman, Today, 10:44 PM

Ipman  

Ipman

Posted Today, 10:44 PM

https://www.gamestop...ift-card/156446

 

https://www.gamestop...ift-card/156675

 

https://www.gamestop...ift-card/156676

 

Just saw this while scrolling on black friday deals


WindyJ23  

WindyJ23

Posted Today, 10:45 PM

LuL

Deader2818  

Deader2818

Posted Today, 10:47 PM

You don't say?

Deader2818.png

Ratmonkey  

Ratmonkey

Posted Today, 10:49 PM

giphy.gif

Ipman  

Ipman

Posted Today, 10:49 PM

I didn't knew about this deal until now. Please feel free to delete this post lol


Link64dx  

Link64dx

Posted Today, 10:54 PM

Da fuq?
Psn: omizzle85
360: ramboxxxnorris
