Mafia 3 Collector’s Edition - $29.99 ($33.94 shipped) on the 2K Store
Posted Today, 05:17 PM
http://store.2k.com/...ctID.1509579900
If this was already posted, my apologies. I’ve been waiting for this shit to drop even lower than it was and it finally did. If you have been waiting to grab one, I’d do it now. Hell of a deal with all the bonus shit you get PLUS the game and Season Pass.
Posted Today, 05:40 PM
Yeah, this is a great collector's edition. The game itself has its share of problems for sure, but I enjoyed the experience enough to play through it (and for fans of the previous games, the story doesn't disappoint). I'd definitely recommend it at this price!
Posted Today, 06:29 PM
nice find, snagged one
thx
Posted Today, 06:56 PM
Posted Today, 07:04 PM
