Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

CAGcast #524: Happy ThankXgiving!

The gang talks Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Justice League, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Madcatz Te2+ Fight stick Available Again $199

By SpartenOmega117, Today, 07:35 PM

#1 SpartenOmega117   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2213 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

SpartenOmega117

Posted Today, 07:35 PM

This was sold out for a while and was selling for as much as $500. It's back in stock at multiple outlets including Newegg 

 

https://www.newegg.c...N82E16879216266

 

Not sure if this is a limited run or some other company bought rights.. 


In dire need of some followers to make myself feel important. Follow me @OmarYasin95
Will follow back.

#2 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 08:45 PM

Probably clearing out stock they found. Might as well buy a Qanba at this point.

191839_b359839b3d00807e.png

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy