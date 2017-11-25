Madcatz Te2+ Fight stick Available Again $199

This was sold out for a while and was selling for as much as $500. It's back in stock at multiple outlets including Newegg
https://www.newegg.c...N82E16879216266
Not sure if this is a limited run or some other company bought rights..
Jump to content
Posted Today, 07:35 PM
This was sold out for a while and was selling for as much as $500. It's back in stock at multiple outlets including Newegg
https://www.newegg.c...N82E16879216266
Not sure if this is a limited run or some other company bought rights..
Posted Today, 08:45 PM