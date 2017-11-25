Jump to content

Mafia 3 Collector’s Edition - $29.99 ($33.94 shipped) on the 2K Store

By SpraykwoN, Today, 05:17 PM

#1 SpraykwoN  

SpraykwoN

Posted Today, 05:17 PM

Title says it all:

http://store.2k.com/...ctID.1509579900

If this was already posted, my apologies. I’ve been waiting for this shit to drop even lower than it was and it finally did. If you have been waiting to grab one, I’d do it now. Hell of a deal with all the bonus shit you get PLUS the game and Season Pass.

#2 Nesmaster75  

Nesmaster75

Posted Today, 05:40 PM

Yeah, this is a great collector's edition. The game itself has its share of problems for sure, but I enjoyed the experience enough to play through it (and for fans of the previous games, the story doesn't disappoint). I'd definitely recommend it at this price!


Posted Image




The O.C Re-runs on Soapnet
Remember The Black Donnellys? How about Saved?

#3 zevilone  

zevilone

Posted Today, 06:29 PM

nice find, snagged one

 

thx


#4 Miada  

Miada

Posted Today, 06:56 PM

:ps4: Currently Playing : Call Of Duty : WWII
:ps3: Currently Playing : Nothing!

:vita: Currently Playing : Nothing!

:switch: Currently Playing : Super Mario Odyssey 

:3ds: Currently Playing : Metroid II : The Return of Samus (Virtual Console)

:xb1: Currently Playing : Cuphead 

#5 mr.Dobalina  

mr.Dobalina

Posted Today, 07:04 PM

Awesome find. Thanks OP. Anything that has Lightnin’ Hopkins in it, I should probably play.

Currently playing: ​ :ps4: Nothing  :ps3: Nothing

